Oneida County, NY

Oneida Indian Nation to open Cannabis operation facility, construction beginning next month

By Ashley Cafaro
WSYR NewsChannel 9
 2 days ago

ONEIDA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — From seed to sale, the Oneida Indian Nation is launching its own cannabis operation.

With gaming, golf, and a range of hospitality offerings already in its portfolio, The Oneida Nation says cannabis is the next way to diversify its economic base and revenue stream.

“It gives an opportunity for the Oneida Indian Nation to partake in that economic opportunity,” says Joel Barkin, VP of Communications for the Oneida Indian Nation.

The 50,000-square-foot facility will be located somewhere on Hill Road in Verona. The overseeing of all operations from seed to sale will be in terms of cultivation and selling of cannabis.

“It’s being done in pursuant to the 2013 historic settlement between the Oneida Indian Nation, Madison County, Oneida County, and New York State which has ended all legal disputes among other issues,” says Barkin.

A name still has not been chosen for the cultivation and production facility, but Barkin says the revenue that’s made will go towards government programs and services.

Barkin added, “Programs like housing, education, health care, cultural preservation, among other areas.”

Barkin says the facility will also impact the local community and region by expanding jobs across the operation, including growing, selling, and marketing cannabis. The facility is set to open sometime late next year with retail locations to follow.

The consumption of cannabis will remain prohibited at Oneida Nation enterprise venues, including at all of its casinos, hotels, restaurants, bars, and entertainment venues.

WSYR NewsChannel 9

