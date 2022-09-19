Read full article on original website
Grand Junction solutions to flooded roadway
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - This summer’s drought can lead to flooding during heavy rainfall events in Grand Junction. While heavy rainfall can flood low-lying urban areas, it can also affect the surface of roadways that cars drive on. There are multiple storm drains located throughout the city. However,...
Gas Prices Stagnant
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The pain at the pump appears to slowly be getting a better. While the price hasn’t changed much over the week of September 12th to the 19th, according to gas buddy, prices in Colorado are 26.8 cents cheaper per gallon cheaper than they were this time a month ago.
Secretary of State investigating Garfield County sheriff for alleged campaign violations
GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKCO) - The Garfield County Sheriff is under investigation for possibly breaking campaign finance rules in order to support of U.S Rep Lauren Boebert. Sheriff Lou Vallario now has ten days to respond. David Wheeler, with American Muckrakers PAC, filed a complaint with the Secretary of State...
Land deal signed for Clifton road project
CLIFTON, Colo. (KKCO) - Mesa County commissioner Scott McGinnis called a half-million dollar land purchase “necessary” to keep improving Clifton. The county purchased two chunks of right-of-way from two separate owners. One portion cost $375,000 and the other cost $119,000. The work included will widen and improve a...
(STATION NEWS) Upgraded over-the-air signal reaches all corners of the Grand Valley
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - If you are an over-the-air viewer and have been unable to receive NBC or MeTv Western Colorado, we have great news! KKCO Eleven News has upgraded our over-the-air signal, just re-scan to receive 11.11, 11.12, and 11.13 today. KKCO has always broadcast its signal from...
CBI Issues Missing Senior Alert in Grand Junction
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has issued an a missing person’s Wednesday night. 84-year-old Calvin Manning is described as black, 6 feet tall and 200 pounds. He was last seen driving away from an assisted living facility at 2835 Patterson Road. Manning is said to have dementia, refuses to take medication and has violent tendencies.
Accident causes lane closure on Highway 65, use alternate route
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - An accident on Highway 65 east of Grand Junction has forced officials to close part of the road, causing over a mile of traffic congestion. This portion of the highway runs up to the Grand Mesa. Travelers are asked to take an alternate route. Details...
Community collaboration will create new downtown mural
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Students in Lora Quesenberry’s art class at New Emerson Elementary in Grand Junction have been busy learning about philanthropy and the meaning of community. In March, the class began presenting ideas for a new downtown mural to a group of local artists and United Way staff and volunteers.
Heavy rain likely Wednesday, Flood Watch continues
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A Flood Watch is in effect until midnight Thursday night for much of Colorado’s Western Slope. This includes the Grand Valley, the Upper Colorado River Valley, the Uncompahgre Plateau, the San Juan Mountains, the Gunnison River Valley, the Four Corners Area, and much of the Continental Divide. Grand Junction, Palasade, Fruita, Crawford, Delta, Montrose, Nucla, Cortez, Aspen, Glenwood Springs, Rifle, Silt, Parachute, Telluride, Vail, Eagle, Gunnison, Durango, South Fork, Pagosa Springs, Dotsero, Minturn, and the Grizzly Creek Fire burn scar.
Montrose “swatting” follow-up
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A follow-up about yesterday’s active shooter threat at schools across the country including Colorado. In Montrose and other cities around the state, school districts got multiple calls of an active shooter on campuses. As we reported it turned out to be a fake threat also known as “swatting.” Swatting is when someone makes a prank call to authorities to dispatch a large number of officers to one place.
Deadly overnight house fire in Orchard Mesa kills one
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Sirens echoed through the valley last night as Grand Junction Fire raced to a house fire in Orchard Mesa that killed one person and injured another. The GJFD reports that at 11:04 p.m., a 911 caller reported that a home on the 2800 block of...
Grand Rivers Pet of the Week: ‘Meet Heath’
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Meet our Grand Rivers pet of the week, Heath!. Heath is a two-year-old male Coonhound mix. Heath gets along great with dogs and children. He loves smelling all kinds of new things and would make for a great adventure buddy. If you are interested in...
Grand Junction Rockies Win Pioneer League Championship
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Grand Junction Rockies swept the defending champion Missoula PaddleHeads, winning the first two games of a best of three series to claim the 2022 Pioneer League Championship. The Rockies essentially took the path of most resistance in the playoffs en route to the 2022...
Comic Con 2022
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Another event to pick from over the weekend because Comic Con was in town! Comic Con is a comic book convention with a focus on comic book culture. The event took place downtown at the convention center. You could purchase a ticket for only $5 at the door and enjoy costumes of your favorite characters. While there I saw everyone from Mario and Luigi, Captain Marvel, and The Hulk.
