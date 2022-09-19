Read full article on original website
Related
runnelscountyregister.com
William Clayton Woffenden
William Clayton Woffenden, age 73, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at his home in Winters, Texas. He was born to George Richard (Curly) Woffenden and Arlene Alice Floyd Woffenden on July 27, 1949 in Pierre, South Dakota. The family moved to...
runnelscountyregister.com
RUNNELS COUNTY JAIL LOG
This records package is presented as a public service y area law enforcement and the Runnels County Register. A person who is arrested or accused of a crime, present at a crime scene, or identified as a suspect in any printed report is not necessarily guilty of a criminal offense.
Comments / 0