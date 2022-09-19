Read full article on original website
Deputy chiefs add Council Member Frye to their complaint
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The three Wichita deputy chiefs who are demanding almost $2.2 million from the City of Wichita have added Wichita City Council Member Bryan Frye to their complaint. On Monday, KSN News reported that the three deputy chiefs who served under former Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay are demanding an apology from […]
Hutchinson Police K9 units meet supporters
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Cause for Paws has been a major supporter of the K9 units of the Hutchinson Police Department. On Wednesday, four of the department's K9 teams got to meet with many of the Cause of Paws board members and representatives from the Neuway Legacy Fund. Both of...
Farmington Park work waiting on shelter parts
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — An inquiry was sent to Hutch Post as to why it appears that work has stopped on the Farmington Park project. City Manager Gary Meagher said in an email that the same contractor is working for the city in two places at once. "Ward Davis is...
KidWind students travel to Topeka
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The students from Hutchinson Magnet School at Allen who won an award at the National KidWind Championships in San Antonio, Texas, were recognized at the capitol in Topeka Wednesday. The Hutchinson team was one of three Kansas KidWind teams that prevailed in regional contests, faced off...
Kansas State Fair breaks 300K in attendance this year
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair announced that 315,273 people went through the gates at their 2022 event held September 9-18 in Hutchinson, versus 281,981 in 2021. The Nex-Tech Grandstand concerts were well attended, and initial projections show carnival attendance trending over last year. Food and commercial vendors were also enthusiastic with their early sales projections.
Sedgwick County commissioner says colleague’s trips expose problems in county policy
Records show that Sedgwick County commissioners have spent more than $25,000 of taxpayer money on travel in the past three years.
USD 313 to host vaccination clinics
BUHLER, Kan. — The Buhler School District along with the Reno County Health Department will host a series of flu and COVID vaccination clinics next month. The vaccinations are for all students, staff and families. The clinics will be:. Oct. 6 at Union Valley. Oct. 7 at Plum Creek.
Operation Blackbird free event at Cosmosphere Oct. 15
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Saturday, Oct. 15 will be a supersonic day at Cosmosphere with the Operation Blackbird free event. Enjoy stories of flying three times the speed of sound at the edge of space. Hear what it took to operate and maintain the world’s fastest manned air-breathing jet.
SW Bricktown Fiesta is an event for the whole city
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Southwest Bricktown Fiesta is Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at SW Bricktown Park at 301 West 1st. "The Hutchinson Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative has been working with, now the SW Bricktown neighborhood since 2014," said Adam Stewart with Hutch Rec. "One of the things that neighborhood has identified as something they really want to do is have these community events to really celebrate the community and celebrate the neighborhood."
Probst: State statute and local vote both avenues to help microbreweries
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Kansas State Representative Jason Probst said the call for Sandhills Brewing to sell over $17,000 in food to meet a minimum food sales requirement for their drinking establishment license prompted him to do some research into what the statute says about the issue. "It goes back...
Salina Regional announces extended access for visitors
Salina Regional Health Center announced today that it has extended public availability of the hospital's main entrance. The hospital’s main entrance on Santa Fe Avenue will now be open to the public from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends and holidays. Previously, the main entrance had been closing at 5:30 p.m. due to COVID-19.
Motorcycle escort for Dave Schoonover is Sunday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A flagged motorcycle escort is planned for army veteran and longtime American Legion member Dave Schoonover. The ride will be on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1:30 p.m. at the South Hutchinson Veterans Memorial. Schoonover was killed in a motorcycle accident in Arkansas while on his way with other American Legion Legacy Riders to the beginning of this year’s Legacy Ride in August.
Hutchinson brewery nearly closes its doors due to law, hopes for change
Due to a 1986 law, in order to renew their liquor license, 30% of their total revenue must be from food sales.
Teacher of the Month: Shelton 'can relate' to her 6th graders
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Allen Samuels CDJR Teacher of the Month for September is Lisa Shelton. She teaches 6th grade at Graber Elementary. This is her first year as a lead teacher. "The thing that surprised me the most is that I can relate to the kids on a...
Freedom Fund Dinner deadline is Sept. 26
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson NAACP's Annual Freedom Fund Dinner is coming up October 1 at 7 p.m. in the Gallery Theatre at Stringer Fine Arts Center on the campus of Hutchinson Community College. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Former Johnson County Community College professor Dr. Carmaletta Williams...
Haven City Council discusses Public Works makeover
HAVEN, Kan. — The Haven City Council took time to discuss matters regarding personnel for Public Works and an overall wage study for the city during Monday’s meeting. Public Works Director Derek Stoll asked members to consider a restructure of the Public Works Department, including promoting Maintenance Technician Steve Carmichael to Assistant Public Works Director and increasing his hourly pay rate from $15.90 to $20.
Wichita council member accuses police leaders of extortion, calls on them to resign
Deputy chiefs Chet Pinkston and Jose Salcido sent a legal letter to the city yesterday threatening to sue unless the city met a list of demands.
Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 21
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Cheney, Samuel Eli; 19; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Failure to appear. Failure to...
Kelly, Schmidt taking campaign messages across Kansas
A poll released Wednesday shows Kelly and Schmidt in a tight race.
Big changes coming to Wichita's Century II, Westlink Branch Library
Three significant projects are planned next year for the facility, including rehabilitation of the blue dome roof, costing $5 million. Bids for the work will go out this fall.
