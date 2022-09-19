ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ascension Parish, LA

WAFB.com

Allie Rice laid to rest

A portion of LA 74 near Airline Highway will be closed for about a month and business owners say they are feeling the impact. Ochsner offers look inside its new healthcare clinic off Jefferson Hwy. Updated: 9 hours ago. Ochsner gave a look at its new clinic off of Jefferson...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Local
Louisiana Society
City
Gonzales, LA
County
Ascension Parish, LA
Society
Gonzales, LA
Society
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Council on Aging holds membership drive

The Ascension Council on Aging is holding its annual membership drive until Oct. 3. Membership in the council is open without restrictions to parish residents who have reached the age of majority. There is no fee for membership. Persons interested in the problems and concerns of the elderly and wishing to serve in some capacity may apply at 101 Bocage Drive, Donaldsonville, and 526 S. Irma Blvd., Gonzales.
GONZALES, LA
WAFB

Residents in Livingston, Ascension parishes express concern over new chemical plant heading their way

LAKE MAUREPAS, La. (WAFB) - A chemical company based in East Baton Rouge Parish called Air Products plans to build a new plant in Ascension Parish. The company’s clean energy plan is to pump carbon dioxide into the ground under Lake Maurepas rather than release it into the air. But folks in lower Livingston and Ascension Parishes said the news came to them without warning and without answers about how it will impact life on the water.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Need a booster seat for your child? Get one for free this Saturday in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – This week, the Denham Springs Police Department is encouraging drivers to make sure their little ones are buckled in safely while traveling along Louisiana’s highways and roads. The police department took to social media Tuesday (September 20) in honor of Child Passenger Safety...
WDSU

Terrebonne Parish sheriff searching for missing woman

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing woman. Kelsey Cherie Pierre, 23, of Houma, was reported missing on Friday, Sept. 16. Family told deputies she was last seen walking in the area of Bayou Blue, but also could have been spotted in...
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

False alarm puts elementary school in Baker on temporarily lockdown

BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – An elementary school in Baker was temporarily placed on lockdown Tuesday (September 20) afternoon, according to a representative with the East Baton Rouge (EBR) Parish School System. Apparently, a situation that has yet to be revealed occurred and as a precaution, Whitehills Elementary was placed...
BAKER, LA
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Developmental Disabilities
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Business Owner Arrested for Insurance Fraud After Allegedly Selling Fraudulent Insurance Policies

Louisiana Business Owner Arrested for Insurance Fraud After Allegedly Selling Fraudulent Insurance Policies. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police revealed on September 21, 2022, that in June 2021, Troopers from the LSP Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) initiated an investigation into a Marrero firm selling fraudulent insurance policies. The Louisiana Department of Insurance (LDI) informed troopers that personnel from A&R Insurance in Marrero were continuing to write insurance policies that did not exist, despite being served with a Cease and Desist Order from LDI.
MARRERO, LA
WAFB.com

Two killed in Baker shooting

Students will be able to learn through hands-on teaching and earn certifications in welding, electrical, culinary, and more. That meeting begins at 5:00 p.m. at the main branch of the library on Iowa Street in the Town of Livingston. New career tech facility now open at West Feliciana High School.
LIVINGSTON, LA
L'Observateur

TPSO seeks help locating person of interest

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for your assistance in locating Samantha Royal, 36 years of age from Greensburg, Louisiana. Royal is a person of interest in an ongoing cyber crime investigation and detectives are wishing to speak with her regarding their investigation. Chief Jimmy Travis asks if...
GREENSBURG, LA
brproud.com

A new Recycling Center is coming to Ascension’s West Bank

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — Thanks to an $8,000 grant, Ascension Parish leaders are poised to welcome a new recycling center to the area’s West Bank. Ascension’s Public Information Officer, Brandon Gatlin, expects the new facility to be an asset to the community. Gatlin said, “We want...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Ascension, Assumption and St. James guilty pleas 9/12 to 9/16

During the week of September 12 – September 16, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, Parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Roland Weatherford Sr., 42245 Moody Dixon Rd. Prairieville, LA, age 53, pled guilty...
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Lucille Babineaux, mother of former Gov. Kathleen Blanco, dies at 102

Lucille Fremin Babineaux, the mother of former Gov. Kathleen Blanco who died in 2019, died at her home Monday at the age of 102, Acadian Companies announced. Acadian made the announcement on behalf of the Babineaux family. A Mass of Christian Burial will be at St. Peter's Catholic Church in New Iberia on at 11 a.m. on September 26. The visitation will be from 4 -7 p.m. Sept. 25 at Pellerin Funeral Home on Jefferson Terrace in New Iberia, and will resume the next day from 8 a.m. until the time of the service.
NEW IBERIA, LA

