Poll: Ryan and Vance in dead heat for U.S. Senate race in Ohio
Democrat Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance are in a statistical dead heat, among Ohio registered voters, according to new polling results released on Wednesday. The Marist Poll results include those who are undecided yet leaning toward a candidate. A nearly identical scenario plays out among these voters who say...
Ohio Republican Governor, U.S. Senate candidates decline ODC debates
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Republican candidate for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat, J.D. Vance, have declined to participate in the Ohio Debate Commission’s general election debates, according to a release from the organization. The ODC planned their gubernatorial debate for Oct. 10, and...
Election deniers on the ballot
Ohio and 25 other states will field at least one 2020 presidential election denier on the Nov. 8 ballot. Why it matters: Widespread election denial from GOP candidates has major implications for our democracy and shows how former President Trump has reshaped the Republican Party, Axios' Jonathan Swan and Josh Kraushaar write.
Ohio GOP proposes 7th 'censorship' bill this term
Ohio Republican lawmakers have put forward at least seven different bills that critics say censor education, with the latest being vague guidelines on so-called "sexually explicit" material.
Three reasons why Republicans are favored to hold onto Ohio’s down-ticket statewide offices
COLUMBUS, Ohio—While Ohio’s races for U.S. Senate and governor this year have garnered a lot of attention, far less focus has been given to the campaigns for the four other statewide executive offices on the ballot this November. The offices of attorney general, secretary of state, state treasurer...
Can the MAGA Cavalry Save J.D. Vance From the Ohio GOP’s ‘Hillbilly’ Apathy?
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio—The night before the Secret Service, RV merchandise salesmen, and thousands of MAGA superfans would descend on Youngstown for the Trump rally in honor of Republican Senate contender J.D. Vance, the biggest show in town was under the lights at Rayen Stadium.Paid for with COVID-19 relief funds and the site of the first-ever penalty flag thrown in an American football game back in 1941, the renovated ground hit its maximum capacity of 7,000 by halftime for the hotly anticipated matchup of Chaney vs. Canfield, a city-suburb rivalry with both high school football teams coming into the game undefeated at...
Yes, it's legal to carry switchblades, brass knuckles, and other weapons in Ohio
Thanks to a couple laws backed by Buckeye Firearms Association and signed by Gov. DeWine, it's now legal to carry knives in Ohio. And cities cannot regulate them. SB 140 went into effect on April 12, 2021, making it legal to carry knives of any kind openly or concealed. They are considered weapons or deadly weapons only if you use them as such.
Election deniers flood county boards with records requests
Election deniers are flooding the inboxes of workers who oversee elections in Franklin County and across Ohio.
Ohio set to surpass 8 million registered voters on National Voter Registration Day
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)– Ohio is on track to surpass 8 million registered voters Tuesday as Secretary of State Frank LaRose travels the state to promote National Voter Registration Day at various events throughout the Buckeye State. The deadline to register to vote in the Nov. 8, 2022 General Election in Ohio is Oct. 11, which […]
U.S. Postal Service staffing shortages lead to days without mail in Northeast Ohio: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. As we increasingly rely on online shopping and deliveries, the U.S. Postal Service has hundreds and hundreds of job openings, for letter carriers and support personnel. The same shortages that we see in other industries.
Democrats' Chances of Beating J.D. Vance, Mike DeWine as Trump Visits Ohio
Polls show the two major party candidates in a tight race for an open Ohio Senate seat, while Governor DeWine has a major advantage in his reelection campaign.
States sending stimulus checks in 2022: How Ohio stacks up
Faced with inflation coming out of the pandemic, Americans are having to make tough budgetary choices.
Many Ohioans speak out against state school board resolution that opposes LGBTQ protections
The Ohio State Board of Education meeting was packed with 61 people Tuesday morning who testified against a controversial resolution supporting bills and legal actions that they say would allow schools to discriminate against LGBTQ students. One by one, people who opposed, and a few who supported, the resolution explained...
Oldest Running Grain Cart discovered in Ohio
Farmer Jeremy Smart from Peebles in Adams County is a co-winner in a national contest conducted by Kinze Manufacturing to find the company’s oldest grain cart that is still operating. The Oldest Running Cart Contest was offered to mark the 50th anniversary of Kinze’s first grain cart. After building...
Ohio school board considers resolution blocking LGBTQ+ protections
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A resolution under consideration this week by the Ohio Board of Education could roll back new federal protections for LGBTQ+ students, safeguards already under scrutiny in the court system. Board member Brendon Shea introduced the resolution this week during the September meeting under the title “Resolution to Support Parents, Schools, and […]
How gun shops are trying to reduce suicide by firearm
If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 or text HOME to 741741. You can also dial or text 988. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A first-of-its-kind statewide campaign is partnering with a unique sector to end suicide: gun owners in Ohio. About 10 gun shops […]
NEXUS windfall was less than expected for Northeast Ohio schools. A local auditor is fighting back
The NEXUS natural gas pipeline was completed in 2018 across parts of Northeast Ohio amid much controversy and environmental concerns. One of the main selling points was that it would generate millions of dollars in tax revenue for public entities near its path - primarily, school districts. But after years...
More Ohio cities move to ban discredited anti-LGBTQ+ conversion therapy
On a recent Sunday, nearly 40 congregants gathered together for worship service at the Franklin Circle Christian Church on Cleveland’s near West Side to hear Pastor Richard Hinkelman deliver his Sunday message focused on a well-known verse of the prophet Micah:. “God has shown you, oh mortal, what is...
New study shows Ohio is third-best in U.S. at tipping
Data: Toast; Chart: Tory Lysik/Axios When Ohioans eat out — and we are more often these days — we're among the most generous in the country. 📉 Driving the news: Ohio's tipping average was 20.7% in Q2 this year, ranking us third in the country, according to Toast. Why it matters: Ohio's tipped minimum wage is only $4.65 an hour, making tips crucial for servers. Of note: California is 50th, but the state requires servers to make the state minimum and has no tipped minimum wage. No. 2 West Virginia has a state tipped minimum wage of $2.62 an hour.Editor's note: This story was corrected to note West Virginia is the second-highest tipping state in the country, not the first. Indiana is the first.
Auditor forecasts ‘concerns’ about findings in special audit of Ohio teachers’ pension fund
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Statehouse News Bureau) — It was almost a year ago when Republican state auditor Keith Faber announced there would be a special audit of the pension fund supporting 157,000 retired Ohio teachers and their survivors. Nearly a year later, the auditor said the review of the books...
