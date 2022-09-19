ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

247Sports

Jalen Rose shouts out Juwan Howard, trolls UConn after Michigan football's blowout victory

Ex-Michigan men's basketball star Jalen Rose was on hand for Saturday's 59-0 win over UConn, the Wolverines football team's third straight blowout victory to open the season. He was a special guest of head men's basketball coach Juwan Howard, his former teammate of Fab Five fame, and watched from the sideline as Michigan rolled one of college football's worst teams.
ANN ARBOR, MI
East Lansing, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Football
City
Washington Township, MI
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
City
East Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
East Lansing, MI
College Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
East Lansing, MI
Sports
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 4: How to bet Oregon-Washington State

The Washington State Cougars host the Oregon Ducks in a highly-anticipated Week 4 college football matchup on FOX. The undefeated Cougars easily handled Colorado State in Week 3, defeating the Rams 38-7. The Ducks have rebounded nicely since their Week 1 loss to Georgia. Oregon looked especially unstoppable as they rolled over BYU last week 41-20.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

AJ Henning enjoying Deebo Samuel type role for Michigan

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — In a rare offseason revelation, Jim Harbaugh this spring previewed his plans for wide receiver A.J. Henning: The Michigan football team wanted to use him a little bit like San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel. “A.J. Henning we’re experimenting with at running back,” Harbaugh said...
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Rising 2025 edge rusher visiting Michigan this weekend

The Michigan Insider has confirmed Chicago (Ill.) 2025 edge rusher Chris Burgess will be visiting Michigan this weekend when the Wolverines take on Maryland. The talented 6-foot-4, 230-pounder already holds a pair of scholarship offers from Akron and Illinois. He camped at Michigan this past summer and won defensive line...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Person
Jim Tressel
Person
Mel Tucker
247Sports

"This is what you come here for." Julius Brown knows how Husky Stadium can impact more than just the game

As a GA at Boise State, Julius Brown saw how Husky Stadium could impact a game. He was there in 2007 when the Broncos got beat in Seattle 24-10. He just missed the next time Boise State played in Seattle; he was at Arkansas State in 2013. And he missed his chance at Utah State. The Huskies and Aggies played a year before he found himself at USU.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Everything Dan Lanning said on Monday of Washington State week

Dan Lanning met with the media on Monday of Washington State week. Here's a complete transcript of his press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter, as well as our full-time...
PULLMAN, WA
247Sports

Know Your Minnesota Football Foe: Michigan State Spartans

Before each Minnesota football game, GopherIllustrated will ask five questions of an opposing beat writer. This week, we spoke with Michigan State beat writer Stephen Brooks of SpartanTailgate to preview the Gophers' Week 4 away game against the Michigan State Spartans. 1) After winning two laughers against MAC teams to...
EAST LANSING, MI
#Michigan State Football#American Football#College Football#Michigan State#Ohio State
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Oregon OC Kenny Dillingham is just one of many names ASU will look at in its coaching search

Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham has been suggested as one possible candidate for the Arizona State football coaching job. It would make sense to include Dillingham as he is a native Arizonan and started his coaching career in 2014 as an offensive assistant with the Sun Devils right out of high school. Wherever Dillingham has been, the offenses have flourished. He has coached in six bowls. He has only been in Eugene for less than a year and the better the Ducks offense performs this season, the quicker Dillingham will get a head coaching position somewhere. Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson...
TEMPE, AZ
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Big Ten Conference
NewsBreak
Michigan State University
247Sports

Where Oregon has improved since Georgia

Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning discusses the Ducks' growth at multiple positions following a bad loss in week one vs. Georgia. He explains how that growth has helped the Ducks win blowout wins the last two weeks.
EUGENE, OR
247Sports

Stanford versus UW: a recent history

While Washington holds an edge over most Pac-12 schools when it comes to overall series records, they don't come as close to even as Stanford. Right now the series is about as close as it could get - 44-44-4 - and as the last 10 years suggest, there's been a lot of close games between the two - and the occasional blowout.
STANFORD, CA

