Polk County, IA

Polk County launching new Alert Iowa notification system

By Dan Hendrickson
 2 days ago

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Polk County Emergency Management Commission is launching a new notification system later this fall to replace the current ‘CodeRED’ system. ‘Polk County/Alert Iowa’ is scheduled to go live on October 19th but signup is already available.

The system will offer many of the same features users were previously accustomed to. Alerts will be sent by text, phone message or email in case of severe weather or other emergencies including search and rescue operations, crime and public works emergencies.

You can scan the QR code below with your cell phone’s camera to be directed to signup instructions:

You can also text the word ‘PolkIA’ to 672-83 to sign up for alerts.

The following communities will be covered by the alert system:

  • Alleman
  • Altoona
  • Ankeny
  • Bondurant
  • Clive
  • Des Moines
  • Elkhart
  • Grimes
  • Johnston
  • Mitchellville
  • Pleasant Hill
  • Polk City
  • Runnells
  • Urbandale
  • West Des Moines
  • Windsor Heights
