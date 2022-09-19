LAKE MAUREPAS, La. (WAFB) - A chemical company based in East Baton Rouge Parish called Air Products plans to build a new plant in Ascension Parish. The company’s clean energy plan is to pump carbon dioxide into the ground under Lake Maurepas rather than release it into the air. But folks in lower Livingston and Ascension Parishes said the news came to them without warning and without answers about how it will impact life on the water.

LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO