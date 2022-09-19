ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Spun

Look: NFL World Stunned By The Kirk Cousins News

There were some interesting survey results that came out on Monday night. This survey dove into the NFL's most-liked players heading into the 2022 season and Kirk Cousins was fairly high on it. The Minnesota Vikings quarterback finished in sixth for this survey, just behind Matt Ryan, Matthew Stafford, Tom...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Bills share medical update on Dane Jackson after scary hit to head

Dane Jackson was taken to a hospital after taking a scary hit to the head on Monday night, but he has movement in his extremities. Jackson’s Bills were leading the Tennessee Titans 17-7 with just under a minute before halftime when the injury occurred. The Titans had a 2nd-and-10 and went with an empty backfield, signaling a likely passing play.
NFL
The Spun

Deion Sanders Suggested As No. 1 Candidate For Prominent Job

Deion Sanders has been mentioned as a possible candidate for a number of Power 5 jobs throughout the early part of his Jackson State tenure. Sanders has even interviewed for a couple of positions, but has yet to make the leap to the FBS ranks. Yahoo's Dan Wetzel thinks the Pro Football Hall of Famer is a perfect fit for one vacancy that just opened up.
TEMPE, AZ
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Picks His Most Disappointing NFL Team

We are two weeks into the NFL season and many are already jumping to conclusions. The bad teams have already unveiled themselves as they are mostly 0-2. Meanwhile, the good teams are starting to separate themselves, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking like early title contenders. There have also been...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Takeaways From The Vikings Week 2 Loss

The Vikings week 1 win is starting to look like a fluke after their week 2 loss to the Eagles 24-7 on Monday night. Minnesota found every way to shoot themselves in the foot whenever an opportunity came their way. Turning the ball over three times the Vikings just couldn’t get out of their own way. It was tough for Viking fans to see Kevin O’Connell and co. struggle in their second game. With that I’m going to give my takeaways from the Vikings loss and show you there is no need to worry.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
thecomeback.com

Bill Parcells has blunt take on NFL owners’ diversity problem

When Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a lawsuit against the NFL and various teams over discriminatory practices, it reactivated a long-running discussion about the way the league has failed to create an environment that increases the number of Black head coaches despite the Rooney Rule. As of right...
NFL
NBC Sports

Browns defensive players have players-only meeting

The Browns have talked about “communication errors” and referred to “miscommunication” since allowing the Jets to score 14 points in the final 1:22 of Sunday’s game. They snatched defeat from the jaws of victory, losing 31-30. Somebody was supposed to cover Corey Davis on his...
CLEVELAND, OH
thecomeback.com

NFL world rages over MNF doubleheader split screen

While ESPN has had a Monday Night Football doubleheader in past seasons, 2022’s is different. In previous years, there was little to no overlap in the games, as the second game was always hosted by a team in either the Mountain or Pacific Time Zone. This time, with both games in the Eastern Time Zone, there was a significant overlap. That overlap led to one controversial tactic from ESPN and ABC.
NFL
AthlonSports.com

Jerry Jones Has High Praise For 1 NFC East Quarterback

The NFC East is proving to be a much bigger challenge than Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys were expecting, at least early on in the 2022 season. Each team in the division has won at least one game and the Eagles and Giants are tied atop the standings at 2-0, respectively.
DALLAS, TX
NFL

NFL Power Rankings, Week 3: Eagles fly into top three; Bengals fall out of top 10

Week 2 brought us epic drama. The Dolphins, Jets and Cardinals all authored heroic comebacks. The Falcons nearly dug out of a 28-3 (there's that score again) hole against the defending champs. Aaron Rodgers got back on track ... while Trey Lance is once again left to wait for next year. Then there are the Bills, who used another prime-time platform to show the football world no one is currently their equal.
NFL
ClutchPoints

‘Put him in a car seat’: Darius Slay shutting down Justin Jefferson draws savage remark from Eagles teammate

The Philadelphia Eagles, buoyed by superstar performances from quarterback Jalen Hurts and cornerback Darius Slay, dominated the Minnesota Vikings in a 24-7 game that felt more of a blowout than the scoreboard suggets. Hurts’ output, in particular, will turn some heads, as he joined some lofty company with the numbers he posted against the Vikings backline. But just as important to the Eagles’ cause was the shutdown efforts by Slay, who terrorized Vikings receivers all night long.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Daily Mail

Eagles star Darius Slay reveals that he gave James Harden the ball after his pick at the goal line in a bid to meet him after the game - as he admits he only realized his 'favorite player' was there after spotting him on jumbotron

Philadelphia Eagles star Darius Slay revealed he only gave James Harden the football after his third quarter interception at the goal line so that he could meet the NBA star after his team's 24-7 win against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football. Slay wheeled away in celebration after his...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

