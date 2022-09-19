Read full article on original website
Related
Montana Youth Get The First Shot at Waterfowl and Pheasants
This is a big weekend for aspiring young hunters in Montana. And hopefully, with a few extra birds in the fields, there will be more success and motivation to continue. Let the hunts begin!. The 2022 Youth Pheasant and Waterfowl Weekend is this Saturday and Sunday, September 24 and 25....
The “Fierce and Fabulous” 5k Run this Sunday in Missoula
Missoula likes to run. I believe Run Wild Missoula puts on a run for almost every holiday, change of season, or just to have fun and Missoulians can't get enough of them. This Sunday to wrap up a full weekend of Homecoming Parades, Montana Grizzly Football, and more it is the "Fierce Fab 5k" this Sunday September 25th. Formerly the "Diva Day 5K" it is a run that encourages and supports all women, including transgender, non-binary and more. It is also open to the men who support the women in our community and who are working together to grow equality and awareness. This is a fun run to celebrate coming together in Missoula. All participants will receive a custom medal, free photos and if you are over 21 a mimosa at the end of the run (apple juice for those under 21), and more. Wearing whatever makes you feel "fabulous" is encouraged! To register for the "Fierce and Fabulous 5k Run click here.
Rent Increases in Montana Are Among the Highest in the Nation
As anyone who lives in Missoula knows, the past year has been a nightmare for renters. With a vacancy rate hovering between one and two percent, rent increases in Missoula and in all of Montana are garnering national attention. We spoke to Christian Worstell with Help Advisors, a website that...
What Homes a Million Bucks Can Get You in Montana Cities
The housing market in Montana has gone through the roof, and it looks like it won't stop any time soon. More and more people are moving to our state to get out of urban areas as more companies let employees work remotely. When I was growing up in Montana, occasionally, my dad would point to a home and say, "That's a million-dollar home right there." When I would look, I would normally see a huge borderline mansion home on a huge piece of land and I would think, "Yep, a million dollar home." At the time they were a rare sight.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
yourbigsky.com
Montana VA announce annual Saluting Branches
The eighth annual Saluting Branches event starts on Wednesday, September 28, at the Fort Harrison VA Medical Center and state veterans cemetery outside Helena, Montana. According to the Montana VA press release, over 25 volunteers across Montana will be at the 138-acre campus to trim and maintain the trees, ensuring it stays beautiful for veterans and their families who visit.
Locals Won’t Be Happy With the List Bozeman Just Made
This news will get under the skin of many locals. If there is one thing that annoys locals here in the Gallatin Valley, it's tourists. The way they drive, act ridiculous, and try to pet the wildlife, they have a way of getting under the skin of Montanans. Well, this won't help their case.
Which City Now? Montana Scores Yet Another Top 5 Award!
Once again the word got out that Big Sky Country is a great place to live. We KNOW Montana is a great place to live, but I sometimes wish word of mouth didn't let everyone else hear about it! Thanks to the data crunchers at SmartAsset who have ranked the best and worst of the 50 state capitols to live in, more people around the world now salute Helena, Montana, placing The Queen City at number 5 as one of the best state capitols to live in!
Where is Montana’s Native American Population Growing?
Montana's Native American population is growing, but in areas where some of you might not expect. The growth in Native American population isn't taking place on the Indian Reservations in Montana, it's taking place in larger population centers like Billings. That's part of what former Montana Media Trackers reporter and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Did You Know Belgrade Ranks In The Top 3 For This? Me Either.
Just outside of Bozeman lies the cozy town of Belgrade. With a population of just under 10,000 back in 2020, Belgrade has grown a whole lot over the last few years as the housing and rent prices have forced folks to move outside of Bozeman city limits. Belgrade certainly has...
Tallest Masonry Structure In The World Is In Montana. It’s Huge.
Did you know the largest surviving masonry structure in the whole world resides in Montana? How cool is that?. In the mining town of Anaconda, Montana, resides a monument to construction. The Anaconda Smelter Stack. With an overall height of 585 feet, it's the biggest masonry structure in the whole world.
Montana’s Favorite Fall Event Is Happening THIS Weekend!
We all love the charming town of Livingston, and the beautiful drive there from Bozeman doesn't hurt, either. Livingston is not only home to many locally owned businesses and restaurants, but it also hosts the Yellowstone Harvest Festival. This yearly event is family-friendly and one that the locals look forward to every fall.
Missoula Police Investigate Accident on Russell Street
(UPDATE: September 21 at 7:31 p.m.) The Missoula Police Department provided the following update:. Parties involved are being cooperative with the investigation. The pedestrian was using a motorized wheelchair at the time of the accident. The pedestrian is an adult male. Russell St. opened and resumed to normal traffic flow...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
A Montana Tradition! Turner Farms Pumpkin Patch Back Oct. 1st
It is surely the turn of the Montana seasons when our thoughts change from cookouts to planning the Halloween party or costume or which route will garner the most candy with the least amount of footwork. You would think I’d have outgrown that last one. The return of the Turner Farms Pumpkin patch is one of Missoula's sure signs that fall has arrived.
montanaoutdoor.com
Announcing the 2023 Montana Master Hunter Program
One Montana’s Master Hunter Program is accepting applications October 1, 2022 – November 30, 2022 for the 2023 program. Classes will be held in Billings (March), Bozeman (April) and Missoula (May). Each class will consist of two 3-Day consecutive weekends (Friday – Sunday). A two-day weekend rendezvous in June is also required for qualifications, field exercises, and the final exam.
Montana hunters should be extra cautious about bears this season
With hunting season well underway -- and the abnormal amount of bear activity this year -- hunters in Montana will want to be extra cautious this season.
Missoula’s Mellow Marshall Melts Our Take Me Home Tuesday Hearts
Apparently the kids pulled an all-nighter playing, so we can't guarantee that this will be his constant demeanor. Although the gals from the Humane Society of Western Montana did say that Marshall is a consistently mellow dude. And he would love for you to take him home. It was another...
Fairfield Sun Times
Montana education experts take questions on democracy, teacher pay, ‘equity’
McCall Flynn, left, Lance Melton and Rep. David Bedey spoke at a City Club Missoula panel on the state of public education in Montana. (Keila Szpaller/The Daily Montanan) With the tenuous state of affairs in government in the United States, are Montana children learning the tenets of democracy? And are students being homeschooled still meeting educational standards?
Montana Secretary of State Celebrates Voter Registration Day
Montana’s Secretary of State Christi Jacobsen has been celebrating National Voter Registration Day in Helena by urging Montanans to register to vote in the upcoming mid-term election in November. Jacobsen told us how she spent her day on Monday. “We started the day by celebrating the United States Constitution...
Montanans Tied for Number One in the Nation for Faking Sick Days
I'm sure we've all done it before; you just don't want to go to work, so you fake being sick in order to take a day for yourself. Employers are probably 100 percent sure you aren't sick, but most of the time you get the green light to stay home, watch TV, and probably take a nap that you've had building up for ages. However, a study suggests that we take more fake sick days than you'd think we do.
Bears a problem for Missoula bakery
Missoula has seen more bears than normal coming into the heart of the city. One reason is a lack of food supply for the animals and at Bernice's Bakery
94.9 KYSS FM
Missoula, MT
4K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
94.9 KYSS plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Missoula, Montana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0