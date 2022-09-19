ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

siouxlandnews.com

District officially cuts ribbon on new Hunt A+ Arts Elementary

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Community School District celebrated the opening of its newest facility on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 20th. Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School held its official ribbon cutting. The new facility is almost three times the size of the original building, which was constructed in...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Le Mars' The Last Gift makes sure no one is forgotten

LE MARS, Iowa — A group in Le Mars is working to make sure no one is forgotten after death - even if they can't afford a proper gravestone. Coming up Wednesday, September 28th on Siouxland News, Jacob Heller introduces us the man behind The Last Gift, a group working to buy and install permanent gravestones for those who can't.
LE MARS, IA
siouxlandnews.com

AARP hosts "Fraud Fighters" forum in Sioux City, highlights common scams against seniors

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Fraud experts from the AARP's Iowa chapter were in Sioux City to teach people about criminals out to steal your money and your identity. The experts gave a presentation on the five most popular current scams targeting Iowa seniors, the most popular of which is where the fraudster pretends to be a lawyer or government official. They also answered questions from participants about potential scam actions they're seeing in our area.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Hometown Farmer - The Honey Shed

BRONSON, Iowa — He's got birds and bees and loves to build!. Head to Mark Pottebaum's farm near Bronson, Iowa in this edition of "Proud to be a Hometown Farmer." "I can't stop building," said Mark Pottebaum. "You know, I was in construction for 45 years, so I can't stop building."
BRONSON, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City's City Council moving toward parking fee increases

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City's City Council voted to continue working on a proposal to raise parking fees and fines in order to help fund the maintenance of city-owned parking ramps during its meeting Monday, Sept. 19th. The proposal would see short-term parking prices increase anywhere from 15...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland's Most Wanted: Davontae Moore

WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need your help finding another fugitive who's wanted for escape from the local residential treatment facility. Davontae Moore is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for Escape from Sioux City's Residential Treatment Facility where he was serving a sentence for 2nd-degree robbery.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Two arrested after pursuit on Hwy 75

LE MARS, Iowa — Two people from New Mexico are in custody after a pursuit on Hwy 75 Monday night, Sept. 19th. Le Mars Police say, at about 8:40 p.m., they initiated a traffic stop at Hawkeye Ave. and 18th St. SW for a traffic violation. The car failed...
SHELDON, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Rural Emerson man dies after crash in Wayne, Nebraska

WAYNE, Neb. — A rural Emerson, Nebraska man has died after a crash in Wayne over the weekend. Wayne Police say that at around 6:25 pm Saturday, September 17th, they responded to a report of an accident on the eastside of Wayne near the intersection of 7th Street (Hwy 35) and Centennial Road involving two vehicles.
WAYNE, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Cherokee County issues burn ban

Cherokee County is the latest County to issue a burn ban during the ongoing drought. The open burn ban goes into effect at noon on Thursday, September 22nd. The state fire marshal prohibits open burning in Cherokee County. This is the 4th county in western Iowa to implement a burn...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

O'Brien County issues burn ban as drought continues

O'BRIEN COUNTY, Iowa — The State Fire Marshal has placed O'Brien County under a burn ban starting September 20th due in part to the hot and dry weather Siouxland continues to face. The Fire Marshal finds that conditions in O'Brien County are such that opening burning constitutes a danger...
O'BRIEN COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Tax postcards mailed in Dakota County had incorrect information

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — The City of South Sioux City says that the pink tax rate postcards from the Dakota County Assessor contained information that was incorrect. The issue has been discussed with the State of Nebraska Department of Revenue and the Dakota County Assessor and corrected postcards are being sent to taxpayers.
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
siouxlandnews.com

Morningside Univ. holds voter registration drive

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A group of students at a local university was teaching classmates about one of their most important civil rights on Tuesday, Sept. 20th. Morningside University's Engagement Committee set up a voter registration table in honor of National Voter Registration Day, making it quick and easy for students to get registered to vote in Woodbury County.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Sparklight going digital, replacing cable boxes with streaming service

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sparklight is making the switch from cable boxes to a streaming service. This will impact thousands of residents in the Siouxland area. The upgrade takes the traditional cable box and replaces it with an app that can be used on smart TVs, tablets, phones, and streaming devices.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

River Valley knocks off Kingsley Pierson

CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa — The River Valley volleyball team defeated Kingsley Pierson in four sets (19-25, 25-17, 25-13, 25-19) on Monday, Sept. 19th. The Lady Wolverines earned their sixth win of the season and will continue regular season play later this weekend against Alta-Aurelia.
CORRECTIONVILLE, IA

