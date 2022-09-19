Read full article on original website
Michigan football: Injury updates for Donovan Edwards, Cade McNamara, Trevor Keegan, Karsen Barnhart
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh on Monday provided injury updates for Donovan Edwards, Cade McNamara, Trevor Keegan and Karsen Barnhart as Michigan prepares for its Big Ten opener against Maryland. Speaking on the “Inside Michigan Football” radio show, here’s what Harbaugh said:. DONOVAN EDWARDS: ‘DOING...
247Sports
Jalen Rose shouts out Juwan Howard, trolls UConn after Michigan football's blowout victory
Ex-Michigan men's basketball star Jalen Rose was on hand for Saturday's 59-0 win over UConn, the Wolverines football team's third straight blowout victory to open the season. He was a special guest of head men's basketball coach Juwan Howard, his former teammate of Fab Five fame, and watched from the sideline as Michigan rolled one of college football's worst teams.
Washington State head man Jake Dickert speaks to media after practice about matchup with Oregon
Washington State head coach Jake Dickert addresses the media after Wednesday's practice to discuss the upcoming PAC-12 matchup against Oregon.
Wiltfong Whiparound: Michigan's player development has been key for Wolverine's success
247Sports' Steve Wiltfong highlights Michigan's coaching staff and their impressive ability to develop players out of high school.
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 4: How to bet Oregon-Washington State
The Washington State Cougars host the Oregon Ducks in a highly-anticipated Week 4 college football matchup on FOX. The undefeated Cougars easily handled Colorado State in Week 3, defeating the Rams 38-7. The Ducks have rebounded nicely since their Week 1 loss to Georgia. Oregon looked especially unstoppable as they rolled over BYU last week 41-20.
AJ Henning enjoying Deebo Samuel type role for Michigan
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — In a rare offseason revelation, Jim Harbaugh this spring previewed his plans for wide receiver A.J. Henning: The Michigan football team wanted to use him a little bit like San Francisco 49ers star Deebo Samuel. “A.J. Henning we’re experimenting with at running back,” Harbaugh said...
Everything Jesse Minter said about the Michigan football defense before Maryland
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan football is about to embark on the tougher part of the 2022 season journey, as Big Ten play starts on Saturday when the Wolverines host the Maryland Terrapins. The Terps bring a high-flying offense to Ann Arbor, which should certainly test the defensive side...
Rising 2025 edge rusher visiting Michigan this weekend
The Michigan Insider has confirmed Chicago (Ill.) 2025 edge rusher Chris Burgess will be visiting Michigan this weekend when the Wolverines take on Maryland. The talented 6-foot-4, 230-pounder already holds a pair of scholarship offers from Akron and Illinois. He camped at Michigan this past summer and won defensive line...
Michigan ready for Big Ten season: ‘They know what time it is’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — The Michigan football team dispatched Colorado State, Hawaii and Connecticut without too much trouble. Now the Big Ten season has arrived, and the energy is palpable during the Wolverines’ practices. “Win the next game, that’s always first and foremost,” Jim Harbaugh said Monday evening...
"This is what you come here for." Julius Brown knows how Husky Stadium can impact more than just the game
As a GA at Boise State, Julius Brown saw how Husky Stadium could impact a game. He was there in 2007 when the Broncos got beat in Seattle 24-10. He just missed the next time Boise State played in Seattle; he was at Arkansas State in 2013. And he missed his chance at Utah State. The Huskies and Aggies played a year before he found himself at USU.
Everything Dan Lanning said on Monday of Washington State week
Dan Lanning met with the media on Monday of Washington State week. Here's a complete transcript of his press conference. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all your Oregon news sent directly to your e-mail inbox daily. Consider following DuckTerritory on Twitter, as well as our full-time...
Know Your Minnesota Football Foe: Michigan State Spartans
Before each Minnesota football game, GopherIllustrated will ask five questions of an opposing beat writer. This week, we spoke with Michigan State beat writer Stephen Brooks of SpartanTailgate to preview the Gophers' Week 4 away game against the Michigan State Spartans. 1) After winning two laughers against MAC teams to...
Michigan football: Jim Harbaugh wants Guinness World Record for QB usage
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football team tested even the most loyal fan’s knowledge last Saturday as eight different quarterbacks earned snaps for the Wolverines during their blowout win over UConn. There was J.J. McCarthy, the starter, who completed 15 of 18 passes for...
PODCAST: COUGFAN.com's Jamey Vinnick previews No. 15 Oregon at WAZZU
DuckTerritory's Erik Skopil and Jared Mack are joined by COUGFAN.comr's Jamey Vinnick to preview Saturday's game between No. 15 Oregon at Washington State. The group breaks down what makes WAZZU's defense so good, the Cameron Ward progression and what the keys to the game might be. All that and a...
WATCH: Dan Lanning's early preview of Washington State vs Oregon
Hear from Oregon head coach Dan Lanning after his review of the team's 41-20 win over BYU this past weekend and his early thoughts on the challenges the Ducks will face in the Pac-12 opener this weekend at Washington State. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com newsletter and get all...
Oregon OC Kenny Dillingham is just one of many names ASU will look at in its coaching search
Oregon Ducks offensive coordinator Kenny Dillingham has been suggested as one possible candidate for the Arizona State football coaching job. It would make sense to include Dillingham as he is a native Arizonan and started his coaching career in 2014 as an offensive assistant with the Sun Devils right out of high school. Wherever Dillingham has been, the offenses have flourished. He has coached in six bowls. He has only been in Eugene for less than a year and the better the Ducks offense performs this season, the quicker Dillingham will get a head coaching position somewhere. Arizona State athletic director Ray Anderson...
Where Oregon has improved since Georgia
Oregon head football coach Dan Lanning discusses the Ducks' growth at multiple positions following a bad loss in week one vs. Georgia. He explains how that growth has helped the Ducks win blowout wins the last two weeks.
Mel Tucker doesn't spare himself in full-scale critique of Michigan State's loss at Washington
Michigan State put a lot of thought into molding last week’s schedule to prepare for its trek to Seattle to take on Washington. There were some adjustments made on the back end, too, upon returning from the Pacific time zone. What unfolded at Husky Stadium warranted it, Mel Tucker...
Takeaways from Jonathan Smith's press conference ahead of Oregon State vs No. 7 USC
Oregon State head football coach Jonathan Smith held his fourth weekly press conference of the 2022 season inside the Valley Football Center media room Monday afternoon, fielding questions regarding the Beavers’ win over Montana State and upcoming game against USC. BeaverBlitz was on hand to pose questions and take...
Stanford versus UW: a recent history
While Washington holds an edge over most Pac-12 schools when it comes to overall series records, they don't come as close to even as Stanford. Right now the series is about as close as it could get - 44-44-4 - and as the last 10 years suggest, there's been a lot of close games between the two - and the occasional blowout.
