Idaho State

Biz Buzz: ‘Everything is awesome’ at new Lego store

IDAHO FALLS – Chandler Christiansen has been collecting Legos since he was 4 years old. A pirate-themed set in a Christmas catalog captured his imagination, and he spent many hours at his friend’s house playing with Legos. By the time he got married, he’d amassed quite a collection....
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Trooper critically injured while directing traffic making ‘remarkable’ progress

IDAHO FALLS — A trooper critically injured during an accident at the beginning of September is making remarkable progress, according to Idaho State Police. ISP Sgt. Mike Wendler responded to a vehicle fire at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 8 on westbound Interstate 84 in Jerome County. He was hit by a passing car while directing traffic. He was critically injured and airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and has remained there ever since.
JEROME COUNTY, ID
