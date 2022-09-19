ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, AR

Comments / 0

Related
nwahomepage.com

Arkansas’ defense getting boost this week

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas’ defense will get a boost this week with the return of defensive back Myles Slusher and defensive end Jashaud Stewart. The No. 10 Razorbacks will be in Arlington to take on No. 23 Texas A&M in AT&T Stadium. The return of Slusher is very big. He was injured against Cincinnati and missed both the South Carolina and Missouri State games. Stewart missed the Missouri State game. Sam Pittman was asked about both on Wednesday.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Matt Landers standing out for Hogs at wide receiver

FAYETTEVILLE — Toledo transfer wide receiver Matt Landers has been outstanding through three games for the Razorbacks. Landers leads the team with 14 receptions for 211 yards. Landers played at Georgia before transferring to Toledo for 2021. At Arkansas, Landers is off to a very good start. “It’s been...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Five keys for Arkansas to defeat Texas A&M

FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas is hoping to remain undefeated as they take on No. 23 Texas A&M on Saturday night in AT&T Stadium in Arlington. The Hogs defeated Texas A&M 20-10 in 2021 for the first time since Bobby Petrino was the head coach at Arkansas. Sam Pittman is 1-1 against Jimbo Fisher.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
nwahomepage.com

Sam Pittman press conference as Hogs gear up for another top 25 matchup

Sam Pittman sits down with the media before the Hogs take a trip to Dallas, Texas to face the Texas A&M Aggies at Jerry World. This is Arkansas second top 25 matchup this season. The first one to kick the season off against the Cincinnati Bearcats and now a trophy game against two teams who have a lot of history with one another.
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stillwater, OK
Football
Springfield, MO
College Sports
City
Springfield, MO
Local
Oklahoma Sports
Fayetteville, AR
College Sports
Local
Arkansas Sports
Fayetteville, AR
Sports
Stillwater, OK
College Sports
City
Stillwater, OK
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Arkansas Football
State
Arkansas State
Local
Arkansas College Sports
Local
Missouri Football
Stillwater, OK
Sports
Local
Oklahoma Football
Springfield, MO
Football
Fayetteville, AR
Football
City
Fayetteville, AR
Springfield, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri College Sports
Local
Oklahoma College Sports
nwahomepage.com

WATCH: Sam Pittman talks Texas A&M

Fayetteville, AR. (KNWA/KFTA) – Sam Pittman sits down with the media Monday of Texas A&M week to talk about the upcoming match-up. The head Hog also talks about what needs to be cleaned up coming out of Missouri State and players who could be returning from injury.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
nwahomepage.com

Happening in NWA: Razorback Women’s Clinic and more

NO NEW FRIENDS – TWSS. If you remember, last week we had an interview with the That’s What She Said, storytelling group. That show is happening tonight at 6:30 p.m. at Millar Lodge at the Mount Sequoyah Center in Fayetteville. Plus, the show is a charity event with...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri State#American Football#College Football#Baylor#Oklahoma State
nwahomepage.com

Ouachita Dune performs for GoodDay NWA

Ouachita Dune – a band from the University of Arkansas – was awarded last year’s winner in the talent competition for amateur student musicians. Watch as they join GoodDay NWA for a special performance.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
blackchronicle.com

Stormy Night Across Oklahoma Prompts Several Tornado Warnings

A line of severe thunderstorms moved across central Oklahoma Saturday night prompting several tornado warnings throughout the evening, and a new severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for most of central Oklahoma overnight, until 4 a.m. There haven’t been any confirmed tornadoes from Saturday night’s storms, but there may have...
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
nwahomepage.com

Happening in NWA: LOTTO launch, upcoming concerts

Here’s a look at what’s happening in Northwest Arkansas. Let’s kick it off with a look at the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery! The lottery has announced a new game. The LOTTO jackpot is exclusive for Arkansas residents. It starts at $250K with drawings every Wednesday and Saturday and is the most significant new game launch since the Lottery’s inception in 2009.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
extension.org

What kind o hornet is this? #811209

I found this hornet on my porch near chicken feed, it was dead. I took a picture of it and looks as though it is about 1.5 inches long. Never seen a hornet of this size in my area. Logan County Oklahoma. Expert Response. That is a cicada killer, a...
LOGAN COUNTY, OK
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

One-of-a-kind tree is making a comeback in Pineville

PINEVILLE, Mo. —  One of the most unique trees in America, in terms of its historic significance, is showing signs of “branching out” after Pineville city officials initially said it was vandalized. Pineville, Missouri, recognized as a “Tree City,” received the special “Tulip Poplar” in 2017 by the Arbor Day Foundation. It was then planted […]
PINEVILLE, MO
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX23 Investigates: What Tulsa mail thieves are after

TULSA, Okla. — Mailboxes taped off, closed or gone altogether in Tulsa... all part of a crime trend growing across the United States. Gloria Daniel says she learned about the trend first hand, when a water bill check she had tried to mail in north Tulsa showed up days later for sale on criminal online marketplaces.
TULSA, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy