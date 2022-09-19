Read full article on original website
Hartselle Enquirer
Danville falls on the road at Madison Academy
MADISON – The Danville Hawks were defeated by Madison Academy 48-0 this past Friday to fall to 1-4 overall and 1-2 in 3A Region 7. The Hawks fell behind 7-0 on the opening kick when Madison Academy went 82 yards for a touchdown. The Mustangs scored 21 more first-quarter points to take a 28-0 lead into the second quarter.
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle sweeps Cullman in volleyball and recognizes 2012 State Champs
HARTSELLE – It was a special night at Hartselle High School for the volleyball program. It started with a Lady Tigers sweep of the Cullman program. Hartselle defeated the Lady Bearcats’ varsity, junior varsity and freshman teams. It finished with the recognition of the 2012 Lady Tigers state championship team.
5 Huntsville area high school football games to watch in Week 6
HARTSELLE (5-0) AT OXFORD (3-2) Time/location: 7 p.m., Friday, Lamar Field. Last week: Class 6A, No. 6-ranked Hartselle won 16-9 at Gadsden City. Oxford lost 44-20 to visiting Pinson Valley. The skinny: Hartselle has held opponents to nine or fewer points the past four weeks. The Tigers have the No....
Local high school basketball teams talk upcoming 256 vs. 205 Challenge
It's hard to believe because it seems like the fall sports season just started, but basketball season will be here before we know it! And in just a few months, a handful of Huntsville-area teams will be taking the court to compete against Birmingham-area teams.
WAAY-TV
North Alabama seniors advance to state competition for Distinguished Young Women
Three high school seniors were selected Saturday to represent their schools in a state competition. The 2023 Distinguished Young Women of North Central Alabama scholarship program was held at Decatur High School. Seniors from schools in Lawrence, Limestone and Morgan counties showcased their talents and achievements in front of a...
WAFF
City of Decatur receives grant to study route for bridge
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Decatur was recently awarded a grant to study and select a route for another bridge over the Tennessee River. On Monday, the City Council voted to accept the grant. According to our news partners at the Decatur Daily, the $1 million grant was...
Where are the 20 worst speed traps in Alabama?
Whatever you do, don’t speed through these Alabama towns. If you do, there’s a good chance you’ll pay for it. Alabama is packed with hundreds of small towns and cities, most with their own police departments. But it turns out very few crank out speeding tickets at a rate well beyond their size. These are those towns.
Welcome to Speed Trap, Alabama: Where small towns turn into ‘little monsters’
Welcome to Speed Trap, Alabama. Thanks to the state’s dinosaur constitution and bass-ackward Legislature, there will always be speed traps in Alabama. In the Al.com series on Alabama speed traps, John Archibald dissects the problems that force small towns starved for funds to turn into “little monsters.”. LIST:...
Hartselle Enquirer
Morgan County Health Ratings Sept. 5-10
Union Hill Junior High School, 2221 Union Hill Road, Somerville, 79. Pure Food Town, 552 Highway 231, Lacey’s Spring, 90. Food-4-Less, 4110 Highway 231, Lacey’s Spring, 93. The Kitchen, 4177 Highway 231, Lacey’s Spring, 94. Webb’s Busy Bee, 1901 Sixth Avenue, SE, Decatur, 95. Lacey’s Spring...
Archibald: Alabama wants you pulled over
This is an opinion column. Hillsboro is no Brookside. Nor is Town Creek or North Courtland. Police in those towns – as far as we can tell – don’t routinely stop people on technicalities to take their stuff, toss them in a cold cell or regularly tow cars and drop drivers on the roadside to find their way home.
Woman dies in wreck in Colbert County
A motorcycle crash killed one person in Colbert County on Friday.
Alabama man goes viral for insisting Target’s Pizza Hut personal pan pizzas hit different
One Alabama man has gone viral for his take on an oldie but goodie. TikToker Roderick (@rodericks.world) hit people with a stroll down memory lane at, of all places, Target. “Y’all know what I got a taste for? A personal pan Pizza Hut pizza from Target,” he said in the short video.
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: 3 injured in I-565 wreck near Jordan Lane
UPDATE: Three people were transported to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries sustained in the wreck, according to Don Webster of Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. The roadway reopened about 5:50 p.m. From earlier:. The Huntsville Police Department has closed eastbound Lanes of Interstate 565 at the Jordan...
WAFF
Lawrence Co. man indicted for kidnapping, assualt
LAWRENCE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Lawrence County man has been indicted by a grand jury on two kidnapping charges and an assault charge. Court documents allege that Christopher Kerby kidnapped two people, Presley Bradford and Devin Scott. Kerby allegedly also beat Bradford with the back of an axe handle.
Bridge Street at 15: What’s next for north Alabama outdoor mall? New restaurants, shops planned
When Bridge Street Town Centre opened in 2007, it was in a position for success. It was ideally located between the heart of Huntsville and fast-growing Madison. Just off Interstate 565 at the beginning of Cummings Research Park, it was also poised to attract shoppers from nearby Decatur and Athens.
Man charged with manslaughter after Colbert County shooting
A Muscle Shoals man has been arrested and charged with manslaughter following a fatal shooting late Sunday night.
Hartselle Enquirer
Morgan County Marriage Licenses Sept. 7-13
Montoya Nikkos People to Stephanie Eunisce Campbell. Joshua James Hinds Hannah to Victoria Faith Shelton. Jeffrey Carell Hutchinson to Allison Nicole Ragsdale.
thebamabuzz.com
29 new million-dollar-plus construction permits approved in Alabama, September 19
We’ve got the inside scoop on 29 new million-dollar-plus construction permits awarded to contractors in Alabama, including a new distribution facility in Tanner. Keep reading for information like contractor names, contracts, permit values, project addresses and much more!. New Distribution facility along Bibb Garrett Road. Project Cost: $22,071,190. Project...
Alabama man charged with kidnapping, beating teens with ax handle
An Alabama man has been charged with kidnapping two 18-year-olds and beating them with an ax handle, a TV station reported. Christopher Clyde Kerby, 47, of Russelleville, Alabama, was arrested last week after a grand jury indictment from last month, WHNT-TV reported. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office investigators said Kerby forced...
WAAY-TV
Peach Cobbler Factory to host grand opening Saturday in Huntsville
It's finally happening. The Peach Cobbler Factory will open its first Alabama location this week in Huntsville. The grand opening will start noon Saturday at 7216 Bailey Cove Road SE. There will be prizes, samples and fun for everyone, the restaurant said in its announcement Monday. Celeste Otero, owner of...
