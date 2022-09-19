ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harrisonburg, VA

wmra.org

Food bank sees increased demand, needs proteins

The national organization Feeding America marks September as Hunger Action Month. WMRA's Randi B. Hagi checked in with a regional food bank that's seen more demand for their help lately. According to the USDA, the overall price of store-bought food rose more than 13% from July 2021 to July this...
VERONA, VA
theriver953.com

Winchester Council approves a 34 unit development in the city

The Winchester City Council approved a plan to build 34 three story town houses at 520 North Pleasant Valley Road. The development will be known as Laurelwood Commons and will sit on an almost 3 acre plot of land that has already been approved for rezoning. The plan also includes...
WINCHESTER, VA
Woonsocket Call

Tidal Wave Auto Spa Celebrates New Opening in Staunton, VA With Free Washes

THOMASTON, Ga. - September 21, 2022 - (Newswire.com) Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the fastest-growing express car wash companies in the country, opened their new Staunton, VA location on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at 102 Community Way. To celebrate the grand opening and introduce the Tidal Wave car wash experience...
STAUNTON, VA
royalexaminer.com

Multiple school facilities locked down following active shooter report at Skyline Middle School eventually determined to be hoax

The Royal Examiner received the following press release from Warren County Public Schools:. Today at approximately 3:00 pm, the Warren County Sheriff’s Department received a call reporting an active shooter at Skyline Middle School. A number of schools were immediately placed on lockdown by the Sheriff’s Department, including Blue Ridge Technical Center, Skyline Middle School, Skyline High School, and E. Wilson Morrison Elementary School.
FRONT ROYAL, VA
Augusta Free Press

Single lane closures in downtown Waynesboro begin tonight

Single block closures will start tonight between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. in downtown Waynesboro. The closures are to facilitate the installation of stamped asphalt crosswalks, according to a news flash sent to residents by the City of Waynesboro. This project is scheduled to last five nights...
WAYNESBORO, VA
cbs19news

Job fair for temporary positions at UVA

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- If you are looking for some short-term work, the University of Virginia is hiring temps. The UVA Tamps team is holding a Hoos Hiring Job Fair at the Virginia Career Works Center on Thursday. The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
C-Ville Weekly

Touch me not

The Cleopatra Project expands the collaboration between UVA Health System, the Blue Ridge Poison Center, and Virginia Master Naturalists with an educational booklet about poisonous animals, illustrated by members of Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle. Images courtesy of the artists. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
jmu.edu

Information from the JMU Police Department

James Madison University Police Department has received recent reports of suspicious people and incidents on or around campus. It was reported that two non-affiliated females wearing long dresses approached students and asked them to join their organization and for personal information. The students were not harmed but felt uncomfortable about being asked for personal information and reacted in the right manner by reporting it to authorities.
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

Targeting speeders, distracted drivers in Albemarle County

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is trying to discourage dangerous driving habits through special enforcement efforts. Earlier this week, officers conducted a driving enforcement initiative on Seminole Trail, specifically focused on speeding and distracted driving. Officers were also on the lookout for other aggressive...
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

School bus crash on I-81 in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police confirmed a Warren County school bus was involved in a crash on I-81 North in Rockingham County on Wednesday night. It happened just before 10:00 p.m. at mile marker 261 between the Mauzy and New Market exits. According to VDOT, the school...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA

