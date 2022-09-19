Read full article on original website
Donna Duncan Davis
2d ago
my deepest SYMPATHY to u an ur family. May God wrap his loving arms around u an comfort u all.With God u will c all ur family again.🙏
lakesuperior ❤
1d ago
My family has been affected by suicide recently and we've asked ourselves "why"? Not one of us saw it coming. My condolences to you and your family.
lori seale
1d ago
I feel your pain and I am sending prayers for you and your family. I lost my youngest daughter to suicide 10 years ago at the she of 18. So very sorry for your loss.
Lake High School football coach dismissed during investigation into 'improper communications'
MILLBURY, Ohio — Lake High School's assistant principal and football head coach, Josh Andrews, has been relieved of his duties at the school "pending the outcome of an investigation into improper communications," according to a press release from Lake Local Schools Superintendent Jim Witt. The release states that due...
Quarterback Recruit Leaves Game Due To Inappropriate Chant
Fans at Autzen Stadium made headlines this past Saturday due to their obscene chant during the BYU-Oregon game. The Oregon student section was chanting "F--- the Mormons" at one point during the game. High school quarterback TC Manumaleuna II was at the BYU-Oregon game this past weekend. Manumaleuna, who is...
Tim Tebow reveals advice he would give Urban Meyer regarding openings at Nebraska, Arizona State
A blue blood College Football team has a head coach opening, so naturally, Urban Meyer is rumored as a name in the mix for the job. Despite the controversy during his short stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Meyer still isn’t counted out of the job. In Tim Tebow’s appearance...
Look: Tim Tebow Predicts If Urban Meyer Will Coach Again
Urban Meyer's coaching future has been a trending topic in the college football world for the past few weeks. During an appearance on the "Aaron Torres Sports Podcast," Florida legend Tim Tebow as asked if he thinks Meyer will coach again. Tebow wasn't willing to commit to either side, albeit...
College Football World Reacts To Major Transfer News
A top wide receiver in college football won't be declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft. Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, USC receiver Gary Bryant Jr. is going to redshirt. He's also going to strongly consider transferring and will have a lot of interest if he does enter the portal. Bryant...
Former UCLA basketball player Jalen Hill dies at 22, just a year after retiring from the sport due to struggles with anxiety and depression - as head coach Mick Cronin calls the loss of the ex-Bruins forward 'heartbreaking'
Jalen Hill, a former basketball player for UCLA, has died at the age of 22, the school confirmed Wednesday. According to Hill's father George, his son 'went missing while in Costa Rica and we have recently learned of his passing,' as he shared on Instagram Tuesday night. 'We know Jalen...
Shocking moment college football coach is apparently fired on the field after a loss
ARIZONA STATE apparently wasted no time in firing head coach Herm Edwards. Let go following their 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan on Saturday, a new video has surfaced that shows both Arizona's President and it's Athletic Director speaking to Edwards on the field immediately following the loss. Some have taken...
University apologizes after bigoted student chant at football game
The University of Oregon has issued an apology after some students yelled a bigoted chant during a football game against Utah’s Brigham Young University.
High School Football Coach In Maryland Hit With Assault Charge Following Massive Melee
A high school football coach in Maryland is facing an assault charge for his role in a benches-clearing brawl that resulted in two programs suspending play for the foreseeable future. Northwest High School football coach Travis Hawkins is facing a misdemeanor assault charge following the incident between his squad at...
High School Student Dies During Flag Football Game
A high school student in Sandy Springs, Georgia passed away after a medical emergency during a flag football game on Wednesday. The student has been identified as Eitan Force, a member of the senior class at The Weber School. The school released a statement on the tragic incident, per CBS46News.
College Football World Praying For Coach Blake Anderson's Family
Utah State head coach Blake Anderson and his family have been through unspeakable tragedy in recent years. In 2019, Anderson lost his then-wife Wendy after a battle with a rare and aggressive form of breast cancer. On Monday, he revealed that his son Cason who passed away earlier this year, died by suicide.
