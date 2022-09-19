Read full article on original website
Knox Pages
Aunt Dixie chosen as Morrow County's 2022 Outstanding Senior Citizen
ONTARIO – The Ohio District 5 Area Agency on Aging, Inc., is proud to announce the 2022 Morrow County Outstanding Senior Citizen. Dixie Shinaberry, known as “Aunt Dixie” throughout Morrow County, was named the Morrow County Outstanding Senior Citizen. She has a heart for her community and...
daltonkidronnews.com
Prayers for Dalton grad to recover
A week after a 2022 Dalton graduate was hospitalized for his injuries from a head-on collision while riding his motorcycle, Bradie Ramella’s aunt Janna Bowers ended a post with two words on a website where loved ones had been closely watching for daily updates on his condition. Those two...
Knox Pages
Human Tractor Pull draws biggest crowd yet at Ashland County Fair
ASHLAND -- The Human Tractor Pull is a fun contest of speed generated by a team of individuals that seek to the antique tractor with a strong rope faster than the others in their division. The contest is conducted by members of the Fair Board with equipment shared by members...
Knox Pages
Outstanding Senior Awards recognize community volunteers
MANSFIELD -- Diane Cunningham, Steve Stone, Mary Lee Minor and Terrence and Valeria Klopcic are living proof that you're never too old to start making a difference. The area residents were among those honored Monday during the 2022 Outstanding Senior Citizen and Community Service Awards, hosted by the Ohio District Five Area Agency on Aging.
Knox Pages
Fahrenheit 451: Teen MakerSpace Movie Night!
“Banned Books Week” is September 19-24, and the Public Library of Mount Vernon and Knox County is pleased to announce a new partnership with international literary organization, PEN America. This year's theme is "Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us." Teen MakerSpace Movie Night! Patrons age 13-18 are welcome to...
Knox Pages
Freddies welcome Northmor to town in key KMAC battle
FREDERICKTOWN — The Freddies got off the canvas last week and veteran coach Will Hartley knows another heavyweight fight awaits. Fredericktown rebounded from a loss to Danville in the Knox Morrow Athletic Conference opener with a 43-22 win over Mount Gilead. The Freddies trailed 22-21 in the third quarter before scoring the game’s final 22 points.
cleveland19.com
Ohio Cracker Barrel apologizes for denying armed officers service
Brooklyn, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio Cracker Barrel is apologizing to some law enforcement officers, saying they plan to make things right after the uniformed officers were refused service for wearing their guns on their hips. U.S. Marshals from Youngstown traveled to work with their partners in Cleveland for...
whbc.com
Dover Trucker Dead in Holmes Crash
WOOSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The driver of a tanker truck from Dover was killed in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Holmes County Monday afternoon. The state patrol says 71-year-old Richard Hunsinger died when an SUV pulled out in front of him along Route 62 halfway between Wilmot and Winesburg.
Knox Pages
Lunchtime Chat: Banned Books and Fahrenheit 451, Public Library of Mount Vernon & Knox County
“Banned Books Week” is September 19-24, and the Public Library of Mount Vernon and Knox County is pleased to announce a new partnership with international literary organization, PEN America. This year's theme is "Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us." Lunchtime chat about Banned Books and Fahrenheit 451 with PLMVKC...
3 shot in Tallmadge near baseball fields
Tallmadge police are investigating a shooting that took place late Wednesday night, near some baseball fields.
Huron County School closed, students sent home
Students who attend Norwalk High School are being taken back home or back to their bus stops, according to the school district.
Offensive, racially charged homecoming invitation causes local outrage
An offensive, racially charged sign used by a high school student to invite a date to homecoming is generating outrage within the Garfield Local School District and online.
Most People Have Forgotten About This Abandoned Amusement Park in Ohio
There’s something particularly unsettling about an abandoned amusement park—the crowds, excitement, and laughter that once filled the park seem to linger long after the park shutters its doors. In northern Ohio, you'll find what was once a popular Midwest destination that now sits decaying in the middle of a charming lakeside village. Keep reading to learn more.
13abc.com
Armed student arrested at Lakota/Willard football game
KANSAS, Ohio (WTVG) - Sandusky Co. Sheriff’s deputies said they arrested a Willard student at the Willard/Lakota football game Friday. According to the complaint, a Lakota student alerted officers that a Willard student showed them a firearm they had on their person, and they were looking for particular Lakota students at the game.
Knox Pages
Mayor's Prayer Breakfast probes how to talk about trauma
MOUNT VERNON — Hope Through Trauma -- that was the theme of Wednesday morning's Mayor's Prayer Breakfast at the Woodward Opera House. Mayor Matt Starr gathered alongside Knox County police chaplains, local judges and village administrators to dive into the topic of trauma.
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Tackle Box 2
FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - Employees of Tackle Box 2 wear shirts with the words “River Hippie” across the front. The unique restaurant is along the river in Fremont but off the beaten path. “Tackle Box 1 was down by the bridge. It was a bait shop, and this...
Medina County Parks’ October programs to feature creatures
MEDINA, Ohio -- The schedule of events in October at the Medina County Park District includes programs featuring a variety of critters, including snakes, wooly bears, raccoons, bats, foxes and spiders. Join the park staff to learn about these forest friends found in our area:. • Searching for Snakes: 2...
Football hazing incident raises uproar in Norwalk community
A hazing incident involving players on the Norwalk High School football team, during which a student was victimized by his own teammates, is creating an uproar in the Huron County community.
New 200 acre nature preserve coming to Medina County
MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — What price can you really put on nature? Westfield Center resident DeDee O’Neill thinks she knows. She’s lived here over 50 years. "Being out in nature is really soothing. And we just decided, you know, we love it out here, and so we stayed," she said.
Knox Pages
Three Knox County schools in line for playoff bids at season's midway point
COLUMBUS — If the playoffs started this weekend, three Knox County schools would be in and two of them would be hosting first-round games. While nothing will be decided for another five weeks, teams are beginning to get a feel for what Week 11 might look like after the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the second of six weekly computer ratings. The final computer ratings will come out Oct. 23.
