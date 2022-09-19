ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

The “Fierce and Fabulous” 5k Run this Sunday in Missoula

Missoula likes to run. I believe Run Wild Missoula puts on a run for almost every holiday, change of season, or just to have fun and Missoulians can't get enough of them. This Sunday to wrap up a full weekend of Homecoming Parades, Montana Grizzly Football, and more it is the "Fierce Fab 5k" this Sunday September 25th. Formerly the "Diva Day 5K" it is a run that encourages and supports all women, including transgender, non-binary and more. It is also open to the men who support the women in our community and who are working together to grow equality and awareness. This is a fun run to celebrate coming together in Missoula. All participants will receive a custom medal, free photos and if you are over 21 a mimosa at the end of the run (apple juice for those under 21), and more. Wearing whatever makes you feel "fabulous" is encouraged! To register for the "Fierce and Fabulous 5k Run click here.
MISSOULA, MT
What Homes a Million Bucks Can Get You in Montana Cities

The housing market in Montana has gone through the roof, and it looks like it won't stop any time soon. More and more people are moving to our state to get out of urban areas as more companies let employees work remotely. When I was growing up in Montana, occasionally, my dad would point to a home and say, "That's a million-dollar home right there." When I would look, I would normally see a huge borderline mansion home on a huge piece of land and I would think, "Yep, a million dollar home." At the time they were a rare sight.
MONTANA STATE
Montana VA announce annual Saluting Branches

The eighth annual Saluting Branches event starts on Wednesday, September 28, at the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center and state veterans cemetery outside Helena, Montana. According to the Montana VA press release, over 25 volunteers across Montana will be at the 138-acre campus to trim and maintain the trees, ensuring it stays beautiful for veterans and their families who visit.
HELENA, MT
Which City Now? Montana Scores Yet Another Top 5 Award!

Once again the word got out that Big Sky Country is a great place to live. We KNOW Montana is a great place to live, but I sometimes wish word of mouth didn't let everyone else hear about it! Thanks to the data crunchers at SmartAsset who have ranked the best and worst of the 50 state capitols to live in, more people around the world now salute Helena, Montana, placing The Queen City at number 5 as one of the best state capitols to live in!
HELENA, MT
Where is Montana’s Native American Population Growing?

Montana's Native American population is growing, but in areas where some of you might not expect. The growth in Native American population isn't taking place on the Indian Reservations in Montana, it's taking place in larger population centers like Billings. That's part of what former Montana Media Trackers reporter and...
MONTANA STATE
Montana’s Favorite Fall Event Is Happening THIS Weekend!

We all love the charming town of Livingston, and the beautiful drive there from Bozeman doesn't hurt, either. Livingston is not only home to many locally owned businesses and restaurants, but it also hosts the Yellowstone Harvest Festival. This yearly event is family-friendly and one that the locals look forward to every fall.
LIVINGSTON, MT
Missoula Police Investigate Accident on Russell Street

(UPDATE: September 21 at 7:31 p.m.) The Missoula Police Department provided the following update:. Parties involved are being cooperative with the investigation. The pedestrian was using a motorized wheelchair at the time of the accident. The pedestrian is an adult male. Russell St. opened and resumed to normal traffic flow...
MISSOULA, MT
A Montana Tradition! Turner Farms Pumpkin Patch Back Oct. 1st

It is surely the turn of the Montana seasons when our thoughts change from cookouts to planning the Halloween party or costume or which route will garner the most candy with the least amount of footwork. You would think I’d have outgrown that last one. The return of the Turner Farms Pumpkin patch is one of Missoula's sure signs that fall has arrived.
MISSOULA, MT
Announcing the 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program

One Montana’s Master Hunter Program is accepting applications October 1, 2022 – November 30, 2022 for the 2023 program. Classes will be held in Billings (March), Bozeman (April) and Missoula (May). Each class will consist of two 3-Day consecutive weekends (Friday – Sunday). A two-day weekend rendezvous in June is also required for qualifications, field exercises, and the final exam.
BILLINGS, MT
Montana education experts take questions on democracy, teacher pay, ‘equity’

McCall Flynn, left, Lance Melton and Rep. David Bedey spoke at a City Club Missoula panel on the state of public education in Montana. (Keila Szpaller/The Daily Montanan) With the tenuous state of affairs in government in the United States, are Montana children learning the tenets of democracy? And are students being homeschooled still meeting educational standards?
MONTANA STATE
Montana Secretary of State Celebrates Voter Registration Day

Montana’s Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen has been celebrating National Voter Registration Day in Helena by urging Montanans to register to vote in the upcoming mid-term election in November. Jacobsen told us how she spent her day on Monday. “We started the day by celebrating the United States Constitution...
MONTANA STATE
Montanans Tied for Number One in the Nation for Faking Sick Days

I'm sure we've all done it before; you just don't want to go to work, so you fake being sick in order to take a day for yourself. Employers are probably 100 percent sure you aren't sick, but most of the time you get the green light to stay home, watch TV, and probably take a nap that you've had building up for ages. However, a study suggests that we take more fake sick days than you'd think we do.
MONTANA STATE
ABOUT

94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

