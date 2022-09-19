Read full article on original website
Related
fox5ny.com
New Yorkers step up to help Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona
BAY SHORE, N.Y. - From his work on cars to caring for those in need: Jose Gonzalez is now lifting spirits. The owner of New York Auto Detail in Bay Shore co-founded Jibaritos with Troops, a grassroots organization that shipped more than a million pounds of supplies to people in Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria hit back in 2017. In the wake of Hurricane Fiona, volunteers are back at it again.
fox5ny.com
Hurricane Fiona strengthens into Cat. 3 storm, could affect NY beaches
NEW YORK - Hurricane Fiona is gaining strength after hitting Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. It has become a powerful Category 3 hurricane. While Fiona is not expected to have a direct impact on land in the United States, New York beaches could still feel the effects of the storm.
fox5ny.com
Tunnel to Towers Foundation builds community for special families
NEW YORK - The Tunnel to Towers Foundation's Let Us Do Good Village broke ground in Land O' Lakes, Florida, in December 2021. The property will have more than a hundred mortgage-free homes for wounded veterans, families of fallen first responders, and Gold Star families. Army Staff Sgt. Danielle Thornton...
fox5ny.com
Tunnel to Towers building community in Florida
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation's Let Us Do Good Village broke ground in Florida in late 2021. The property will have more than a hundred mortgage-free homes for wounded veterans, families of fallen first responders, and Gold Star families. Danielle Thornton and her children will be moving in.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox5ny.com
Housing for homeless veterans
The Tunnel to Towers Foundation is working to eradicate homelessness amongst the U.S. veteran community. By the end of 2022, Tunnel to Towers will provide housing in Arizona, California, and Texas for more than 500 homeless veterans. The Foundation will also be working with U.S. VETS and the American Legion to provide comprehensive care, including mental health and addiction services, as well as skills training to homeless veterans.
fox5ny.com
Inmate who jumped from jail barge into East River has died
NEW YORK - An inmate who jumped from a floating jail into the East River on Tuesday has died, authorities said. Gregory Acevedo, 48, climbed over the fence of a recreation yard at the Vernon C. Bain Center shortly before 12 p.m. and then jumped into the water, according to the city Department of Correction. Authorities apprehended him and brought him to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he died around 11 p.m.
fox5ny.com
Chipotle to pay NJ $7.75M for child labor law violations
NEW JERSEY - Chipotle has agreed to pay New Jersey $7.75M for allegedly violating the state's labor laws that protect minors. In the settlement, which was announced on Tuesday, the New Jersey Department of Labor and Workforce Development alleges that Chipotle violated prohibitions on work between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m., working more than 8 hours a day, working more than 40 hours a week, and working for more than six consecutive days for employees who are under the age of 18.
fox5ny.com
Thousands have won South Carolina’s lottery this month; here’s how they did it
COLUMBIA, S.C. - The good news — it seems that many South Carolinians have cracked the formula to winning the lottery. The not-so-great news — winners will take home a much smaller portion after the money is divvied up. South Carolina Education officials said, for the fourth time...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5ny.com
Mega Millions jackpot winners come forward; Two people to split $1.34B prize
CHICAGO - Two people have come forward to claim the $1.34 billion Mega Millions jackpot almost eight weeks after a single winning ticket to the late July drawing was sold in a Chicago suburb, Illinois Lottery officials said Wednesday. The winners, who agreed to split the prize if they won,...
fox5ny.com
Kansas man sentenced to nearly 6 years for performing illegal autopsies
TOPEKA, Kan. - A Kansas man has been sentenced to nearly six years in prison for wire fraud after he admitted to running an illegal autopsy scheme. Shawn Parcells, 42, who lived in Topeka, was sentenced on Monday in federal court to one count of wire fraud, the U.S. Attorney’s office said in a statement.
fox5ny.com
Woman wins $100K lottery twice in 2 years
An Iowa woman has now won two $100,000 lottery prizes in a little more than two years. Mary Starks' latest $100,000 prize came in the Iowa Lottery's "Hit It Big!" scratch game. She claimed the first top prize available in that game. "It was exciting and kind of scary and...
Comments / 0