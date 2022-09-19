Publix supermarkets in Virginia hold hiring events across all stores

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Publix supermarkets are holding interviewing sessions across Virginia this week to fill a number of job openings.

On Thursday, Sept. 22, hiring managers will be available to interview applicants for various roles at the stores. No appointment is necessary, but the market is encouraging applicants to apply first online.

More information about store locations, openings and job descriptions are available at the Publix Store Job Application webpage .

