ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Jalen Hurts shatters 2-decade-old record with 26-yard TD run vs. Vikings

Jalen Hurts is putting on a show Monday night at home against the Minnesota Vikings. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback is simply looking unstoppable through the first two quarters of the game against Kirk Cousins and company. By the midgame break, Jalen Hurts has already mustered a total of 251 passing yards and a touchdown on 17-of-20 completions. In addition, he scored two rushing touchdowns before the Eagles flew into the locker room for the halftime break.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Minnesota Football
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Sports
Minneapolis, MN
Football
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Sports
Philadelphia, PA
Football
City
Philadelphia, PA
Yardbarker

Takeaways From The Vikings Week 2 Loss

The Vikings week 1 win is starting to look like a fluke after their week 2 loss to the Eagles 24-7 on Monday night. Minnesota found every way to shoot themselves in the foot whenever an opportunity came their way. Turning the ball over three times the Vikings just couldn’t get out of their own way. It was tough for Viking fans to see Kevin O’Connell and co. struggle in their second game. With that I’m going to give my takeaways from the Vikings loss and show you there is no need to worry.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
hotnewhiphop.com

Stephen A. Smith Picks His Most Disappointing NFL Team

We are two weeks into the NFL season and many are already jumping to conclusions. The bad teams have already unveiled themselves as they are mostly 0-2. Meanwhile, the good teams are starting to separate themselves, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking like early title contenders. There have also been...
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Buccaneers sign Cole Beasley to practice squad

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed wide receiver Cole Beasley to their practice squad on Tuesday, ahead of Week 3's game against the Green Bay Packers. Beasley joins the Buccaneers practice squad amid a plethora of injuries to Tampa's starting wide receivers, and a potential suspension for Mike Evans. It remains to be seen if Beasley will be called up to the roster for Week 3, but if he is, he could immediately see targets with the Buccaneers incredibly shorthanded on offense.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Franklin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles inactives for Week 2 vs. the Vikings

The Eagles released their list of inactive for the home opener against the Vikings, and rookie safety Reid Blankenship is among six players who won’t dress on Sunday. Ian Book (QB), Reed Blankenship (S), Trey Sermon (RB), Josh Sills (OL), Janarius Robinson (DE), and Grant Calcaterra (TE) are healthy scratches for Week 2.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

‘Put him in a car seat’: Darius Slay shutting down Justin Jefferson draws savage remark from Eagles teammate

The Philadelphia Eagles, buoyed by superstar performances from quarterback Jalen Hurts and cornerback Darius Slay, dominated the Minnesota Vikings in a 24-7 game that felt more of a blowout than the scoreboard suggets. Hurts’ output, in particular, will turn some heads, as he joined some lofty company with the numbers he posted against the Vikings backline. But just as important to the Eagles’ cause was the shutdown efforts by Slay, who terrorized Vikings receivers all night long.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Minnesota Vikings#Stubhub#Ticketsmarter#The Detroit Lions#The University Of Utah
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers signing RB Raheem Blackshear off Bills’ practice squad

After officially filling active roster spot No. 52 with linebacker Arron Mosby on Wednesday, the Carolina Panthers are set to take care of No. 53. As first reported by Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the team is signing running back Raheem Blackshear. The 24-year-old rusher has been a member of the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad in these early goings of the 2022 campaign.
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecomeback.com

Football world reacts to high school receiver’s insane catch

One of the more beautiful things about sports is that a highlight play doesn’t always have to come from the professional leagues – anyone can make an incredible play at any given time. And thanks to cell phone cameras, when it happens, the whole world can see it.
CHESTER, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Minnesota Vikings
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
AthlonSports.com

Jerry Jones Has High Praise For 1 NFC East Quarterback

The NFC East is proving to be a much bigger challenge than Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys were expecting, at least early on in the 2022 season. Each team in the division has won at least one game and the Eagles and Giants are tied atop the standings at 2-0, respectively.
DALLAS, TX
LehighValleyLive.com

LehighValleyLive.com

Easton, PA
72K+
Followers
27K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

Lehighvalleylive.com is the Lehigh Valley's source for breaking news, sports, jobs, real estate, autos, entertainment and more! https://www.lehighvalleylive.com/

 https://www.lehighvalleylive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy