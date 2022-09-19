ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOXBusiness

Whom does the United States owe nearly $31 trillion in debt?

The U.S. has about $30.9 trillion in national debt, according to the latest data from Treasury Department, and that total will reach a record $31 trillion as early as later in the month. Roughly $24.3 trillion of America's total public debt outstanding consists of debt held by the public, and...
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security payment 2022: Direct monthly SSDI checks worth up to $3,345 to go out in 4 days

Recipients who are eligible for the maximum payment of Social Security Disability Insurance are set to receive their $3,345 checks in just four days. Eligible recipients whose birthdays fall on the first through the 10th of the month are set to receive their SSDI payments on Wednesday, according to the Social Security Administration. The SSDI differs from other financial assistance that comes through Supplemental Security Income as it only supports people who are disabled and have a qualifying work history.
WashingtonExaminer

Social Security payment 2022: See the date second half of September $1,682 checks will arrive

Those who receive Supplemental Security Income are set to get their second of two September payments three weeks from Friday. People who are eligible will receive their payment of $841 on Sept. 30, leading to a total of $1,682 for the month after receiving an initial payment at the beginning of September, according to the Social Security Administration. The two payments help offset the months in which no money is sent out to make sure people have 12 payments each year, according to SSA's schedule.
