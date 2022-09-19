ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hershey, PA

WGAL

Fundraiser held for Gettysburg boy with rare disease

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — A young boy has been living with a rare disease his whole life, a disease that currently has no cure. Despite multiple challenges, 8-year-old Brayden Beamer always fills a room with laughter. "Every day, Brayden wakes up with a smile. We truly try to focus on...
GETTYSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

#BeThere can help anyone in mental distress | PennLive letters

You are not alone. Help is available. September marks Suicide Prevention Month. A national poll conducted in 2020 found that while 95% of Americans surveyed would do something if someone close to them was thinking about suicide, almost 70% of respondents identified barriers that keep them from discussing suicide with others. These barriers included not knowing what to say, not knowing where to turn for help, feeling they don’t have enough knowledge, or not feeling comfortable with the topic.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Midstate philanthropist Lois Grass dies at 90

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Lois Lehrman Grass, Jewish philanthropist from the Midstate, died on the morning of Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at the age of 90. Grass had a passion for the Jewish religion and the arts. She helped create the Jewish Family Service of Greater Harrisburg. She was also a founding donor for the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C.
HARRISBURG, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Society
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Hershey, PA
Education
City
Hershey, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Hershey, PA
Society
Hershey, PA
Health
PennLive.com

Mr. Sticky’s opening in Cumberland County with ‘extremely addictive’ rolls

Philip Stuck, a longtime Mr. Sticky’s customer, saw the potential in the brand’s gooey, addictive sticky buns. That’s why in a few months Stuck will introduce the Harrisburg region to Mr. Sticky’s when he opens a franchise at 4830 Carlisle Pike in Hampden Township, behind Five Guy’s Burger & Fries. The buns are so good, Mr. Sticky’s warns they are “Extremely Addictive.”
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

End-of-life care home expanding in York County

THOMASVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — York County’s only home for end-of-life care is expanding. Pappus House broke ground on its new, larger home in Thomasville, York County. It will have eight private bedrooms, each with private bathrooms, expanding its capacity and mission of compassionate end-of-life care. “We help our...
YORK COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Humane PA Stuff The Tiny House: Fee-Waived Adoption Weekend & Flea Market

Humane Pennsylvania is hosting a weekend full of events, featuring a pet food donation drive benefitting Spike’s Pet Pantry, a fee-waived adoption weekend, and a flea market featuring a variety of vendors. This three-day event will take place on Friday, September 23rd, through Sunday, September 25th, at our Lancaster...
LANCASTER, PA
WITF

Fall Fun Trail Launches in Cumberland County

Listen to Smart Talk every weekday at 12 p.m. and 8 p.m. on WITF 89.5 & 93.3. You can also stream WITF radio live on our website or ask your smart speaker to “Play WITF Radio.”. For the past two years, attractions, events, and gatherings have been put on...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Carlisle Barracks undergoes $5 million renovation

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A new shopping experience for active duty service members, their families, and retirees is now available at the Carlisle Barracks in Cumberland County. Thanks to the U.S. Army, the Carlisle Barracks’ exchange recently underwent a $5 million renovation. Eligible customers will be able to...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
pct.edu

Students see – and hear – end of an Air Force era

Pennsylvania College of Technology students were among those on hand Saturday as their 193rd Special Operations Wing, a unit of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard, transmitted its final message to spectators during the Community Days Air Show at the Lancaster Airport in Lititz. The Air Force said farewell to 54 years of military history in celebrating the last flight of EC-130J Commando Solo, used in psychological operations and part of the only flying radio and television broadcast platform in the U.S. Armed Forces.
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.pennlive.com

