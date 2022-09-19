NEW JERSEY - Chipotle has agreed to pay New Jersey $7.75M for allegedly violating the state's labor laws that protect minors. In the settlement, which was announced on Tuesday, the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development alleges that Chipotle violated prohibitions on work between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., working more than 8 hours a day, working more than 40 hours a week, and working for more than six consecutive days for employees who are under the age of 18.

RESTAURANTS ・ 1 DAY AGO