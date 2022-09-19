Read full article on original website
Missouri gas prices see week-over-week spike for first time in three months
JEFFERSON CITY — The trend of lowering gas prices across the state has come to an end this week in Missouri. AAA Missouri Weekend Gas Watch reports the average for a gallon of gas in Missouri is $3.38. That is up five cents more than the average last week, with the average going up week-over-week for the first time in 13 weeks.
Columbia senior citizens struggle with inflation costs on fixed incomes
COLUMBIA — The U.S. Department of Labor’s Consumer-Price Index reported Wednesday that inflation rose 8.3% in August from the same month a year ago. Inflation had people on fixed incomes in Central Missouri struggling to make ends meet. Some seniors at Columbia’s Senior and Activity Center dipped into their savings to cope with rising costs.
Local organizations host various events for National Voter Registration Day
Jefferson City — Tuesday was National Voter Registration day. Both the Missouri NAACP and National Association of Colored Women's Clubs put on voting drives throughout the area. Two events took place at Lincoln University while another was at the Missouri NAACP's office in Jefferson City. Julie Allen, a member...
A group of volunteers help Afghan refugees transition into Fulton
Fulton — Hundreds of Afghan residents fled the country as the U.S. Military removed its presence in the country in 2021. Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri is a grant funded organization designated to operate with the state departments to provide several services to refugees. The Catholic Charities trained and certified the Fulton Afghanistan Resettlement Committee, a group of volunteers to help with Fulton Afghan refugees.
Siteman Cancer Center to collaborate with University of Missouri on research
COLUMBIA — Cancer research will get a boost in Missouri through a new collaboration between Siteman Cancer Center and University of Missouri Health Care’s Ellis Fischel Cancer Center in Columbia. Siteman is based at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. A major focus...
Blair Oaks remains, Camdenton ascends in week four Prep Power Poll
LARGE SCHOOLS (Classes 4-6): 1. Camdenton (49) Receiving votes: Eldon (5), Hallsville (4), Southern Boone (2), Harrisburg (1), Owensville (1), Tipton (1) Voters include KRCG's Rod Smith, Jacob Lang, Bryan Hudnell and Tony Mullen, Chris Bowie of the Boonville Daily News, Chris Kwiecinski of the Columbia Daily Tribune, Robby Campbell of the Fulton Sun, Mike Bissell from KS95 Radio in Versailles, Steve Mallinckrodt of KFAL Radio in Fulton, Tom Loeffler of Loeffler's Link, Will Johnson of the Gasconade County Republican and Joey Kinard of the Columbia Missourian.
Columbia man charged with murder over January overdose
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man was charged with Second-Degree Murder Thursday for the January overdose death of a man to whom he allegedly sold methamphetamine. According to court documents, 40-year-old Sean David Rogers is also charged with two counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance. According to Columbia...
Beyond Meat Executive based in Columbia arrested for biting a man's nose at football game
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A top official at Beyond Meat, a plant-based food product company, was arrested and charged with felony battery after a fight outside a University of Arkansas football game in which he allegedly bit a man's nose, according to the Associated Press. Doug Ramsey, the Chief Operating...
Prisoner dies at Jefferson City Correctional Center
NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Missouri Department of Corrections announced Tuesday that an inmate was pronounced dead at Jefferson City Correctional Center Saturday morning. According to a press release, 68-year-old George Smith was pronounced dead at 10:27 a.m. He was serving 22 years for First-Degree Domestic Assault, Armed Criminal Action,...
New MU Health Care research on program addressing childhood obesity
September is Childhood Obesity Awareness month and researchers at MU Health Care have come out with a new study on how children and their families can put healthy habits into practice in order to live a healthier lifestyle. Researchers with the University of Missouri School of Medicine examined the effectiveness...
Police arrest Columbia man after crash seriously injures one
Police arrested a Columbia man after they say he crashed into another vehicle and a home in Columbia early Thursday morning. In a release police said they arrested Jesus Olguin, 23, of Columbia. They said Olguin was driving north on North Providence Road and hit another vehicle at the intersection...
East St. Louis man arrested on numerous charges after fleeing traffic stop
NEW BLOOMFIELD — An East St. Louis, Ill., man is in custody in the Cole County Jail after fleeing from a traffic stop Tuesday evening. According to court documents, 19-year-old Phillip Rowan is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Armed Criminal Action, Resisting Arrest, Failure to Yield, DWI, Careless and Imprudent Driving, Failure to Maintain the Right Lane, and Driving Without a Valid License.
Gage highlights honorees for Missouri Sports Hall of Fame Columbia Enshrinement
NEW BLOOMFIELD — Former Jefferson City Jay and Missouri Tiger standout Justin Gage will take his place among the greatest athletes in Missouri history. Gage is among several mid-Missouri standouts who will be inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame this fall. Gage went on to play eights...
House explodes in Maries County, one dead
Maries County — Investigators were on the scene of a house explosion that occurred overnight on Route V near Vienna in Maries County. Maries County Sheriff Chris Heitman confirms one fatality from the explosion, identified as 58-year-old Wayne Boeckman of the home. Although a cause has not been determined,...
Illinois man arrested for attempted kidnapping and assault at lake
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Granite City, Ill., man is in custody in the Miller County Jail on charges of kidnapping and assault after he allegedly tried to abduct a woman from a convenience store parking lot in Lake Ozark last Friday. According to court documents, 46-year-old Ryan Gaddy attempted...
Man accused of abducting, killing son skips out on bond
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Rocky Mount man accused of abducting his two sons from their mother in Nebraska and killing one of them in a car wreck was re-arrested Tuesday after skipping out on his bond and failing to appear in court. According to court documents, 40-year-old Larry Lunnin...
High school volleyball highlights and scores, September 19
Fulton sweeps Mexico in high school volleyball action Monday night. See the highlights and scores above.
High School scores and highlights - September 21
Blair Oaks softball blanked Jefferson City on Wednesday while Helias volleyball won in straight sets and Battle soccer edged Helias. Check out all the highlights and scores in the video above.
