Jay Cass
2d ago

Come to my classroom. There’s a whole bunch of potential 8 second videos. Example in high school: Me: “please don’t linger in the state of confusion if you don’t understand. I am here to help you.” A: “what does linger mean?” And that’s minor.

Behind the Business: A Casino Event Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Living within a 45 minute to an hour’s drive from Nevada, it’s not uncommon to have family employed by a casino in Jackpot. And this was true for Bridgette Hopper. “I grew up in the basement of Cactus Pete’s all four of...
Magic Valley Hunters Asked to Test Deer and Elk for Chronic Wasting Disease

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KLIX)-Hunters in the Magic Valley who harvest deer or elk this season are being asked to test the animals for chronic wasting disease. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game said biologists will be focusing on samples taken from animals harvested in hunting units that boarder Utah. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), chronic wasting disease (CWD) is similar to mad cow disease and is known as a prion disease. CWD was first found in Idaho deer in 2021 in the central part of the state near Grangeville. To date, there has only been confirmed cases of CWD in Idaho County.There is no cure for the neurological disease that also impacts moose. Idaho Fish and Game says not all hunters who harvest a deer or elk need to have them tested. The agency is focusing testing on units 54, 55, 56, and 57. Samples are taken from the animal's lymph nodes or from tissued at the base of the brain. Idaho Fish and Game said hunters can get free test kits to extract the lymph nodes themselves or drop off samples at specific areas. Hunters can find special freezers at the Rock Creek General Store, Rogerson Service Station, Farmer's Market in Oakley, and the Malta Fuel Depot.
Man killed when motorcycle, pickup crash in Canyon County

CANYON COUNTY, Idaho — A man from Nevada died at the scene Monday after his motorcycle and a pickup collided on U.S. Highway 95 in Canyon County just east of Nyssa, Oregon. At about 3:15 p.m. Monday, Idaho State Police said, the driver of a Nissan Titan headed north on Highway 95 turned westbound onto U.S. Highway 20-26 when her pickup and the motorcycle collided.
Active weather Wednesday brings rain, t-storms to Idaho

Counties of southern Idaho are under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch through 8PM this evening. Expect active weather that includes stronger t-cells with hail and severe gusts up to 50-75 mph. This likelihood is particularly high across southcentral Idaho and includes the western Magic Valley. Overnight and through tomorrow morning this...
Why Idaho Women May Want to Delete This App ASAP

We love this app. We’re paying subscribers for this app, but is it time to go our separate ways?. It’s been a slow crawl back from the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Boise running community is starting to get back some of their favorite in-person races. Last year, the Treasure Valley YMCA did a fall edition of the Famous Idaho Potato Marathon before taking the Christmas Run virtual because of a new wave of COVID. Nampa’s Harvest Classic, the Boise Marathon and the Turkey Day 5K took place in person too.
Long backups after chain-reaction crash on WB I-80 in Wyoming

One truck driver was injured and there were backups for miles after several crashes on WB I-80 in Wyoming on Wednesday. Lt. Matt Arnell of the Wyoming Highway Patrol said the crashes happened near MP 31. The chain reaction began when a semi traveling slowly up an incline was hit...
Rendering, location released for temples in Idaho, Utah

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a rendering, groundbreaking date and locations for two temples — one in Utah and one in Idaho. A rendering of the exterior of the Heber Valley Utah Temple was...
Oregon couple identified in plane crash near Idaho/Utah border

PORTLAND, Ore. — Authorities have identified the pilot and second victim in Thursday’s plane crash in Franklin County, Idaho. PAST COVERAGE | Oregon couple identified as victims in plane crash near Utah-Idaho border. 63-year-old Jerry N. Troland from Vale, Oregon was piloting the plane, and his wife, 68-year-old...
Fatal Motorcycle Crash Near Nyssa, Nevada Man Killed

NYSSA, Idaho (KLIX)-A 62-year-old Nevada man on a motorcycle was killed Monday afternoon when he collided with a pickup near Nyssa. According to Idaho State Police, the crash happened after 3 p.m. on U.S. Highway 95 east of Nyssa when a Harley-Davidson motorcycle and Nissan Titan pickup crashed. ISP said the 50-year-old Nampa female driver of the pickup turned onto U.S. Highway 20 when the two collided. The 62-year-old Henderson, Nevada man was wearing a helmet and pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by ISP.
D.C. Moves Forward With Idaho Stop Plan

The District of Columbia is poised to ban right turns on red lights as part of an effort to improve road safety for cyclists, reports Keely Bastow in the Washingtonian. The Safer Streets Amendment Act of 2022, introduced by District councilmember Mary Cheh, “would restrict right turns on red lights and also implement the Idaho Stop, which allows bikes, e-bikes, and scooters to treat red lights as stop signs and stop signs as yield signs.”
Wildfire season in Idaho isn’t over yet

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Fire season in Idaho isn’t over just yet, but according to the Bureau of Land Management, this year’s fire season was an interesting one. “Things got started a little later, and then we had a pretty good rash of starts, and then it kind of died down again, and now we are starting to see it pick back up, over the last few weeks,” said Kelsey Brizendine, with the Bureau of Land Management.
