District officially cuts ribbon on new Hunt A+ Arts Elementary
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Community School District celebrated the opening of its newest facility on Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 20th. Hunt A+ Arts Elementary School held its official ribbon cutting. The new facility is almost three times the size of the original building, which was constructed in...
Le Mars' The Last Gift makes sure no one is forgotten
LE MARS, Iowa — A group in Le Mars is working to make sure no one is forgotten after death - even if they can't afford a proper gravestone. Coming up Wednesday, September 28th on Siouxland News, Jacob Heller introduces us the man behind The Last Gift, a group working to buy and install permanent gravestones for those who can't.
RIVER BEND BUSINESS PARK: New North Sioux City expansion gets its official name
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — A new business park development near the North Sioux City Airport has a new name. North Sioux City held a naming contest for the new park and the city council was given the final say when it came to naming the development. The council...
AARP hosts "Fraud Fighters" forum in Sioux City, highlights common scams against seniors
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Fraud experts from the AARP's Iowa chapter were in Sioux City to teach people about criminals out to steal your money and your identity. The experts gave a presentation on the five most popular current scams targeting Iowa seniors, the most popular of which is where the fraudster pretends to be a lawyer or government official. They also answered questions from participants about potential scam actions they're seeing in our area.
Hometown Farmer - The Honey Shed
BRONSON, Iowa — He's got birds and bees and loves to build!. Head to Mark Pottebaum's farm near Bronson, Iowa in this edition of "Proud to be a Hometown Farmer." "I can't stop building," said Mark Pottebaum. "You know, I was in construction for 45 years, so I can't stop building."
Sioux City's City Council moving toward parking fee increases
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City's City Council voted to continue working on a proposal to raise parking fees and fines in order to help fund the maintenance of city-owned parking ramps during its meeting Monday, Sept. 19th. The proposal would see short-term parking prices increase anywhere from 15...
SPECIAL REPORT: IA organizations help break barriers for refugees to find employment
DES MOINES, Iowa — April 2022 marks the day, IowaWorks partners with the Bureau of Refugee Services, to create a program assisting refugee's search for employment. "When we come to here this very difficult for us," says Sarah Qadery an Afghan refugee living in Central Iowa. Driving from one...
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Davontae Moore
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — US Marshals need your help finding another fugitive who's wanted for escape from the local residential treatment facility. Davontae Moore is wanted by the Iowa Department of Corrections for Escape from Sioux City's Residential Treatment Facility where he was serving a sentence for 2nd-degree robbery.
Two arrested after pursuit on Hwy 75
LE MARS, Iowa — Two people from New Mexico are in custody after a pursuit on Hwy 75 Monday night, Sept. 19th. Le Mars Police say, at about 8:40 p.m., they initiated a traffic stop at Hawkeye Ave. and 18th St. SW for a traffic violation. The car failed...
Rural Emerson man dies after crash in Wayne, Nebraska
WAYNE, Neb. — A rural Emerson, Nebraska man has died after a crash in Wayne over the weekend. Wayne Police say that at around 6:25 pm Saturday, September 17th, they responded to a report of an accident on the eastside of Wayne near the intersection of 7th Street (Hwy 35) and Centennial Road involving two vehicles.
73 positive West Nile mosquito pools detected in Nebraska, 1 in Dakota County
DAKOTA COUNTY, Neb. — Public health officials in Nebraska are warning people that there is still a danger of the West Nile Virus as mosquitoes carrying that disease are confirmed to be here in Siouxland. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services says its latest statewide surveillance report...
Cherokee County issues burn ban
Cherokee County is the latest County to issue a burn ban during the ongoing drought. The open burn ban goes into effect at noon on Thursday, September 22nd. The state fire marshal prohibits open burning in Cherokee County. This is the 4th county in western Iowa to implement a burn...
Hearing set for landowners suing to keep Navigator Pipeline surveyors off of property
WOODBURY COUNTY, Iowa — Next week, a Woodbury County judge will hear from a pipeline company seeking to force a pair of Woodbury County landowners to let its surveyors on their property. Navigator Heartland Greenway is suing William and Vicki Hulse of Moville who have twice refused the surveyors...
Morningside & Northwestern conclude in scoreless draw in annual GPAC rivalry match
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Morningside and Northwestern battled the full 90 minutes for a 0-0 draw Wednesday night in Sioux City. The Mustangs move to a record of 3-3-2, while the Raiders now sport a record of 2-3-3.
O'Brien County issues burn ban as drought continues
O'BRIEN COUNTY, Iowa — The State Fire Marshal has placed O'Brien County under a burn ban starting September 20th due in part to the hot and dry weather Siouxland continues to face. The Fire Marshal finds that conditions in O'Brien County are such that opening burning constitutes a danger...
Tax postcards mailed in Dakota County had incorrect information
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. — The City of South Sioux City says that the pink tax rate postcards from the Dakota County Assessor contained information that was incorrect. The issue has been discussed with the State of Nebraska Department of Revenue and the Dakota County Assessor and corrected postcards are being sent to taxpayers.
Morningside Univ. holds voter registration drive
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A group of students at a local university was teaching classmates about one of their most important civil rights on Tuesday, Sept. 20th. Morningside University's Engagement Committee set up a voter registration table in honor of National Voter Registration Day, making it quick and easy for students to get registered to vote in Woodbury County.
Sparklight going digital, replacing cable boxes with streaming service
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sparklight is making the switch from cable boxes to a streaming service. This will impact thousands of residents in the Siouxland area. The upgrade takes the traditional cable box and replaces it with an app that can be used on smart TVs, tablets, phones, and streaming devices.
River Valley knocks off Kingsley Pierson
CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa — The River Valley volleyball team defeated Kingsley Pierson in four sets (19-25, 25-17, 25-13, 25-19) on Monday, Sept. 19th. The Lady Wolverines earned their sixth win of the season and will continue regular season play later this weekend against Alta-Aurelia.
