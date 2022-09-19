Read full article on original website
Jalen Hurts shatters 2-decade-old record with 26-yard TD run vs. Vikings
Jalen Hurts is putting on a show Monday night at home against the Minnesota Vikings. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback is simply looking unstoppable through the first two quarters of the game against Kirk Cousins and company. By the midgame break, Jalen Hurts has already mustered a total of 251 passing yards and a touchdown on 17-of-20 completions. In addition, he scored two rushing touchdowns before the Eagles flew into the locker room for the halftime break.
Takeaways and observations from Eagles impressive 24-7 win over the Vikings in Week 2
The Eagles formally announced themselves to the world with a dominant 24-7 victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Monday Night Football in their home opener at Lincoln Financial Field. Jalen Hurts may have erased any doubt about his future after throwing for 333 yards on 26-of-31 passing. Hurts opened the...
Eagles star Darius Slay’s stern message to Justin Jefferson after 2-interception game vs. Vikings
Darius Slay is not denying that Justin Jefferson is one of the best receivers in the NFL today, but the Philadelphia Eagles cornerback wants to remind the Minnesota Vikings star that he’s one of the best in his position, too. After helping the Eagles take down the Vikings on...
First look: Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Commanders odds and lines
The Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) and the Washington Commanders (1-1) meet Sunday in Week 3 NFL action. Kickoff from FedExField is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET (FOX). Below, we look at Eagles at Commanders odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions. The Eagles were awfully...
Takeaways From The Vikings Week 2 Loss
The Vikings week 1 win is starting to look like a fluke after their week 2 loss to the Eagles 24-7 on Monday night. Minnesota found every way to shoot themselves in the foot whenever an opportunity came their way. Turning the ball over three times the Vikings just couldn’t get out of their own way. It was tough for Viking fans to see Kevin O’Connell and co. struggle in their second game. With that I’m going to give my takeaways from the Vikings loss and show you there is no need to worry.
hotnewhiphop.com
Stephen A. Smith Picks His Most Disappointing NFL Team
We are two weeks into the NFL season and many are already jumping to conclusions. The bad teams have already unveiled themselves as they are mostly 0-2. Meanwhile, the good teams are starting to separate themselves, with the Kansas City Chiefs looking like early title contenders. There have also been...
Yardbarker
Eagles troll Kirk Cousins with famous quote after win against Vikings
The Philadelphia Eagles cruised against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night, and the team’s Twitter account had some fun during the win. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had a bad game and went 27/46 for 221 yards, a touchdown and three interceptions. The second interception came late in the third...
numberfire.com
Buccaneers sign Cole Beasley to practice squad
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers signed wide receiver Cole Beasley to their practice squad on Tuesday, ahead of Week 3's game against the Green Bay Packers. Beasley joins the Buccaneers practice squad amid a plethora of injuries to Tampa's starting wide receivers, and a potential suspension for Mike Evans. It remains to be seen if Beasley will be called up to the roster for Week 3, but if he is, he could immediately see targets with the Buccaneers incredibly shorthanded on offense.
Report: Titans signing S Andrew Adams off Steelers' practice squad
The Tennessee Titans are reportedly set to add some help to their secondary by poaching a player off the Pittsburgh Steelers’ practice squad. According to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, the Titans are inking safety Andrew Adams off the practice squad of the Steelers. Adams will immediately join Tennessee’s active roster.
Eagles inactives for Week 2 vs. the Vikings
The Eagles released their list of inactive for the home opener against the Vikings, and rookie safety Reid Blankenship is among six players who won’t dress on Sunday. Ian Book (QB), Reed Blankenship (S), Trey Sermon (RB), Josh Sills (OL), Janarius Robinson (DE), and Grant Calcaterra (TE) are healthy scratches for Week 2.
‘Put him in a car seat’: Darius Slay shutting down Justin Jefferson draws savage remark from Eagles teammate
The Philadelphia Eagles, buoyed by superstar performances from quarterback Jalen Hurts and cornerback Darius Slay, dominated the Minnesota Vikings in a 24-7 game that felt more of a blowout than the scoreboard suggets. Hurts’ output, in particular, will turn some heads, as he joined some lofty company with the numbers he posted against the Vikings backline. But just as important to the Eagles’ cause was the shutdown efforts by Slay, who terrorized Vikings receivers all night long.
Carson Wentz apparently wasn’t Washington Commanders first QB option in the offseason
When the Washington Commanders traded for Carson Wentz back in March, it wasn’t met with rave reviews around the NFL.
Haason Reddick among 3 listed on Eagles injury report ahead of matchup vs. Commanders
The Eagles returned to practice on Wednesday, and three players landed on the injury report as the team started preparing for the Commanders. An estimated injury designation because the team held a walkthrough, Haason Reddick, Avonte Maddox, and Quez Watkins are battling some discomfort. Watkins is dealing with an illness,...
Panthers signing RB Raheem Blackshear off Bills’ practice squad
After officially filling active roster spot No. 52 with linebacker Arron Mosby on Wednesday, the Carolina Panthers are set to take care of No. 53. As first reported by Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the team is signing running back Raheem Blackshear. The 24-year-old rusher has been a member of the Buffalo Bills’ practice squad in these early goings of the 2022 campaign.
Stock up, stock down following Eagles 24-7 win over the Vikings in Week 2
The Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Minnesota Vikings 24-7 at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday night. Third-year quarterback Jalen Hurt led the way completing 26 of 31 attempts for 333 passing yards while adding 55 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Darius Slay was named the conference’s defensive player...
thecomeback.com
Football world reacts to high school receiver’s insane catch
One of the more beautiful things about sports is that a highlight play doesn’t always have to come from the professional leagues – anyone can make an incredible play at any given time. And thanks to cell phone cameras, when it happens, the whole world can see it.
Vikings Coach Kevin O'Connell on Loss to Eagles: 'I Put This One on Me'
O'Connell made it clear he wanted all the blame for the Vikings' disappointing loss to fall on his shoulders.
Report: Titans signing CB Terrance Mitchell off Pats' practice squad
The Tennessee Titans are reportedly making yet another addition to their secondary, the second of the day. According to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, the Titans are inking cornerback Terrance Mitchell off the New England Patriots’ practice squad. Mitchell will join Tennessee’s active roster. Earlier in the day, Schultz...
Vikings Week 3 injury report: just Booth Jr. and Smith
The Minnesota Vikings have had some good luck with injuries over the first two weeks of the season. They were missing one player in each of their first two games: Lewis Cine against the Green Bay Packers and Andrew Booth Jr. against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday. After having both...
AthlonSports.com
Jerry Jones Has High Praise For 1 NFC East Quarterback
The NFC East is proving to be a much bigger challenge than Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys were expecting, at least early on in the 2022 season. Each team in the division has won at least one game and the Eagles and Giants are tied atop the standings at 2-0, respectively.
