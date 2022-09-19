A mother is fighting for her life after suffering a gunshot wound to the head outside of a New York City school in what police believe was a suicide attempt. The 36-year-old woman, who has not been named, was reportedly seen arguing with a man believed to be the father of her child before the shooting on Tuesday, ABC News reported. Around 4pm, she was found lying injured on a bench next to JHS 278 Middle School in Brooklyn. The woman was transported to Brookdale University Hospital, where she remains in critical condition. A man who was at the...

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO