wfsu.org
Neighbors watching over Tallahassee's Southside are working to erase the dividing line
For the complete text, and more, visit the Not So Black and White podcast website. Railroad tracks divide Florida State University and Florida A&M University. The campuses sit about a mile and a half apart. The tracks remain a symbolic separation between FSU, a largely white university, and FAMU, a...
wfsu.org
WFSU presents a Perspectives preview of a groundbreaking podcast series on race relations in Tallahassee
The first of WFSU Public Media's series of podcasts on Tallahassee's complex racial realities goes online Thursday, Sept. 22. A special project preview came a few days before that during a special Perspectives broadcast. The podcast project, underwritten by the Florida Humanities Council, has been in the works for nearly...
wfsu.org
Leon Superintendent Rocky Hanna blasts public money going to more school vouchers in Florida
Since 2019, when Florida lawmakers created a voucher program called the Family Empowerment Scholarship Program, the “flow of public funds to private education” has dramatically increased, according to a new report by the nonprofit Florida Policy Institute and the Education Law Center. The report details an increase in...
wfsu.org
City of Tallahassee holds final budget hearing on curbing gun violence
Today the Tallahassee City Commission will finalize its budget for the next fiscal year. The budget includes one million dollars to mitigate gun violence -- an issue that has alarmed city residents for years. But as yet there are no details about how the money will be spent. “How am...
wfsu.org
A Leon County commissioner wants safety improvements on Meridian Rd. after another crash
New safety measures are being considered on N. Meridian Rd. after a Chiles High School student was critically injured in a crash over the weekend. The single car crash happened between Gardner Rd. and Summerbrooke Dr. It’s the same area where two Chiles students were killed last year. Leon...
