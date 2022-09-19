Read full article on original website
Look: NFL World Reacts To Robert Griffin III Wife News
The wife of a former NFL star quarterback called out "thirsty women" on social media. Grete Griffin, a former track star and the wife of former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, went viral on TikTok earlier this month. The wife of the former No. 2 overall pick posted a video...
Look: NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews' Outfit Sunday
Erin Andrews was at the Caesars Superdome this past Sunday to cover the Buccaneers-Saints game. Her outfit for this Week 2 showdown turned a lot of heads. Andrews, 44, wore an orange top with orange pants. She also had matching Air Jordan 1's on to complete the look. Fortunately for...
FINISH HIM: Fighting Kangaroo Pulls Wild Move Right Out Of A Video Game
Two mad marsupials went at it in a Canberra nature reserve.
LeBron James finally goes bald and social media goes nuts (photo)
LeBron James has finally polished off his dome, much to the delight of sports fans. The Los Angeles Lakers superstar notified his 132 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022, that he has cut off the few remaining follicles on his scalp that were hanging on for dear life.
Look: Wrestling World Shocked By Tonight's Paige News
Saraya Knight, aka former WWE star Paige, made a shocking appearance at AEW on Wednesday night. Earlier on Wednesday, reports surfaced, suggesting that AEW had reached out to Paige about a potential match, though nothing had been confirmed. "Fightful reported today that AEW reached out to her over the summer....
LeBron James Goes Viral For His Dance Moves At Kendrick Lamar’s Concert: Watch
LeBron James is 6’9″, so there was no way that anyone would miss him when he started to get crazy during Kendrick Lamar‘s concert on Sunday in Vancouver, BC, Canada. In footage of King James, LeBron, 37, felt himself as Kendrick, 35, and Baby Keem kicked into “family ties.” Dressed in all white, LeBron stood out while rocking out on the VIP section of the floor. “@KingJames rocking out at @kendricklamar show in #Vancouver,” tweeted Mike Man (aka @chubbyvegan18). “Great Show! Two Kings brought their A-Game tonight! #LeBron #kendrick.”
We heard Tom Brady and Gisele might divorce. So what about the Miami megamansion?
Divorce is never easy but we have a feeling this one could be a doozy.
NBA Champion Rajon Rondo Proposes To Latoia Fitzgerald During Her NYFW Show—See The Viral Moment!
Love is in the air! NBA champion Rajon Rondo proposes to his longtime girlfriend, Latoia Fitzgerald, during her New York Fashion Week show. On Thursday, Sept. 8, the designer behind celebrity favorite brand, 'Lionne,' French for the lioness, made her New York Fashion Week debut. The Los Angeles-based Philly native...
Look: Golf World Reacts To Awkward Paulina Gretzky News
Last week, former PGA Tour star turned LIV golfer Dustin Johnson was asked an uncomfortable question about his wife at a tournament press conference. Johnson, who married Paulina Gretzky earlier this year, was asked an awkward hypothetical question. “If you were stranded on an island for the rest of your...
LeBron Channels His Inner MJ And Kobe By Going Bald, The Internet Reacts
Earlier today, LeBron James shared a photo of his new haircut. The 37 year old basketball veteran seems to be taking inspiration from other basketball greats such as Michael Jordan and Kobe by going completely bald. LeBron posted a picture of himself on his Instagram story, still in the barber...
NASCAR World Reacts To The Natalie Decker Announcement
Natalie Decker will be sporting a new sponsor come Oct. 1. On Wednesday, the 25-year-old NASCAR Truck Series driver announced a partnership with Diesel Beverages. "So excited to have a new sponsor enter the sport!!" Decker tweeted. "Lets Go Truck racing!!" The NASCAR world reacted to Decker's announcement on social...
Paige Spiranac Reacts To Embarrassing Bryson DeChambeau Moment
Bryson DeChambeau had an awkward moment during the weekend's LIV Golf event at Rich Harvest Farms. The 29-year-old endured a grueling encounter with a gallery rope. As he attempted to duck under its wrath, the rope instead caught him right in the face. For more on this harrowing injury, Paige...
NBA World Reacts To LeBron's Drastic Appearance Change
Lakers star LeBron James has the sports world buzzing this Tuesday morning over his latest Instagram story. James posted a photo on Instagram of himself getting a haircut. In the photo, it appears the four-time NBA champion is now bald. This wouldn't be the first time that James shaved his...
Look: Golf World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Funny Video
Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac has often had fun trolling Bryson DeChambeau. Spiranac wasn't going to miss her chance this week. Video of DeChambeau having a rough time with some fan rope is going viral on social media this week. Spiranac took to social media to...
NFL World Reacts To Disturbing Browns Fan News
Over the weekend, the Cleveland Browns lost in epic fashion as the New York Jets stormed back for a 31-30 win. During the late stages of the game, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam was walking into the tunnel when he was hit with debris from the stands. Now, according to a statement from the team, they've identified the fan and plan to ban the fan.
College Football World Reacts To Major Transfer News
A top wide receiver in college football won't be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, USC receiver Gary Bryant Jr. is going to redshirt. He's also going to strongly consider transferring and will have a lot of interest if he does enter the portal. Bryant...
Umpire Blows Massive Call At The Plate In Pivotal Game Between Guardians And White Sox
Amed Rosario was called out on a controversial call at home as the Guardians and White Sox battle for the division.
Look: ESPN Called Out Over Disturbing Brett Favre News
Last week, a welfare-fraud scandal involving former NFL quarterback Brett Favre started gaining national media attention. While several major news outlets have covered the story, some fans and analysts believe certain outlets — particularly ESPN — have not done enough to shed light on the scandal. "ESPN being...
Toyota Executive Is Furious With 'Absurd' NASCAR Conspiracy
David Wilson isn't happy with conspiracy theorists regarding Kyle Busch's engine failure that took place this past Saturday. Wilson, the president of Toyota Racing, thinks it's a joke that people would suggest that the engine failure happened on purpose. “I’ll say that it is offensive as a professional and somebody...
Look: Brooks Koepka's Wife Shares New Vacation Video
Star golfer Brooks Koepka and his new wife, Jena Sims, are dominating 2022 so far. After getting married earlier this year, the four-time major champion and his new wife, have been making big money moves. Koepka left the PGA Tour for the LIV Golf series and reportedly earned a $100 million payday.
