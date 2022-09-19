Read full article on original website
KTRE
Huntington driver survives wreck involving log through windshield
ANGELINA COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The driver of a Jeep was taken to the hospital after a log from a truck crashed through their windshield in Angelina County. According to DPS, they investigated a crash involving a commercial motor vehicle on U.S. Highway 69, at the intersection Farm-to-Market Road 326 Wednesday.
Port Arthur News
ASK A COP — Can you legally drive with a cast on your foot?
Susan from Port Neches Asks: My mom’s driver’s license is due for renewal. She will turn 81 years of age on January 21, and I’ve tried to go online to request it and we’ve even mailed it in, but the request was rejected. Now, Mom is afraid that something bad has happened to her license. What should we do?
12newsnow.com
One man dead, another man injured in Beaumont shooting Wednesday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 21-year-old man is dead and another man is in a hospital after a fatal shooting late Wednesday night on the north side of Beaumont. Beaumont Police are investigating the shooting which happened in the 300 block of Simmons Ave. Officers were sent to the scene...
Woman indicted in connection with July heat stroke death of puppy left in sun with no water
GROVES, Texas — A woman was indicted for felony animal cruelty for the death of a puppy found in a kennel in the sun outside a Groves home with no water in July. Michelle Marie Bradford, 42, was arrested on September 1 by Groves Police officers. Bradford was indicted...
2 Beaumont men federally indicted after filming themselves torturing, killing a cat in 2021
BEAUMONT, Texas — Two Beaumont men were federally indicted after filming themselves torturing and killing a cat in 2021. Suspect 28-year-old Donaldvan Williams was arrested for his outstanding warrant on September 20, 2022. The other suspect, 23-year-old Decorius Mire, has not yet been found. On October 15, 2021, Beaumont...
12newsnow.com
11-year-old Beaumont girl participates in Astros Chevy Base Steal to promote inclusion
BEAUMONT, Texas — One Beaumont girl stole more than just a base at the Astros game over the weekend. She stole the hearts of many across the area. "Were Baracamonte and Neris nice? The two guys that were holding the base for you? Say 'They were pretty nice,'" said Kalyn, Mary's mom. "Then you touched it and we turned back around and went back to the chair and then everybody went even crazier in the crowd."
All-clear given after threat received for Beaumont United, West Brook High Schools
BEAUMONT, Texas — An "all-clear" has been announced after both Beaumont high schools were forced to shelter in place after a threat was received. Beaumont Independent School District Police as well as Beaumont Police and other agencies are investigated after a threat was called in, the district reported Thursday.
$1B bond for new Beaumont West End neighborhood to be voted on by only 1 or 2 people in November
BEAUMONT, Texas — A proposed bond that would bring a new neighborhood to Beaumont’s West End will be the city’s first ever municipal management district, if passed. The plot of land is between Dowlen Road, Delaware Street and Gladys Avenue. The bond totals almost one billion dollars,...
Man changes plea to guilty, sentenced to 20 years in connection with 1988 drowning death of Silsbee woman
BEAUMONT, Texas — A 63-year-old Warren man was sentenced on Tuesday after surprising the court by changing his plea and admitting to killing a Silsbee woman in 1988. Daniel Andrew MacGinnis pled guilty to murder in connection to the death of Patricia Ann Jacobs. The trial for him began September 13, 2022 but abruptly stopped after he changed his plea on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.
kjas.com
Limb hits pick up truck breaking windshield
There was a tense moment for a Jasper man on Wednesday afternoon when a limb apparently fell from a log truck and hit the windshield of the pick up truck he was driving. Tony Richards of Jasper said he was headed west on Highway 190 in his late model pick up truck when a chunk of wood fell from a log truck and hit the windshield.
kjas.com
Orange County motorcyclist jailed after Jasper County pursuit
The Texas Department of Public Safety says that an Orange County motorcyclist is jailed after leading a state trooper in a brief pursuit early Monday evening. DPS Sergeant Shana Clark said it began at about 6:40 on Highway 96 near County Road 835 in the Buna area and ended a few minutes later on Farm to Market Road 1004 near County Road 703.
SUV driver caught after running away from school bus wreck along U.S. Highway 96 south of Buna Wednesday morning
BUNA, Texas — Deputies and troopers in Jasper County have caught an 18-year-old Buna man they say struck the rear of a Buna school bus and then ran away Wednesday morning. Dalton Blankenship, 18, of Buna, who troopers say struck the bus while driving a 2001 GMC SUV and then ran away on foot, was caught at around 9 a.m. and was taken to the Jasper County jail according to Texas Department of Public Safety Lt. Chuck Havard.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
LIBERTY COUNTY ARRESTS 3 IN HOMICIDE OF 16-YEAR-OLD WHOSE BODY WAS DUMPED NEAR PLUM GROVE
Three people have been arrested in connection with the death of a 16-year-old girl, whose body was found in Liberty County, more than 50 miles from where she was last seen alive at work. Kevin Rivera-Ortiz, 19; Joel Garcia-Martinez, 20; and Katherine Alvarez-Flores, 20, have been charged with murder. Alvarez-Flores...
Port Arthur News
INDICTMENT LIST: Drug, alcohol crimes top list of indictments
Drug and alcohol offenses top this past week’s list of indictments, which were handed down by a Jefferson County grand jury. Alicia Ann Abshire, 35, of Port Arthur was indicted for delivery of a controlled substance, methamphetamine, for an incident that occurred Aug. 19, 2021. Daniel Alvarado, 18, of...
Woman, man dead in apparent murder-suicide Wednesday night in Jasper County
JASPER, Texas — A Jasper County man and woman are dead following an apparent murder-suicide Wednesday night. Jasper County deputies believe that Jacob Andrew Holmes, 51, of Jasper, shot and killed Jacqueline Elaine Perkins, 31, also of Jasper, who was a guest at his home. They say he then turned the gun on himself at his home along County road 234 off of County Road 233 in the Harrisburg Community according to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office.
Beaumont Police Department 911 dispatch center urgently looking to fill positions
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department’s 911 dispatch center is looking for people to apply for their five open positions. It’s an important job and the work environment can be high-pressure, but those who work as a dispatcher say the career is rewarding. Dispatch Supervisor Shawn...
Beaumont man in custody at Jefferson County jail dies Monday morning at Baptist hospital
BEAUMONT, Texas — Texas Rangers will be investigating the Monday morning death of a Beaumont man who was being held in the Jefferson County Correctional Facility. A 37-year-old Beaumont man was pronounced dead at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont after being brought there from the jail early Monday morning according to Jefferson County Precinct One Justice of the Peace Ben Collins.
Woman dead after shooting at Port Arthur night club
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — The Port Arthur Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting at a night club in Port Arthur early Sunday morning. It happened at the French Connection night club in the 600 block of Houston Avenue after 3 a.m. Shyene Levene Holden, 32, died Sunday morning...
Three schools in Louisiana put on lockdown after fight and reports of a gun
A high school in Lake Charles was on lockdown and two other local schools were put on precautionary lockdown after a fight on Tuesday.
