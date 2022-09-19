Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
Several of Idaho’s leading politicians decline to debate opponents. Here’s who’s in, out
BOISE (Idaho Statesman) — Incumbent Republican Gov. Brad Little and Idaho’s two sitting U.S. House members have declined to participate in the traditional Idaho Debates, while four other televised discussions for statewide offices scheduled next month will take place ahead of November’s general election. Little’s choice follows...
eastidahonews.com
More than 200,000 student debtors in Idaho to benefit from loan forgiveness, White House says
BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — Almost all Idahoans with federal student loans will qualify for some student loan forgiveness under a Biden administration program rolling out this fall, according to data released Tuesday by the White House. An Idaho Capital Sun analysis of federal loan data shows that the...
eastidahonews.com
Biz Buzz: ‘Everything is awesome’ at new Lego store
IDAHO FALLS – Chandler Christiansen has been collecting Legos since he was 4 years old. A pirate-themed set in a Christmas catalog captured his imagination, and he spent many hours at his friend’s house playing with Legos. By the time he got married, he’d amassed quite a collection....
eastidahonews.com
Trooper critically injured while directing traffic making ‘remarkable’ progress
IDAHO FALLS — A trooper critically injured during an accident at the beginning of September is making remarkable progress, according to Idaho State Police. ISP Sgt. Mike Wendler responded to a vehicle fire at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 8 on westbound Interstate 84 in Jerome County. He was hit by a passing car while directing traffic. He was critically injured and airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and has remained there ever since.
eastidahonews.com
Storm hits eastern Idaho with tornado warning; gustnado caught on camera
POCATELLO — East Idaho experienced a severe thunderstorm on Wednesday evening. At 7:20 p.m., the National Weather Service detected the storm 11 miles south of Pocatello and issued a tornado warning, which expired at 7:45 p.m. Now a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect until 9 p.m. for Bannock,...
