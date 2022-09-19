ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVNews

Craig Carey named women's basketball coach at Indiana (PA)

INDIANA, Pa. (WV News) — Clarksburg’s Mike Carey may have retired from his post as WVU’s women’s basketball coach this year, but his son is taking the next step in his own coaching journey. Craig Carey, who served as an assistant under his father at WVU,...
INDIANA, PA
WVNews

Week Four: Big 12 2022 football notes and picks

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It's transition week on the Big 12 football schedule, as six teams dive into conference play while three more play their last non-conference tilt of the 2022 season. The league is doing respectably against outside foes, holding a 22-5 record (.815) so far, which is third among FBS conferences.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Down the sideline and into my nightmares

Virginia Tech ruined my childhood. Perhaps that’s a tad on the dramatic side, but to say that I had a seething hatred for the Hokies during elementary school in the late ’90s was an understatement.
BLACKSBURG, VA
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football JT Daniels 9/19/22

West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels explains the connection he has with Bryce Ford-Wheaton, comparing it one he had with a former teammate now in the NFL, and offers his analysis on the success the backup QBs had against Towson. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a...
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Liberty's Jace Lancaster thrives on the golf course despite inexperience

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Heading into his sophomore year, Liberty senior Jace Lancaster hadn’t picked up a golf club. A basketball player until seventh grade, Lancaster also played soccer until his freshman year. But injuries to his left and right knees, including a knee dislocation, ended his soccer career.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Maids Volleyball drops Calhoun County and Liberty

Maids’ volleyball had an up-and-down week, dropping two games on Saturday against Wayne and Elkins, before bouncing back Monday night to down Calhoun County and Liberty. Lewis County High School played host to Elkins and Wayne as a part of the volleyball version of the Big 10-Cardinal Challenge, with Wayne going 2-0, while Elkins split 1-1 and Lewis County was swept 0-2 despite a strong effort against Wayne.
CALHOUN COUNTY, WV
WVNews

IMG_9999.jpg

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — In order to be eligible for regionals next week, the South Har…
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Robert Vernon Digman, PhD, longtime key figure at Alderson Broaddus, civic leader, passes at 92

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert Vernon Digman, PhD, age 92, of Philippi, WV, died Wednesday, September 7, 2022. The son of the late Alice Melvina (Weekley) and Stark Luther Digman, he maintained close ties with Alderson Broaddus University of which he was an alumnus and where he served on the faculty and administration from 1965 until his retirement in 1996.
PHILIPPI, WV
WVNews

KMS Frozen.JPG

KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - After a two-year hiatus with the Covid pandemic, Keyser Middle Sch…
KEYSER, WV
WVNews

Hearing set Friday for one of defendants in White Bulger homicide case

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — One of the three defendants in the prison homicide of mobster/informant Whitey Bulger will be arraigned at 11 a.m. Friday in Clarksburg. Northern West Virginia U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh will preside over the arraignment for Sean McKinnon, who's represented by veteran Assistant Federal Defender Katy Cimino. Assistant U.S. attorneys Brandon Flower and Randolph Bernard represent the office of U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld; the FBI and Bureau of Prisons Special Investigative Services investigated.
CLARKSBURG, WV

