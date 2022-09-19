Read full article on original website
Related
NewsTimes
Gym class won't affect future Hamden High GPAs in 'frustrating' answer to weighting inequity
HAMDEN — Starting this year, grades for gym class no longer will factor into Hamden High School students’ GPAs, a change expected to precede a broader review of the district’s GPA weighting policies. Approved Tuesday by the Board of Education, the new rule marks an attempt to...
Fairfield Mirror
Students Experience Housing Scramble Upon Arrival of Largest First-Year Class
Last year, Fairfield University welcomed the Class of 2025, the largest class in Fairfield history at the time. Last year’s incoming class was notified in a June 8, 2021 email from the Office of Residence Life that “at most in 10% of the class, or 150 students will be housed in 50 converted triples,” as reported by a June 29, 2021 Mirror article.
3 New Haven students hospitalized for ingesting substance
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Three middle school students in New Haven were hospitalized after ingesting a substance, school officials said. According to New Haven Public Schools, three eighth-grade students at Bishop Woods School ingested what appeared to be a candy that one of the students brought to school. The student who brought in the […]
Yale Daily News
Being sick at Yale, but not with COVID
Felice Dong ’25 came down with a bad cough and fever earlier this month. But she didn’t test positive for COVID-19. As a result, Dong said she had to attend class in person despite falling ill — otherwise, there was no other way to absorb the material other than to “read the textbook.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NewsTimes
Bridgeport school board wrestles with scope of superintendent search
BRIDGEPORT — Just how wide a net should the Board of Education cast in its search for the next superintendent?. That's the key question the school board is now considering as it wrestles with the upcoming departure of Superintendent Michael Testani, who announced plans last month to leave the district for the superintendent role in neighboring Fairfield.
NewsTimes
Women's basketball pioneer Louise O'Neal, who led Southern Connecticut, Yale to prominence, dies at 83
Louise O’Neal, one of the most prominent figures in women's basketball in Connecticut, died Sept. 17 in Plymouth, Mass. O'Neal was 83. O'Neal, a member of the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame, led both Southern Connecticut and Yale to prominence in the 1970s before embarking on a successful career in athletic administration.
UC Daily Campus
CT Union cancels rally for UConn’s service employees
The Connecticut Employees Union Independent (CEUI), an organization representing Connecticut’s blue collar and service workers, planned to host a rally earlier this month at the University of Connecticut’s Storrs campus to bring attention to UConn’s custodial workers. The “anti-privatization” rally, which was meant to take place on...
A Panther Passes On
The state tried to frame George Edwards and lock him up for life. His fellow revolutionaries tortured him and tried to kill him. They didn’t know whom they were messing with. He survived — and kept at his Black Panther mission for another half century long after generations of fellow fighters...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yale physicians share the symptoms of ovarian cancer
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — September is ovarian cancer awareness month and while ovarian cancer is rare, the survival rate is low. Ovarian cancer is not easily detectable in its early stages. According to the American Cancer Society, the most common symptoms include bloating, pelvic-abdominal pain, and urinary symptoms. News 8 spoke with co-directors of […]
NewsTimes
Ridgefield teacher, selfless volunteer dies from COVID-19: 'She always put people ahead of her'
RIDGEFIELD — Whatever task she was involved in, Jennifer Hawkins Mason, a longtime teacher at Ridgefield Public Schools, gave 110 percent, said her colleagues, friends, family and those for whom she volunteered. "She's not one that ever had something falling through the cracks. You step back and say, 'How...
YNHH Cuts 155 Management Jobs
Yale New Haven Health laid off 72 hospital managers Wednesday and eliminated another 83 vacant administrative positions in a system-wide “restructuring” done in the face of rising costs and an expected $300 million deficit. YNHH Vice President Vin Petrini confirmed those layoffs during a phone interview with...
NewsTimes
Southbury detective to replace officer who patrolled community for seniors — sparking some concern
SOUTHBURY — The Southbury Board of Selectmen will hold a special meeting on Thursday in response to Heritage Village senior citizens’ safety concerns over the town’s creation of its first police detective position. The vacant community response officer position that was stationed in Heritage Village and focused...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Flash mob celebrates Men of Color in Connecticut
An event at Yale University brought together some of the most prominent and influential men of color in Connecticut.
NBC Connecticut
More Businesses Choosing to Open in Milford
At Sprout Raw Juice, you won’t find any sugar or dairy, but you’ll find naturally sweet treats that are a dream come true for owner Michele Leite. “We opened this spot here in our town because we felt we would like to bring to our community some of the things we were passionate about: improving health and community as well,” said Leite.
WTNH.com
Yale New Haven Health Check: Dr. Amit Lahav – Joint Replacement Surgery
What has motivated more people to consider joint replacement surgery, recently?. What advancements in technology have helped improve the results of joint replacement surgery?. How can you determine if you’re a good candidate for joint replacement surgery?. How important is post-operative care?. To what do you attribute improved outcomes...
Montville town councilors vote to make an independent police department
MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — Lt. Dave Radford showed News8 around the public safety building in Montville. “We have our own armory here,” said Lt. Radford. “I can show you our evidence area.” It has state-of-the-art equipment for processing evidence and storing it, but the two-way pass-through storage system has never been used. Neither have the […]
Bristol Press
Bristol Hospital will begin seeing patients in newly-renovated ER Thursday
BRISTOL – Bristol Hospital on Thursday is set to open the second half to its newly-renovated Emergency Center. The second half – which occupies the old ER area – has been closed for renovations since December, when patients began being seen in a 12,500-square-foot addition that opened. Beginning Thursday, patients will be seen in both spaces, which now mirror each other and fit together seamlessly as one space.
Republican ticket for Connecticut governor unveils $3B tax relief package
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Republican ticket in the race for governor is throwing down a marker, offering $2 billion in tax relief with another $1 billion to come. The funds will come out of the state surplus. Just steps from his boyhood home in Newhallville in New Haven, Republican candidate for governor Bob […]
Bristol Press
NBC Connecticut personality to be Mum Festival's grand marshal
BRISTOL – With the quickly approaching end of September, the Mum Festival Committee has chosen NBC Connecticut’s Taylor Kinzler to be the celebration’s grand marshal. “I’m so honored to be a part of such a special tradition,” said Kinzler in an email to the Press. “I can’t wait to meet all of the small business owners, vendors and volunteers who help to make this event come to life.”
Residents complain after Hamden apartment raises rent by 75%
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Residents are complaining after their apartment complex drastically increased rents. Nadeem Iqbal, who lives at the Seramonte Estates in Hamden, expected to pay more when he renewed his lease next month. However, he was shocked at the real amount, his monthly payment would skyrocket from $2,000 to $3,500. “We are unable […]
Comments / 0