KU QB earns weekly awards after win over Houston

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — It’s been quite the week for the Kansas Jayhawks’ football team. The city of Lawrence, Kansas, is buzzing after their win over the Houston Cougars gave them their first 3-0 start since 2009.

A big reason for the Jayhawks newfound success is the play of sophomore quarterback Jalon Daniels. Daniels garnered two weekly awards after his play against the Houston Cougars.

He received Big 12 Conference Offensive Player of the Week honors along with being named the Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week .

Daniels finished the game with 5 total touchdowns (three passing, two rushing), 158 passing yards and 123 yards rushing.

He even has heard his name mentioned as a Heisman candidate.

With Daniels at the helm, the Jayhawks offense has been clicking on all cylinders. They are fifth in the nation in points per game (51.0) and total touchdowns (21).

The Jayhawks will now get ready to face 3-0 Duke at home in a battle of two surprisingly unbeaten teams.

The basketball blue bloods will face off at 11 a.m. central. The game will be televised on FS1.

It truly seems to be new era in Kansas football.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.