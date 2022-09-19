ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri voters show affinity for Trump in recent poll

MISSOURI – KOAM partnered with Gray TV stations across Missouri to gather data through a series of polls on a variety of political races and topics; Here are the results. Officials say the poll of one-thousand Missouri adults was conducted from September 19 through the 22nd. Data collected recently...
Missouri U.S. Senate Poll: See latest polling numbers

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Exclusive polling shows Republican Eric Schmitt ahead of Democrat Trudy Busch Valentine for the open U.S. Senate seat in Missouri. The SurveyUSA poll has Schmitt defeating Valentine by an 11-point margin to succeed Republican Roy Blunt, who is retiring. If the vote were held today, Schmitt would take 47%, Valentine would have 36%, and 4% of respondents would vote for another candidate. Of those surveyed, 14% said they were still undecided.
Missouri Democrats Split On Amendment 3

There’s a split among Missouri Democratic leaders when it comes to Amendment 3 on the November Ballot which would legalize recreational marijuana. The Missouri Democratic Party’s state committee says in a Monday statement it is not taking a position on the ballot initiative because of concerns with the wording of the plan.
POLL RESULTS: How Missourians feel about the legalization of marijuana

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The majority of Missouri voters approve of making marijuana legal. A SurveyUSA poll released Monday shows 62% of voters approve Amendment 3, which legalizes the personal use of marijuana. 22% of voters surveyed oppose legalizing marijuana and 16% responded that they are not yet certain how they would vote.
EXCLUSIVE POLLING: How Missourians feel about Roe v. Wade, COVID-19 & student loan debt forgiveness

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - An exclusive SurveyUSA poll conducted for KY3 and several other television stations examines how Missourians feel about several big issues. The poll found that 46% of Missourians surveyed disagree with the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The poll also concluded that 35% of respondents agree with the decision, and 19% are not sure.
After Platinum Health took control, all workers at two Missouri hospitals were fired

The news, under Noble Health letterhead, arrived at 5:05 p.m. on a Friday, with the subject line: “Urgent Notice.” Audrain Community Hospital, Paul Huemann’s workplace of 32 years, was letting workers go. Word travels fast in a small town. Huemann’s wife, Kym, first heard the bad news in the car when a friend who’d gotten […] The post After Platinum Health took control, all workers at two Missouri hospitals were fired appeared first on Missouri Independent.
Three tax cut proposals move forward to Senate floor

JEFFERSON CITY — After a lightning-round hearing of more than a dozen different bills, three tax cut proposals are now heading to the Missouri Senate floor. The three bills fall into two different categories: those that mirror Governor Mike Parson's proposals for tax cuts, and those that don't. Of...
Tax issues still before Missouri lawmakers this week

Missouri legislators are back at the Capitol this week as they continue their Special Session discussion of providing across the board income tax cuts. Lt. Governor Mike Kehoe says he thinks Missourians can spend their own money more wisely than the government can …. Several tax cut plans are being...
Income tax cut plan heads to Missouri Senate floor for debate

The Missouri Senate this week will debate an income tax cut that doesn’t immediately lower rates as much as Gov. Mike Parson proposed but would, if passed, promise future reductions. Under a proposal passed on a party-line vote Monday in the Senate Appropriations Committee, the top state income tax rate for next year would be […] The post Income tax cut plan heads to Missouri Senate floor for debate appeared first on Missouri Independent.
U.S. center of population now located in Missouri Ozarks

(KSNF/KODE) — The U.S. Census Bureau announced on Tuesday, Sept. 20, that the nation’s new center of population in 2020 is Hartville, Missouri, a small town located in the Ozark Mountains. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) will honor the spot with a permanent commemorative survey mark, and the people of Hartville will celebrate […]
How student debt forgiveness would affect taxes

JEFFERSON CITY — With student debt forgiveness applications officially being opened next month, questions still remain about the implications student debt cancellation will have on taxes. According to Karen Thompson with Liberty Tax & Loans, taxpayer money will go towards paying off student debt to some degree. However, Thompson...
Tennessee governor calls for probe into university's youth trans clinic after viral video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (TND) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee has called for an investigation into Vanderbilt University Medical Center's Pediatric Transgender Clinic after video surfaced of a doctor from the university's transgender clinic calling gender reassignment surgeries "huge moneymakers." Numerous videos were obtained by The Daily Wire's Matt Walsh, including...
