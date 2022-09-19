ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Mother found shot in the head outside NYC school in apparent suicide attempt

A mother is fighting for her life after suffering a gunshot wound to the head outside of a New York City school in what police believe was a suicide attempt. The 36-year-old woman, who has not been named, was reportedly seen arguing with a man believed to be the father of her child before the shooting on Tuesday, ABC News reported. Around 4pm, she was found lying injured on a bench next to JHS 278 Middle School in Brooklyn. The woman was transported to Brookdale University Hospital, where she remains in critical condition. A man who was at the...
truecrimedaily

N.Y. man pleads guilty to killing his mom, dumping her body in trash so he could collect inheritance

NEW YORK (TCD) -- A 25-year-old pleaded guilty last week to killing his mother, who had been reported missing, and leaving her body in a garbage container. In a statement, the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office announced Jared Eng entered a plea for second-degree murder and was sentenced to a minimum of 18 years to life and a maximum of 22 years to life in prison.
Woman Charged with Throwing 3-Year-Old Nephew into Lake Michigan, Doing Nothing to Help Save Him, and Causing Critical Injuries

A woman is accused of trying to kill her young nephew by purposefully throwing him into Lake Michigan and then doing nothing to help save him as he nearly drowned. Victoria Moreno, 34, faces one count each of attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery of a child younger than 13 resulting in permanent disability, according to police in Chicago.
Teen boys arrested after girl, 15, overdoses on fentanyl at high school campus

Two California high school students have been arrested after two teens overdosed and one of them died at a nearby campus. Melanie Ramos, 15, has been identified as the student found dead on Tuesday inside a bathroom stall at Bernstein High School in Hollywood. A 15-year-old boy, who has not been named because he is a minor, was arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl-laced pills to Melanie and another girl, 15, who also overdosed but received medical attention and is expected to survive. The Los Angeles Angeles Police Department (LAPD) told ABC News that the 15-year-old suspect was in possession...
Mikella DeBina: Good Samaritans rescue kidnapped Hawaii teen after spotting ‘something off’

A 15-year-old girl in Hawaii who had been reported missing was found thanks in part to two Good Samaritans who offered aid. Mikella DeBina was allegedly abducted near Anaehoomalu Bay between 1.30pm and 2.20pm on Friday, 16 September. The girl's aunt, Laurene Debina, told KGMB that a kidnapper approached Mikella and her boyfriend at a beach on Friday. He allegedly used the knife to coerce Mikella to join him and to tie up and blindfold her boyfriend. Mikella's mother said that her daughter convinced her alleged kidnapper - later identified as 52-year-old Duncan Kealoha Mahi -to take her out to...
Young boy with terminal brain cancer gets his wish granted as community celebrates Halloween early

Halloween came early for the Crown Point community in Hamilton, Ontario, Canada, this year as residents whipped out their scariest outfits to throw an early Halloween parade for one very special boy. Young Alexandros Hurdakis watched with wonder as his parents, Nick and Kira, carried him past witches, zombies, "Ghostbusters" characters, the English bulldog Rubble from "Paw Patrol" and a lot more decked-out folks on their street last week. According to CBC, the early Halloween event was organized in honor of 5-year-old Alex's wish to see monsters and visit a haunted house before brain cancer claims his life.
Inside Tracy Edwards’ life after escape from Jeffrey Dahmer torture including murder charge for death of homeless man

JEFFREY Dahmer's final victim's story has been back in the headlines this week with the release of a new Netflix show about the serial killer. Tracy Edwards escaped the infamous killer's clutches after suffering terrible abuse and he testified in court about Dahmer's horrific crimes that are re-examined in Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.
School ‘completely devastated’ after teenager stabbed to death

A school has been left “completely devastated” after a 15-year-old pupil died following a stabbing outside the gates.A murder inquiry was launched after the teenager died in hospital following an attack close to the entrance of North Huddersfield Trust School (NHTS) in Woodhouse Hill at 2.45pm on Wednesday, West Yorkshire Police said.Headteacher Andrew Fell said in a statement that NHTS had “lost a wonderful student from our school community”.This is truly shocking news for our pupils, your children and our staffAndrew FellThe victim was treated at the scene and taken to Leeds General Infirmary for emergency surgery, according to police.He...
