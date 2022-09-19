Read full article on original website
cbs4indy.com
Funeral and viewing announced for Richmond police Officer Seara Burton
The Richmond Police Department has announced the viewing and funeral times for fallen K-9 Officer Seara Burton. https://cbs4indy.com/news/funeral-and-viewing-announced-for-richmond-officer-seara-burton/
Richmond Police thank community for support of Officer Burton
Richmond Police issued a Sept. 20 statement of gratitude to surrounding communities for their support of Officer Burton during the procession.
FWPD Pipe and Drum Brigade to play at fallen Richmond officer’s funeral
This is the second time in a matter of months the pipe and drum brigade will play at an Indiana police officer's funeral.
cbs4indy.com
3 shot outside Cumberland gas station, 1 victim dead
CUMBERLAND, Ind. — Police are investigating after three people were shot outside a gas station in Cumberland. One victim later died at the hospital. According to the Cumberland Police Department, the shooting occurred around 7:10 p.m. Wednesday outside of the Speedway gas station located at 10th Street and German Church Road. As shots were fired, police said innocent bystanders ducked for cover inside the gas station and even hid in drink refrigerators.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana candle company donating $25,000 to Richmond Police Department in honor of Officer Burton
CENTERVILLE, Ind. – A candle company in Centerville has made thousands of candles in honor of Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton. Officer Burton was shot in the line of duty on Aug. 10 during a traffic stop. Burton died from her injuries on Sunday night. Warm Glow Candle Company...
cbs4indy.com
Muncie attorney and former county commissioner killed in crash
MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie attorney and former Delaware County commissioner died in a single-vehicle crash this week. Family members said 84-year-old Donald Dunnuck was driving to IU Health Ball Memorial Monday night because his wife had fallen ill after the family returned from a trip to Georgia earlier in the evening. His medication was in the car that had taken his wife to the hospital and he’d gone to retrieve it.
cbs4indy.com
Father of deadly shooting victim hopes to turn teens from gun violence
ANDERSON, Ind. — A teenager is going on trial for the murder of Andon Oliver. The victim’s father is watching the trial closely, and has taken on a role to help other youth avoid getting involved in gun violence. Andon was found shot and killed inside his car...
Law enforcement procession escorts body of fallen Richmond officer back to Indiana
DAYTON — A large procession of law enforcement officers escorted the body of fallen Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton from Dayton back to Indiana Monday afternoon. The procession left the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office in Dayton just before 1:30 p.m. Video shows the hearse carrying Burton’s body slow...
Dismembered body found by Middletown police; 2 arrested in homicide investigation
MIDDLETOWN — Two people have been arrested in connection to a homicide in Middletown Tuesday. A man, identified as John Havens, 34, entered the Middletown Division of Police lobby asking to speak to an officer, a police spokesperson said in a media release, issued Wednesday morning. Havens gave officers...
VIDEO: Law enforcement line street as body of fallen Richmond officer arrives at coroner’s office
DAYTON — Dozens of police cruisers lined both sides of West Third Street in Dayton early Monday morning as the body of fallen Richmond Police Officer Seara Burton was brought to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office. Burton, who shot was in the line of duty five weeks ago,...
Fox 19
Indiana officer dies 5 weeks after she was shot at traffic stop
RICHMOND, Ind. (WXIX) - An Indiana police officer has died, five weeks after she was shot in the head and critically injured in the line of duty at a traffic stop. Richmond Police K9 Officer Seara Burton passed away surrounded by her family at Reid Health at 9:59 p.m. Sunday, Richmond Police Chief Michael Britt announced in a prepared statement overnight.
Man crashes car during dispute, runs inside house, is shot and killed by homeowner, Ohio authorities say
LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio — A man who reportedly was trying to get away from a domestic dispute that caused him to crash his car ended up being shot and killed by a homeowner after he entered the residence without permission. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office tells WCPO Channel 9...
WRBI Radio
Two men arrested following armed robbery in Greensburg
— Two 18-year-old men have been arrested following an armed robbery in Greensburg late Sunday night. Greensburg Police say an officer responded to the 2100 block of North Fleetwood Drive and learned that two men entered a home armed with a crowbar. According to the report, once inside the home...
Fox 19
State auditor, prosecutor investigate allegations about Morgan Township administrator/fire chief
MORGAN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - Local and state authorities have all launched three separate investigations after a resident accused Morgan Township Administrator Jeff Galloway, who also serves as the fire chief, has committed “crimes” including double paid. The Special Investigations Unit at the State Auditor’s Office is taking...
Daily Advocate
Albert pleads guilty to reduced charges
GREENVILLE — Ethan T. Albert pleads guilty to reduced charges. Albert, 56, of Greenville, entered a guilty plea to the reduced but related offense of trespass in a habitation, a felony of the fourth degree. Originally the charge was titled burglary, a felony of the third degree, and the offense occurred on May 2 of this year.
cbs4indy.com
Ball State severs ties with MiddleTown Property Group after complaints about living conditions
MUNCIE, Ind. — Ball State is telling MiddleTown Property Group to stop using its trademarks after recent outcry over the company’s property management. FOX59 previously reported that some Ball State students say they encountered homes that were dirty and in disrepair, despite the fact that they paid a fee to have the home cleaned.
cbs4indy.com
Girl hit by truck while waiting for school bus in Anderson
ANDERSON, Ind. — A girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a truck while waiting for the school bus. The Anderson Police Department said the incident happened at the intersection of 30th Street and Fountain Street around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday. The 11-year-old girl was waiting near the school bus stop at the time of the incident.
dayton.com
Popular drive-in J&E Rootbeer Stand being brought back to life
MIDDLETOWN — A popular drive-in restaurant that has been closed this year will reopen next month, according to the new owners. Brooke Solomito, 24, and her stepsister, Cortney Vitori, 35, have purchased the J&E Rootbeer Stand building and property at 6301 Germantown Road and hope to have it open by the middle of October.
Baby box controversy; Man who filed complaint against Troy baby box speaks out
TROY — Concerns have been raised about a service at a Miami Valley firehouse meant to protect babies. Monday night a Cincinnati man had no problem letting Troy City Council know his qualms with the fire department’s new baby box. “My arguments are that we implement boxes and...
eaglecountryonline.com
Three Area Veterans to be Honored at Lawrenceburg Fall Music Fest
The Purple Heart Salute will take place Saturday at Civic Park. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - Three area veterans will be honored at Lawrenceburg Fall Music Fest. The annual Veterans Awards presentation will take place at Civic Park on Saturday, September 24 at 2:30 p.m. This year’s honorees are Richard Craig, Greg...
