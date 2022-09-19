IDAHO FALLS — A trooper critically injured during an accident at the beginning of September is making remarkable progress, according to Idaho State Police. ISP Sgt. Mike Wendler responded to a vehicle fire at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 8 on westbound Interstate 84 in Jerome County. He was hit by a passing car while directing traffic. He was critically injured and airlifted to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and has remained there ever since.

JEROME COUNTY, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO