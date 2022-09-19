ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, IN

3 shot outside Cumberland gas station, 1 victim dead

CUMBERLAND, Ind. — Police are investigating after three people were shot outside a gas station in Cumberland. One victim later died at the hospital. According to the Cumberland Police Department, the shooting occurred around 7:10 p.m. Wednesday outside of the Speedway gas station located at 10th Street and German Church Road. As shots were fired, police said innocent bystanders ducked for cover inside the gas station and even hid in drink refrigerators.
cbs4indy.com

Muncie attorney and former county commissioner killed in crash

MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie attorney and former Delaware County commissioner died in a single-vehicle crash this week. Family members said 84-year-old Donald Dunnuck was driving to IU Health Ball Memorial Monday night because his wife had fallen ill after the family returned from a trip to Georgia earlier in the evening. His medication was in the car that had taken his wife to the hospital and he’d gone to retrieve it.
Fox 19

Indiana officer dies 5 weeks after she was shot at traffic stop

RICHMOND, Ind. (WXIX) - An Indiana police officer has died, five weeks after she was shot in the head and critically injured in the line of duty at a traffic stop. Richmond Police K9 Officer Seara Burton passed away surrounded by her family at Reid Health at 9:59 p.m. Sunday, Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt announced in a prepared statement overnight.
WRBI Radio

Two men arrested following armed robbery in Greensburg

— Two 18-year-old men have been arrested following an armed robbery in Greensburg late Sunday night. Greensburg Police say an officer responded to the 2100 block of North Fleetwood Drive and learned that two men entered a home armed with a crowbar. According to the report, once inside the home...
Daily Advocate

Albert pleads guilty to reduced charges

GREENVILLE — Ethan T. Albert pleads guilty to reduced charges. Albert, 56, of Greenville, entered a guilty plea to the reduced but related offense of trespass in a habitation, a felony of the fourth degree. Originally the charge was titled burglary, a felony of the third degree, and the offense occurred on May 2 of this year.
cbs4indy.com

Girl hit by truck while waiting for school bus in Anderson

ANDERSON, Ind. — A girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a truck while waiting for the school bus. The Anderson Police Department said the incident happened at the intersection of 30th Street and Fountain Street around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. The 11-year-old girl was waiting near the school bus stop at the time of the incident.
dayton.com

Popular drive-in J&E Rootbeer Stand being brought back to life

MIDDLETOWN — A popular drive-in restaurant that has been closed this year will reopen next month, according to the new owners. Brooke Solomito, 24, and her stepsister, Cortney Vitori, 35, have purchased the J&E Rootbeer Stand building and property at 6301 Germantown Road and hope to have it open by the middle of October.
eaglecountryonline.com

Three Area Veterans to be Honored at Lawrenceburg Fall Music Fest

The Purple Heart Salute will take place Saturday at Civic Park. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Three area veterans will be honored at Lawrenceburg Fall Music Fest. The annual Veterans Awards presentation will take place at Civic Park on Saturday, September 24 at 2:30 p.m. This year’s honorees are Richard Craig, Greg...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN

