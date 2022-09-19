ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

KSN News

Deputy chiefs add Council Member Frye to their complaint

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The three Wichita deputy chiefs who are demanding almost $2.2 million from the City of Wichita have added Wichita City Council Member Bryan Frye to their complaint. On Monday, KSN News reported that the three deputy chiefs who served under former Wichita Police Chief Gordon Ramsay are demanding an apology from […]
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutchinson Police K9 units meet supporters

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Cause for Paws has been a major supporter of the K9 units of the Hutchinson Police Department. On Wednesday, four of the department's K9 teams got to meet with many of the Cause of Paws board members and representatives from the Neuway Legacy Fund. Both of...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Farmington Park work waiting on shelter parts

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — An inquiry was sent to Hutch Post as to why it appears that work has stopped on the Farmington Park project. City Manager Gary Meagher said in an email that the same contractor is working for the city in two places at once. "Ward Davis is...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

KidWind students travel to Topeka

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The students from Hutchinson Magnet School at Allen who won an award at the National KidWind Championships in San Antonio, Texas, were recognized at the capitol in Topeka Wednesday. The Hutchinson team was one of three Kansas KidWind teams that prevailed in regional contests, faced off...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas State Fair breaks 300K in attendance this year

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Kansas State Fair announced that 315,273 people went through the gates at their 2022 event held September 9-18 in Hutchinson, versus 281,981 in 2021. The Nex-Tech Grandstand concerts were well attended, and initial projections show carnival attendance trending over last year. Food and commercial vendors were also enthusiastic with their early sales projections.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

USD 313 to host vaccination clinics

BUHLER, Kan. — The Buhler School District along with the Reno County Health Department will host a series of flu and COVID vaccination clinics next month. The vaccinations are for all students, staff and families. The clinics will be:. Oct. 6 at Union Valley. Oct. 7 at Plum Creek.
BUHLER, KS
Hutch Post

Operation Blackbird free event at Cosmosphere Oct. 15

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Saturday, Oct. 15 will be a supersonic day at Cosmosphere with the Operation Blackbird free event. Enjoy stories of flying three times the speed of sound at the edge of space. Hear what it took to operate and maintain the world’s fastest manned air-breathing jet.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

SW Bricktown Fiesta is an event for the whole city

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Southwest Bricktown Fiesta is Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. at SW Bricktown Park at 301 West 1st. "The Hutchinson Healthy Neighborhoods Initiative has been working with, now the SW Bricktown neighborhood since 2014," said Adam Stewart with Hutch Rec. "One of the things that neighborhood has identified as something they really want to do is have these community events to really celebrate the community and celebrate the neighborhood."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Salina Regional announces extended access for visitors

Salina Regional Health Center announced today that it has extended public availability of the hospital's main entrance. The hospital’s main entrance on Santa Fe Avenue will now be open to the public from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends and holidays. Previously, the main entrance had been closing at 5:30 p.m. due to COVID-19.
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Motorcycle escort for Dave Schoonover is Sunday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A flagged motorcycle escort is planned for army veteran and longtime American Legion member Dave Schoonover. The ride will be on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1:30 p.m. at the South Hutchinson Veterans Memorial. Schoonover was killed in a motorcycle accident in Arkansas while on his way with other American Legion Legacy Riders to the beginning of this year’s Legacy Ride in August.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Freedom Fund Dinner deadline is Sept. 26

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson NAACP's Annual Freedom Fund Dinner is coming up October 1 at 7 p.m. in the Gallery Theatre at Stringer Fine Arts Center on the campus of Hutchinson Community College. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. Former Johnson County Community College professor Dr. Carmaletta Williams...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Haven City Council discusses Public Works makeover

HAVEN, Kan. — The Haven City Council took time to discuss matters regarding personnel for Public Works and an overall wage study for the city during Monday’s meeting. Public Works Director Derek Stoll asked members to consider a restructure of the Public Works Department, including promoting Maintenance Technician Steve Carmichael to Assistant Public Works Director and increasing his hourly pay rate from $15.90 to $20.
HAVEN, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 21

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Cheney, Samuel Eli; 19; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Failure to appear. Failure to...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

