The Spun

College Football Coach Reveals His Son Died By Suicide

Blake Anderson's family has been through a lot over the past couple of years. The Utah State head football coach opened up about mental health struggles in a video posted Monday. Anderson shared that his son, who died earlier this year, died by suicide. "There are people around you that...
LOGAN, UT
The Spun

Deion Sanders Suggested As No. 1 Candidate For Prominent Job

Deion Sanders has been mentioned as a possible candidate for a number of Power 5 jobs throughout the early part of his Jackson State tenure. Sanders has even interviewed for a couple of positions, but has yet to make the leap to the FBS ranks. Yahoo's Dan Wetzel thinks the Pro Football Hall of Famer is a perfect fit for one vacancy that just opened up.
TEMPE, AZ
The Spun

Quarterback Recruit Leaves Game Due To Inappropriate Chant

Fans at Autzen Stadium made headlines this past Saturday due to their obscene chant during the BYU-Oregon game. The Oregon student section was chanting "F--- the Mormons" at one point during the game. High school quarterback TC Manumaleuna II was at the BYU-Oregon game this past weekend. Manumaleuna, who is...
EUGENE, OR
thecomeback.com

James Franklin reveals why Penn State refuses to play SEC teams

The Penn State Nittany Lions notched a major road victory against the Auburn Tigers this weekend, blasting the Tigers 41-12 in Jordan-Hare Stadium. It was an impressive win, but based on recent comments from Penn State head coach James Franklin, don’t expect the Nittany Lions to play many more non-conference games against SEC opponents in the future.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Robert Griffin III Wife News

The wife of a former NFL star quarterback called out "thirsty women" on social media. Grete Griffin, a former track star and the wife of former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, went viral on TikTok earlier this month. The wife of the former No. 2 overall pick posted a video...
NFL
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Names College Football's "New Alabama"

Paul Finebaum believes Alabama is no longer the head of the college football class. On Sunday morning's SportsCenter (h/t Saturday Down South), the ESPN analyst said former Crimson Tide coach Kirby Smart has turned Georgia into a comparable juggernaut. "In many ways, Georgia is the new Alabama," Finebaum said. "Why...
ATLANTA, GA
The Spun

Punishment Announced For Executive Arrested At College Football Game

Doug Ramsey, chief operating officer of Beyond Meat, was arrested after Saturday's Arkansas football game for biting a man's nose during a physical altercation. The executive for the plant-based meat alternative company was arrested on charges of terroristic threats and third-degree battery. Ramsey has been suspended from his role at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Spun

Urban Meyer Names The 1 Coach He'd Love To Hire

Urban Meyer's name often gets brought up when discussing a high-profile coaching vacancy in college football. He suggested another candidate schools should consider instead. During the latest episode of On3’s Urban’s Take with Tim May, Meyer said he's "really happy" working with FOX and getting to spend time with his family. The three-time national champion identified Kansas coach Lance Leipold as someone he's "always respected."
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanBuzz

Trevor Lawrence & His Wife Marissa Are the NFL's Next "It Couple"

Trevor Lawrence's NFL career so far has been drastically different than his time playing college football. As a freshman, he led Dabo Swinney's Clemson Tigers to a crushing win over Alabama in the 2019 College Football Playoff National Championship, and he's one of the few players who didn't play for Alabama who only experienced playoff games in the postseason. Yet, his career with the Jacksonville Jaguars got off to a rocky start no thanks to Urban Meyer's brief tenure and a plethora of interceptions. Nonetheless, Lawrence clearly has the talent to be a franchise quarterback.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Yardbarker

Former All-Star Isaiah Thomas rips media for coverage of Brett Favre scandal

Last week, in the wake of the bombshell report that revealed text messages sent between Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre and then-Mississippi Republican Governor Phil Bryant seemingly showing their collaboration on a welfare scheme, some former professional athletes spoke out to blast the former Green Bay Packers legend. Among them was Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe, who called Favre a "sleazeball."
NFL
The Spun

Breaking: NCAA Announces Penalties For LSU Football

The NCAA announced on Thursday afternoon penalties for the LSU football program. LSU reportedly committed recruiting violations, leading to penalties for the Tigers football program. None of the penalties are severe. "The LSU football program violated recruiting rules when a former assistant coach and former assistant director of recruiting met...
BATON ROUGE, LA
The Spun

Mickey Joseph Explains Why He Fired Defensive Coordinator

Following the firing of Scott Frost last week, Mickey Joseph stepped up as Nebraska's interim head coach. During Joseph's introductory press conference, athletic director Trev Alberts confirmed that the interim leader has the power to make coaching staff changes during his time at the helm. After a blowout loss to...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Top Nebraska Coaching Candidate Reacts To Job Rumors

Lance Leipold is no stranger to rumors about being a candidate for other jobs. The latest ones involve Nebraska. Leipold, who has Kansas off to a 3-0 start in his second season in Lawrence, downplayed the whispers linking him to the Nebraska vacancy during an appearance on "The Straight Line" with Ryan Leaf.
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

