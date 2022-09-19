Read full article on original website
wmra.org
Food bank sees increased demand, needs proteins
The national organization Feeding America marks September as Hunger Action Month. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi checked in with a regional food bank that's seen more demand for their help lately. According to the USDA, the overall price of store-bought food rose more than 13% from July 2021 to July this...
WHSV
Gloria’s Pupuseria reopens at new location following historic floods in Staunton
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - August 2020 for Gloria and John Gerber, looks a lot different than September 2022. “It was raining so much. We came here and the place was five feet high [with water],” Gloria said. The Staunton floods destroyed their cozy restaurant two years ago, forcing them...
theriver953.com
Winchester Council approves a 34 unit development in the city
The Winchester City Council approved a plan to build 34 three story town houses at 520 North Pleasant Valley Road. The development will be known as Laurelwood Commons and will sit on an almost 3 acre plot of land that has already been approved for rezoning. The plan also includes...
Woonsocket Call
Tidal Wave Auto Spa Celebrates New Opening in Staunton, VA With Free Washes
THOMASTON, Ga. - September 21, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the fastest-growing express car wash companies in the country, opened their new Staunton, VA location on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 102 Community Way. To celebrate the grand opening and introduce the Tidal Wave car wash experience...
royalexaminer.com
Multiple school facilities locked down following active shooter report at Skyline Middle School eventually determined to be hoax
The Royal Examiner received the following press release from Warren County Public Schools:. Today at approximately 3:00 pm, the Warren County Sheriff’s Department received a call reporting an active shooter at Skyline Middle School. A number of schools were immediately placed on lockdown by the Sheriff’s Department, including Blue Ridge Technical Center, Skyline Middle School, Skyline High School, and E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School.
WJLA
Mark Taylor officially signs contract to be Spotsylvania Co. schools' next superintendent
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (7News) — Mark Taylor has officially signed a contract to be the next superintendent of Spotsylvania County Public Schools, despite the ongoing controversy about whether he's qualified for the job. On Monday, 7News reporter Heather Graf confirmed that Taylor signed the contract and accepted the job...
Augusta Free Press
New county courthouse location: room for growth in Verona or renovate and rebuild in Staunton?
Join Our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage. The decision to build a new courthouse in Augusta County has been made for voters, but on Nov. 8 voters will decide where. A forum about the new courthouse was held at Victory Worship Center in Staunton...
Augusta Free Press
Single lane closures in downtown Waynesboro begin tonight
Single block closures will start tonight between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. in downtown Waynesboro. The closures are to facilitate the installation of stamped asphalt crosswalks, according to a news flash sent to residents by the City of Waynesboro. This project is scheduled to last five nights...
Augusta Free Press
Traffic alert: Portion of downtown Staunton will close for Queen City Mischief & Magic
From Friday, Sept. 23 at 5 p.m. until Sunday, Sept. 25 at 6 p.m., a portion of downtown Staunton will be closed to through traffic for the 2022 Queen City Mischief & Magic festival. A map of the impacted area is available online. Additionally, parking restrictions will go into effect...
NBC12
Fake active shooter threats cause widespread panic in Virginia schools
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It’s been a frightening 24 hours for several Virginia schools after reports of active shooters. In many cases, police swarmed buildings. Classrooms went on lockdown, and parents feared the worst. However, each time officers rushed into a school. They found no sign of a threat.
chsktr.com
Inside the Controversial Reactions of Charlottesville High School’s New Phone Policy
Addiction is a strong word, yet it is used every day to describe the relationship between students and their cell phones. Teenagers all around the world are becoming more addicted and reliant upon the constant. screens. As a result of this issue, Charlottesville High school has implemented a new policy...
cbs19news
Job fair for temporary positions at UVA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- If you are looking for some short-term work, the University of Virginia is hiring temps. The UVA Tamps team is holding a Hoos Hiring Job Fair at the Virginia Career Works Center on Thursday. The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
C-Ville Weekly
Touch me not
The Cleopatra Project expands the collaboration between UVA Health System, the Blue Ridge Poison Center, and Virginia Master Naturalists with an educational booklet about poisonous animals, illustrated by members of Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle. Images courtesy of the artists. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded...
jmu.edu
Information from the JMU Police Department
James Madison University Police Department has received recent reports of suspicious people and incidents on or around campus. It was reported that two non-affiliated females wearing long dresses approached students and asked them to join their organization and for personal information. The students were not harmed but felt uncomfortable about being asked for personal information and reacted in the right manner by reporting it to authorities.
C-Ville Weekly
In brief: Fashion Square gets new owner, multiple shootings, and more
C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded in 1989, it’s been the area’s local source for informative (and informed) stories in news, arts, and living for more than 26 years.
cbs19news
Targeting speeders, distracted drivers in Albemarle County
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is trying to discourage dangerous driving habits through special enforcement efforts. Earlier this week, officers conducted a driving enforcement initiative on Seminole Trail, specifically focused on speeding and distracted driving. Officers were also on the lookout for other aggressive...
WSET
Officials remove plane that made emergency landing on I-66 in Virginia
WASHINGTON (7News) — On Monday, Virginia State Police (VSP) moved the plane that made an emergency landing in the median of Interstate 66 near Front Royal over the weekend. The plane was towed at 3:55 pm. SEE THE PLANE BEING MOVED BELOW. Investigators believe the pilot had to make...
fox5dc.com
Increased police presence at many Virginia school campuses after false active shooter reports
CULPEPER, Va. - Many school campuses in Virginia will see an increased police presence this week after false active shooter reports were made Monday. The Culpeper County Sheriff's Office says it will increase their presence at public school campuses across the county after the false reports sent schools across the district into lockdown.
fox5dc.com
Virginia woman missing after not returning from road trip; abandoned vehicle found in Sterling
FALLS CHURCH, Va. - Authorities are searching for a missing Virginia woman they say never returned from a road trip. The Culpeper Police Department says 34-year-old Emily Victoria Benjamin was last seen during a welfare check in Falls Church on September 2. Investigators say during the welfare check, Benjamin told...
WHSV
School bus crash on I-81 in Rockingham County
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police confirmed a Warren County school bus was involved in a crash on I-81 North in Rockingham County on Wednesday night. It happened just before 10:00 p.m. at mile marker 261 between the Mauzy and New Market exits. According to VDOT, the school...
