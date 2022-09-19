ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, MO

Columbia senior citizens struggle with inflation costs on fixed incomes

COLUMBIA — The U.S. Department of Labor’s Consumer-Price Index reported Wednesday that inflation rose 8.3% in August from the same month a year ago. Inflation had people on fixed incomes in Central Missouri struggling to make ends meet. Some seniors at Columbia’s Senior and Activity Center dipped into their savings to cope with rising costs.
COLUMBIA, MO
A group of volunteers help Afghan refugees transition into Fulton

Fulton — Hundreds of Afghan residents fled the country as the U.S. Military removed its presence in the country in 2021. Catholic Charities of Central and Northern Missouri is a grant funded organization designated to operate with the state departments to provide several services to refugees. The Catholic Charities trained and certified the Fulton Afghanistan Resettlement Committee, a group of volunteers to help with Fulton Afghan refugees.
FULTON, MO
Siteman Cancer Center to collaborate with University of Missouri on research

COLUMBIA — Cancer research will get a boost in Missouri through a new collaboration between Siteman Cancer Center and University of Missouri Health Care’s Ellis Fischel Cancer Center in Columbia. Siteman is based at Barnes-Jewish Hospital and Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. A major focus...
COLUMBIA, MO
Blair Oaks remains, Camdenton ascends in week four Prep Power Poll

LARGE SCHOOLS (Classes 4-6): 1. Camdenton (49) Receiving votes: Eldon (5), Hallsville (4), Southern Boone (2), Harrisburg (1), Owensville (1), Tipton (1) Voters include KRCG's Rod Smith, Jacob Lang, Bryan Hudnell and Tony Mullen, Chris Bowie of the Boonville Daily News, Chris Kwiecinski of the Columbia Daily Tribune, Robby Campbell of the Fulton Sun, Mike Bissell from KS95 Radio in Versailles, Steve Mallinckrodt of KFAL Radio in Fulton, Tom Loeffler of Loeffler's Link, Will Johnson of the Gasconade County Republican and Joey Kinard of the Columbia Missourian.
CAMDENTON, MO
Columbia man charged with murder over January overdose

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Columbia man was charged with Second-Degree Murder Thursday for the January overdose death of a man to whom he allegedly sold methamphetamine. According to court documents, 40-year-old Sean David Rogers is also charged with two counts of Delivery of a Controlled Substance. According to Columbia...
COLUMBIA, MO
Prisoner dies at Jefferson City Correctional Center

NEW BLOOMFIELD — The Missouri Department of Corrections announced Tuesday that an inmate was pronounced dead at Jefferson City Correctional Center Saturday morning. According to a press release, 68-year-old George Smith was pronounced dead at 10:27 a.m. He was serving 22 years for First-Degree Domestic Assault, Armed Criminal Action,...
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
New MU Health Care research on program addressing childhood obesity

September is Childhood Obesity Awareness month and researchers at MU Health Care have come out with a new study on how children and their families can put healthy habits into practice in order to live a healthier lifestyle. Researchers with the University of Missouri School of Medicine examined the effectiveness...
COLUMBIA, MO
Police arrest Columbia man after crash seriously injures one

Police arrested a Columbia man after they say he crashed into another vehicle and a home in Columbia early Thursday morning. In a release police said they arrested Jesus Olguin, 23, of Columbia. They said Olguin was driving north on North Providence Road and hit another vehicle at the intersection...
COLUMBIA, MO
East St. Louis man arrested on numerous charges after fleeing traffic stop

NEW BLOOMFIELD — An East St. Louis, Ill., man is in custody in the Cole County Jail after fleeing from a traffic stop Tuesday evening. According to court documents, 19-year-old Phillip Rowan is charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Armed Criminal Action, Resisting Arrest, Failure to Yield, DWI, Careless and Imprudent Driving, Failure to Maintain the Right Lane, and Driving Without a Valid License.
EAST SAINT LOUIS, IL
House explodes in Maries County, one dead

Maries County — Investigators were on the scene of a house explosion that occurred overnight on Route V near Vienna in Maries County. Maries County Sheriff Chris Heitman confirms one fatality from the explosion, identified as 58-year-old Wayne Boeckman of the home. Although a cause has not been determined,...
MARIES COUNTY, MO
Illinois man arrested for attempted kidnapping and assault at lake

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Granite City, Ill., man is in custody in the Miller County Jail on charges of kidnapping and assault after he allegedly tried to abduct a woman from a convenience store parking lot in Lake Ozark last Friday. According to court documents, 46-year-old Ryan Gaddy attempted...
GRANITE CITY, IL
Man accused of abducting, killing son skips out on bond

NEW BLOOMFIELD — A Rocky Mount man accused of abducting his two sons from their mother in Nebraska and killing one of them in a car wreck was re-arrested Tuesday after skipping out on his bond and failing to appear in court. According to court documents, 40-year-old Larry Lunnin...

