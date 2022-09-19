William Clayton Woffenden, age 73, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, September 7, 2022, at his home in Winters, Texas. He was born to George Richard (Curly) Woffenden and Arlene Alice Floyd Woffenden on July 27, 1949 in Pierre, South Dakota. The family moved to...

WINTERS, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO