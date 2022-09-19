ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams welcome family of Agoura's Carter Stone to practice

By Eric Sondheimer
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

In a time of need and reflection, the Rams have stepped forward to show they are definitely part of the community.

On Saturday, the family of the late Carter Stone from Agoura stopped by the Rams' practice walk through and were greeted by coach Sean McVay, Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson and Matt Gay.

Stone died last month after complications from shoulder surgery. He was 15. The Agoura community has been helping his family cope with the tragedy.

Stone's family loves football. His sister is a manager for the Agoura football team.

The Rams also welcomed Agoura's team and coaching staff.

"Every Rams player came over and shook our players' hands," coach Dustin Croick said. "They are a class act and I'm very thankful for their generosity."

Los Angeles Times

