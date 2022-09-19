Data: Toast; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios When Ohioans eat out — and we are more often these days — we're among the most generous in the country. 📉 Driving the news: Ohio's tipping average was 20.7% in Q2 this year, ranking us third in the country, according to Toast. Why it matters: Ohio's tipped minimum wage is only $4.65 an hour, making tips crucial for servers. Of note: California is 50th, but the state requires servers to make the state minimum and has no tipped minimum wage. No. 2 West Virginia has a state tipped minimum wage of $2.62 an hour.Editor's note: This story was corrected to note West Virginia is the second-highest tipping state in the country, not the first. Indiana is the first.

OHIO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO