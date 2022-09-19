Read full article on original website
brproud.com
East Baton Rouge School System responds to backlash following ‘Day of Hope’ event
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The East Baton Rouge (EBR) Parish School System used its official Facebook page to post pictures from a Tuesday, September 20 event for students called ‘Day of Hope.’. The pictures were accompanied by a post that said, in part, “Today’s ‘Day of Hope’...
theadvocate.com
Principals driving buses, admins in classes: Livingston schools in desperate hiring crunch
Michelle Denton, principal at Gray's Creek Elementary School in Livingston Parish, was in a bind. Her school had grown, but she had lost bus drivers. The ones who remained — already stretched thin — were forced to run more routes, or take on second loads. Students were showing...
LA 74 closure impacts businesses, neighbors in Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A portion of LA 74 near Airline Highway will be closed for about a month and business owners say they are feeling the impact. LA 74 is shut down from Airline to Bayou Narcisse in Ascension Parish to replace a culvert. “That roadway was deteriorating...
WAFB.com
Allie Rice laid to rest
A portion of LA 74 near Airline Highway will be closed for about a month and business owners say they are feeling the impact. Ochsner offers look inside its new healthcare clinic off Jefferson Hwy. Updated: 9 hours ago. Ochsner gave a look at its new clinic off of Jefferson...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish government Household Hazardous Materials Collection Day set for Oct. 1 in Gonzales
Ascension Parish government will accept household hazardous waste from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Lamar-Dixon Expo Center. The event is free for Ascension Parish residents. The expo center is at 9039 St. Landry Road, Gonzales. “We are so happy to be able to provide this day...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Council on Aging holds membership drive
The Ascension Council on Aging is holding its annual membership drive until Oct. 3. Membership in the council is open without restrictions to parish residents who have reached the age of majority. There is no fee for membership. Persons interested in the problems and concerns of the elderly and wishing to serve in some capacity may apply at 101 Bocage Drive, Donaldsonville, and 526 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales.
Residents in Livingston, Ascension parishes express concern over new chemical plant heading their way
LAKE MAUREPAS, La. (WAFB) - A chemical company based in East Baton Rouge Parish called Air Products plans to build a new plant in Ascension Parish. The company’s clean energy plan is to pump carbon dioxide into the ground under Lake Maurepas rather than release it into the air. But folks in lower Livingston and Ascension Parishes said the news came to them without warning and without answers about how it will impact life on the water.
theadvocate.com
"Day of Hope" field trip prompts criticism from Baton Rouge high school students
More than 2,100 students from Baton Rouge high schools were excused from classes Tuesday morning and hopped on school buses to attend what was billed as a “College & Career Fair.”. Some students, however, came away from this districtwide field trip upset, saying what they participated in felt more...
brproud.com
Need a booster seat for your child? Get one for free this Saturday in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – This week, the Denham Springs Police Department is encouraging drivers to make sure their little ones are buckled in safely while traveling along Louisiana’s highways and roads. The police department took to social media Tuesday (September 20) in honor of Child Passenger Safety...
WDSU
Terrebonne Parish sheriff searching for missing woman
TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman. Kelsey Cherie Pierre, 23, of Houma, was reported missing on Friday, Sept. 16. Family told deputies she was last seen walking in the area of Bayou Blue, but also could have been spotted in...
wbrz.com
School event met with criticism from students, parents; teacher calls it 'unethical'
BATON ROUGE - The permission slip for what East Baton Rouge Schools called 'The Day of Hope' billed it as a free college fair for high school seniors with games and special guests. Some students had fun. Others, like Colton Bryant, did not. "This was supposed to be a college...
brproud.com
False alarm puts elementary school in Baker on temporarily lockdown
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – An elementary school in Baker was temporarily placed on lockdown Tuesday (September 20) afternoon, according to a representative with the East Baton Rouge (EBR) Parish School System. Apparently, a situation that has yet to be revealed occurred and as a precaution, Whitehills Elementary was placed...
Louisiana Business Owner Arrested for Insurance Fraud After Allegedly Selling Fraudulent Insurance Policies
Louisiana Business Owner Arrested for Insurance Fraud After Allegedly Selling Fraudulent Insurance Policies. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police revealed on September 21, 2022, that in June 2021, Troopers from the LSP Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) initiated an investigation into a Marrero firm selling fraudulent insurance policies. The Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) informed troopers that personnel from A&R Insurance in Marrero were continuing to write insurance policies that did not exist, despite being served with a Cease and Desist Order from LDI.
WAFB.com
Two killed in Baker shooting
Students will be able to learn through hands-on teaching and earn certifications in welding, electrical, culinary, and more. That meeting begins at 5:00 p.m. at the main branch of the library on Iowa Street in the Town of Livingston. New career tech facility now open at West Feliciana High School.
L'Observateur
TPSO seeks help locating person of interest
The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating Samantha Royal, 36 years of age from Greensburg, Louisiana. Royal is a person of interest in an ongoing cyber crime investigation and detectives are wishing to speak with her regarding their investigation. Chief Jimmy Travis asks if...
Woodlawn High teacher placed on leave after allegations of ‘questionable activities’ with students, NAACP says
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The NAACP sent a letter regarding a teacher at Woodlawn High School placed on leave after allegations of “questionable activities” with some of her students. The teacher’s name was not given. Below is the letter from the NAACP:. The NAACP was recently...
brproud.com
A new Recycling Center is coming to Ascension’s West Bank
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Thanks to an $8,000 grant, Ascension Parish leaders are poised to welcome a new recycling center to the area’s West Bank. Ascension’s Public Information Officer, Brandon Gatlin, expects the new facility to be an asset to the community. Gatlin said, “We want...
WDSU
Family of Livingston Parish inmate say loved one died after being denied necessary medical device
LIVINGSTON, La. — Pictures and video are the things Richard Abshire's family is holding on to. "It should have not taken place; none of that suffering that he went through," said Kaysi Abshire, Richard's daughter. "My daughter, that was her best friend. He was her best friend," said Taylor...
L'Observateur
Ascension, Assumption and St. James guilty pleas 9/12 to 9/16
During the week of September 12 – September 16, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, Parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Roland Weatherford Sr., 42245 Moody Dixon Rd. Prairieville, LA, age 53, pled guilty...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Lucille Babineaux, mother of former Gov. Kathleen Blanco, dies at 102
Lucille Fremin Babineaux, the mother of former Gov. Kathleen Blanco who died in 2019, died at her home Monday at the age of 102, Acadian Companies announced. Acadian made the announcement on behalf of the Babineaux family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Peter's Catholic Church in New Iberia on at 11 a.m. on September 26. The visitation will be from 4 -7 p.m. Sept. 25 at Pellerin Funeral Home on Jefferson Terrace in New Iberia, and will resume the next day from 8 a.m. until the time of the service.
