RideApart
Moto Morini And Zontes Open Bookings In The Indian Market
It’s no secret that Chinese-made motorcycles are taking the global market by storm. Manufacturers like Zontes, CFMOTO, Benelli, and even Moto Morini have been making headlines quite a lot lately, and mostly for good reasons. This time around, we head on over to India, wherein two manufacturers with Chinese origins are looking to take the highly competitive premium segment by storm.
RideApart
Hero MotoCorp Reopens Bookings For Limited XPulse Rally Edition In India
No matter where in the world you’re from, I’m almost certain you can appreciate a lightweight and capable dual-sport motorcycle. Nearly all manufacturers have at least one dual-sport machine in their model range, however, it’s in countries like India where dual-sports make the most sense, even for the average commuter.
americanmilitarynews.com
Roman ruins reappear from river in drought-stricken Europe almost 2,000 years later
Dropping water levels revealed a massive complex of Roman ruins in Spain as Europe continues to struggle under a record-breaking drought. Ancient Romans began construction on a military camp in what is now northwestern Spain, along the Lima River in Galicia, in about 75 AD, Spanish researchers wrote in a 2018 study. They abandoned the camp about a century later.
BBC
Japan storm: Nine million people told to evacuate as super typhoon Nanmadol hits
Nine million people have been told to evacuate their homes as Japan is battered by one of the worst typhoons the country has ever seen. The super typhoon Nanmadol has killed two people and injured almost 90. It hit Kyushu, the southernmost of Japan's four main islands, on Sunday morning,...
thebrag.com
American flies to Australia to meet online gf and is sent back after only 2 days
An American man named Caleb recently flew all the way to Australia to meet his online girlfriend Cecilia before returning two days later. An American man named Caleb, from Ohio, recently flew 20 hours to Australia, with only $100 in his wallet, to meet his online girlfriend of two years. When he arrived in Sydney, Caleb was pulled aside by immigration, who questioned him about his affairs in the country before he could continue flying on to Melbourne. The journey was documented on a resurfaced episode of Australian Border Security.
Weather tracker: Typhoon Muifa wreaks havoc in China after summer of records
Highest red alert issued in Shanghai as meteorological autumn does not give way to cooler temperature in France
RideApart
Get The Chance To Intern For Tucano Urbano By Posting An Instagram Reel
These days, social media can truly get you far. More than just expanding your social circles, being savvy on social media platforms can indeed pave the way for your career. Heck, folks like me rely heavily on social media to get our content out to you guys, and I’m sure a good number of you reading this story saw it through one of RideApart’s social networks.
Thailand signs contract to buy Israeli-made Hermes 900 drones
BANGKOK, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Thailand has signed a contact to buy Hermes 900 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) made by Israeli defence electronics company Elbit Systems (ESLT.TA) for 4 billion baht ($107.67 million), the Thai navy said on Wednesday.
Denmark and Germany now building the world's longest immersed tunnel
Descending up to 40 meters beneath the Baltic Sea, the world's longest immersed tunnel will link Denmark and Germany, slashing journey times between the two countries when it opens in 2029.
RideApart
Moto Guzzi V100 Mandello Aviazione Navale Limited Edition Ready For Takeoff
The Moto Guzzi wheels are most certainly turning as the V100 Mandello begins to make its presence felt in the motorcycling world. There’s the bike itself, there’s the fact that Wolverine apparently rides one in a new comic book, and now there’s a special, limited-edition variant that ties into Moto Guzzi’s long history with the Italian navy with a subtle tricolor bow.
lonelyplanet.com
12 unmissable things to do in Switzerland
No country has it all, but the Swiss are justified in feeling pretty smug about their lot. Here you’ll find that almost every drive, train journey, boat trip or cable car ride has an element of the epic, taking you to thundering falls, gorges, valleys hidden deep in the mountains and World Heritage vineyards.
Typhoon batters western Japan with record rain, killing two
TOKYO, Sept 19 (Reuters) - Typhoon Nanmadol, one of the biggest storms to hit Japan in years, killed at least two people and brought ferocious winds and record rainfall to the west of the country on Monday, causing transport disruptions and forcing manufacturers to suspend operations.
MedicalXpress
Lockdowns led to lower life satisfaction in Australia
Stricter lockdowns in response to COVID-19 led to higher loss in life satisfaction and worse mental health and well-being outcomes, new research from The Australian National University (ANU) shows. Led by the ANU Center for Social Research and Methods and using Oxford University's COVID-19 Stringency Index, the study is the...
RideApart
Ducati Bags 2022 MotoGP Constructors’ Championship
With the 2022 MotoGP season drawing to a close with just five races left on the calendar, it’s pretty clear now who the top finishers of the season are going to be, however, the rankings of which are clearly still up in the air. After a shocking opening lap in the Aragon round of the 2022 season, the gap between Quartararo and Bagnaia has closed dramatically, with the title of world champion now a hotly contested topic between the French and Italian riders.
RideApart
Ducati Celebrates 100,000 Scramblers Sold With Limited Carrera Sunglasses
It could be said that the Ducati Scrambler is largely responsible for keeping Ducati afloat in the modern age. Undoubtedly the most popular series of motorcycles in Ducati’s lineup, the Scrambler appeals to a wide selection of riders, and lowers the barriers to entry of the Ducati ownership experience. Apart from that, it dials down Ducati’s race-bred character into a more approachable, rugged-urban chic.
RideApart
Lancia Enters E-Bike Segment With Four Urban Electric Commuters
In recent years, a lot of automakers have been dabbling in the world of electric bikes. While some of them seem to be doing so as some form of gimmickry, others seem to be taking it much more seriously. We know that Porsche, with its recent acquisition of Fazua, as well as Rivian, with its plans of developing a fleet of e-bikes are indeed companies that want to build a solid rep in the e-bike scene.
RideApart
Type-Approval Documents Indicate BMW M 1000 R Is On Its Way
BMW’s S 1000 R does its own thing within the hyper naked category. While its European counterparts battle over horsepower figures, the sensible Beemer prioritizes everyday practicality. Sure, the Triumph Speed Triple 1200 generates 178 pony power, the KTM 1290 Super Duke flexes with 180 horses, and the Ducati Streetfighter V4 outruns them all with 205 horsepower, but the S 1000 R still lays down a respectable 165 hp.
RideApart
MV Agusta Inks Distribution Deal With KTM For U.S., Canada, And Mexico
On September 20, 2022, MV Agusta officially announced a new plan for the distribution of its motorcycles in the North American region, including the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The team from Schiranna signed an agreement with KTM AG, a subsidiary of Pierer Mobility AG, to officially distribute its motorcycles throughout North America.
Oktoberfest returns to Germany after two-year pandemic absence
Sept. 17 (UPI) -- Shaking off a two-year hiatus necessitated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Germany's Oktoberfest celebration officially returned Saturday when the mayor of Munich tapped the first keg of beer. Shortly before noon, Lord Mayor Dieter Reiter used three swings of the mallet to traditionally tap the first barrel...
RideApart
Husqvarna Heritage Lineups Go Heavy On Performance And Nostalgia
Ever since KTM parent company Pierer Mobility Group acquired Husqvarna from BMW in 2013, the brand has undergone a stylistic overhaul. Aiming to modernize and elevate the Husky name, Pierer adopted a minimalistic Scandinavian design language and a new color palette. That approach favored navy blue, Hi-Viz yellow, and shades of gray over the past decade, but the 2023 Heritage motocross and enduro ranges take Husqvarna back to its glory days.
