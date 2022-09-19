Read full article on original website
WVNews
Craig Carey named women's basketball coach at Indiana (PA)
INDIANA, Pa. (WV News) — Clarksburg’s Mike Carey may have retired from his post as WVU’s women’s basketball coach this year, but his son is taking the next step in his own coaching journey. Craig Carey, who served as an assistant under his father at WVU,...
WVNews
Week Four: Big 12 2022 football notes and picks
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — It's transition week on the Big 12 football schedule, as six teams dive into conference play while three more play their last non-conference tilt of the 2022 season. The league is doing respectably against outside foes, holding a 22-5 record (.815) so far, which is third among FBS conferences.
WVNews
West Virginia bids to host 2024 Olympic Diving Trials at Mylan Park Aquatic Center
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — West Virginia has submitted a bid to host the 2024 Olympic Diving Trials at the Aquatic Center at Mylan Park in Morgantown, according to Gov. Jim Justice. USA Diving will conduct site visits in October and November, and the winner will be announced in...
WVNews
Down the sideline and into my nightmares
Virginia Tech ruined my childhood. Perhaps that’s a tad on the dramatic side, but to say that I had a seething hatred for the Hokies during elementary school in the late ’90s was an understatement.
WVNews
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Football JT Daniels 9/19/22
West Virginia quarterback JT Daniels explains the connection he has with Bryce Ford-Wheaton, comparing it one he had with a former teammate now in the NFL, and offers his analysis on the success the backup QBs had against Towson. Welcome to the discussion. Thank you for reading!. Please purchase a...
WVNews
Keyser's defenders look to protect the goal against a corner kick from University.
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) – The Keyser Golden Tornado boys’ soccer team is still looking for t…
WVNews
Liberty's Jace Lancaster thrives on the golf course despite inexperience
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Heading into his sophomore year, Liberty senior Jace Lancaster hadn’t picked up a golf club. A basketball player until seventh grade, Lancaster also played soccer until his freshman year. But injuries to his left and right knees, including a knee dislocation, ended his soccer career.
WVNews
RCB tops South Harrison as both teams prepare for regionals
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — In order to be eligible for regionals next week, the South Harrison golf team was in need of a match to play this week. That’s where Robert C. Byrd stepped in.
WVNews
Keyser's Hadley Courtney makes one of her multiple saves against University.
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) – Since defeating rival Frankfort convincingly (7-1) on Sep. 3, the …
WVNews
Area emergency & health agencies team up to offer preparedness event for West Virginia Scout troops
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Mountaineer Preparedness Weekend, an event sponsored by a group of emergency and health agencies, will give area Scout troops the opportunity to see presentations on wilderness care, CPR, search and rescue, EMS duties, Stop the Bleed, radiation safety, medical helicopter capabilities and more. The...
WVNews
Morgantown, West Virginia, City Council members comment on removal of Pride flags in school; protest planned
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — More than half of Morgantown’s City Council members have now expressed disappointment in Monongalia County School’s decision to not allow Pride flags in the classroom. Mayor Jenny Selin, Deputy Mayor Danielle Trumble and Third Ward representative Ixya Vega all shared their thoughts...
WVNews
Maids Volleyball drops Calhoun County and Liberty
Maids’ volleyball had an up-and-down week, dropping two games on Saturday against Wayne and Elkins, before bouncing back Monday night to down Calhoun County and Liberty. Lewis County High School played host to Elkins and Wayne as a part of the volleyball version of the Big 10-Cardinal Challenge, with Wayne going 2-0, while Elkins split 1-1 and Lewis County was swept 0-2 despite a strong effort against Wayne.
WVNews
Piedmont city hall copy.jpeg
PIEDMONT, W.Va. (WV News) - Even as Piedmont continues under its boil water order due to wha…
WVNews
IMG_9999.jpg
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — In order to be eligible for regionals next week, the South Har…
WVNews
Crash on Interstate 79 northbound between Lost Creek and Quiet Dell, West Virginia, closes one lane
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A vehicle crash on Interstate 79 northbound near Quiet Dell has one lane closed this morning, according to Harrison Sheriff's Capt. Rob Waybright. The crash occurred shortly prior to 7:45 a.m. at the 112 mile marker.
WVNews
Robert Vernon Digman, PhD, longtime key figure at Alderson Broaddus, civic leader, passes at 92
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert Vernon Digman, PhD, age 92, of Philippi, WV, died Wednesday, September 7, 2022. The son of the late Alice Melvina (Weekley) and Stark Luther Digman, he maintained close ties with Alderson Broaddus University of which he was an alumnus and where he served on the faculty and administration from 1965 until his retirement in 1996.
WVNews
Robert Vernon Digman, PhD
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert Vernon Digman, PhD, age 92, of Philippi, WV, died Wednesd…
WVNews
KMS Frozen.JPG
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - After a two-year hiatus with the Covid pandemic, Keyser Middle Sch…
WVNews
Police: Grant County pair had drugs, about $4,200 in cash during Clarksburg, West Virginia, traffic stop
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Two Grant County residents are facing drug charges in Harrison County after a traffic stop by Clarksburg police. Ralph Thomas Lloyd, 44, and Tanya Lynn Miller, 43, both of Mount Storm, were charged with possession with intent to deliver and conspiracy by Clarksburg Patrol Officer T.A. Hill.
WVNews
Hearing set Friday for one of defendants in White Bulger homicide case
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — One of the three defendants in the prison homicide of mobster/informant Whitey Bulger will be arraigned at 11 a.m. Friday in Clarksburg. Northern West Virginia U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh will preside over the arraignment for Sean McKinnon, who's represented by veteran Assistant Federal Defender Katy Cimino. Assistant U.S. attorneys Brandon Flower and Randolph Bernard represent the office of U.S. Attorney William Ihlenfeld; the FBI and Bureau of Prisons Special Investigative Services investigated.
