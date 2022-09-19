Read full article on original website
WGAL
Fundraiser held for Gettysburg boy with rare disease
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — A young boy has been living with a rare disease his whole life, a disease that currently has no cure. Despite multiple challenges, 8-year-old Brayden Beamer always fills a room with laughter. "Every day, Brayden wakes up with a smile. We truly try to focus on...
#BeThere can help anyone in mental distress | PennLive letters
You are not alone. Help is available. September marks Suicide Prevention Month. A national poll conducted in 2020 found that while 95% of Americans surveyed would do something if someone close to them was thinking about suicide, almost 70% of respondents identified barriers that keep them from discussing suicide with others. These barriers included not knowing what to say, not knowing where to turn for help, feeling they don’t have enough knowledge, or not feeling comfortable with the topic.
abc27.com
Midstate philanthropist Lois Grass dies at 90
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Lois Lehrman Grass, Jewish philanthropist from the Midstate, died on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at the age of 90. Grass had a passion for the Jewish religion and the arts. She helped create the Jewish Family Service of Greater Harrisburg. She was also a founding donor for the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.
Pawpaw festival spotlights a forgotten native fruit enjoying a resurgence
A mostly forgotten native fruit enjoying a resurgence in popularity will be celebrated Saturday and Sunday, September 24-25, in the 18th annual York County Pawpaw Festival at the Horn Farm Center at Hallam. The largest edible fruit growing in the eastern U.S., pawpaws grow wild and much more rarely under...
Decluttering? Where to Donate Your Clothes This Season [Lancaster, PA]
Are you starting to declutter your closet, swapping out shorts and summer apparel for oversized wool knits and comfy sweatpants? Here are four places in Lancaster County that accepts clothing donations this season.
Lois Lehrman Grass, Harrisburg civic leader and arts patron, has died
Harrisburg philanthropist Lois Lehrman Grass died early Wednesday morning at age 90, as a result of a stroke, leaving a legacy of volunteerism and fundraising for causes that transformed the city’s landscape. A pillar of the city’s charitable giving, she had a hand in seemingly every major Harrisburg-area institution,...
3 Local Fall Recipes Featuring Delicious, Hearty Comfort Food [Food & Drink]
These days, I find myself scrolling the web for all things hearty when it comes to food. Soups, pasta, stews, anything warm that also tastes amazing and is filling. If local, all the better.
Mr. Sticky’s opening in Cumberland County with ‘extremely addictive’ rolls
Philip Stuck, a longtime Mr. Sticky’s customer, saw the potential in the brand’s gooey, addictive sticky buns. That’s why in a few months Stuck will introduce the Harrisburg region to Mr. Sticky’s when he opens a franchise at 4830 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township, behind Five Guy’s Burger & Fries. The buns are so good, Mr. Sticky’s warns they are “Extremely Addictive.”
abc27.com
End-of-life care home expanding in York County
THOMASVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — York County’s only home for end-of-life care is expanding. Pappus House broke ground on its new, larger home in Thomasville, York County. It will have eight private bedrooms, each with private bathrooms, expanding its capacity and mission of compassionate end-of-life care. “We help our...
bctv.org
Humane PA Stuff The Tiny House: Fee-Waived Adoption Weekend & Flea Market
Humane Pennsylvania is hosting a weekend full of events, featuring a pet food donation drive benefitting Spike’s Pet Pantry, a fee-waived adoption weekend, and a flea market featuring a variety of vendors. This three-day event will take place on Friday, September 23rd, through Sunday, September 25th, at our Lancaster...
Fall Fun Trail Launches in Cumberland County
Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. For the past two years, attractions, events, and gatherings have been put on...
Hershey Company to spend $90M on expansion at North American plant
The Hershey Company is spending $90 million to expand its plant in Mexico. The Derry Township company will open two new production lines at its plant in Nuevo Leon, Mexico. The expansion of the plant will increase capacity by 25%. “We’re happy to share that as Hershey continues to grow...
Mosquito spraying scheduled for Lititz, Warwick Township
On Sept. 20, the Lancaster County Facilities Management Mosquito-Borne Disease Program is scheduled to spray to control adult mosquito populations in Lititz Borough and Warwick Township.
Pennsylvania Dutch Foods: 4 Restaurant Highlights in Lancaster, PA [Food & Drink]
Lancaster County has a rich heritage and history and is often referred to as Pennsylvania Dutch Country. With this comes Pennsylvania dutch foods, a regional fare where the dishes are best known for their comfort food feel and use of local, seasonal produce, often sweet and sour combined.
WGAL
Lebanon County native focus of adventure episode on Very Local
A Susquehanna Valley native is the focus of an episode of "Finding Adventure with Kinga Philipps" on WGAL's Very Local app. WGAL's Katelyn Smith has her story. Watch that report above.
Thousands of older Pennsylvanians at risk of losing property tax rebates because of legislative inaction
HARRISBURG — It’s a conversation Diana Raph dreads. Every year, Raph, a tax preparer in the Lehigh Valley, applies on behalf of dozens of her clients to a state program that helps older Pennsylvanians pay their rent and property taxes. And every year, she has to tell more...
Middletown adapts to life without high school football, takes time to ‘create new traditions’
As Middletown continues to grapple with the fallout of the high school football team hazing incidents and subsequent end to the season, the changes may have also created a rare cultural experiment. As was noted at Tuesday’s night’s school board meeting, the sudden and unanticipated loss of the social monolith...
abc27.com
Carlisle Barracks undergoes $5 million renovation
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new shopping experience for active duty service members, their families, and retirees is now available at the Carlisle Barracks in Cumberland County. Thanks to the U.S. Army, the Carlisle Barracks’ exchange recently underwent a $5 million renovation. Eligible customers will be able to...
To continue its work with military worldwide, central Pa. defense center gets $200M upgrade
It’s fair to say that most residents in the region don’t know how large the operation is at the Defense Logistics Agency Distribution Center Susquehanna in Fairview Township, York County, or the important support services that go on there everyday that impact members of the military around the world.
pct.edu
Students see – and hear – end of an Air Force era
Pennsylvania College of Technology students were among those on hand Saturday as their 193rd Special Operations Wing, a unit of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard, transmitted its final message to spectators during the Community Days Air Show at the Lancaster Airport in Lititz. The Air Force said farewell to 54 years of military history in celebrating the last flight of EC-130J Commando Solo, used in psychological operations and part of the only flying radio and television broadcast platform in the U.S. Armed Forces.
