GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Another event to pick from over the weekend because Comic Con was in town! Comic Con is a comic book convention with a focus on comic book culture. The event took place downtown at the convention center. You could purchase a ticket for only $5 at the door and enjoy costumes of your favorite characters. While there I saw everyone from Mario and Luigi, Captain Marvel, and The Hulk.

MESA COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO