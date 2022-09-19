ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland County, OH

daltonkidronnews.com

Prayers for Dalton grad to recover

A week after a 2022 Dalton graduate was hospitalized for his injuries from a head-on collision while riding his motorcycle, Bradie Ramella’s aunt Janna Bowers ended a post with two words on a website where loved ones had been closely watching for daily updates on his condition. Those two...
DALTON, OH
Knox Pages

Outstanding Senior Awards recognize community volunteers

MANSFIELD -- Diane Cunningham, Steve Stone, Mary Lee Minor and Terrence and Valeria Klopcic are living proof that you're never too old to start making a difference. The area residents were among those honored Monday during the 2022 Outstanding Senior Citizen and Community Service Awards, hosted by the Ohio District Five Area Agency on Aging.
MANSFIELD, OH
Knox Pages

Fahrenheit 451: Teen MakerSpace Movie Night!

“Banned Books Week” is September 19-24, and the Public Library of Mount Vernon and Knox County is pleased to announce a new partnership with international literary organization, PEN America. This year's theme is "Books Unite Us. Censorship Divides Us." Teen MakerSpace Movie Night! Patrons age 13-18 are welcome to...
KNOX COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

Freddies welcome Northmor to town in key KMAC battle

FREDERICKTOWN — The Freddies got off the canvas last week and veteran coach Will Hartley knows another heavyweight fight awaits. Fredericktown rebounded from a loss to Danville in the Knox Morrow Athletic Conference opener with a 43-22 win over Mount Gilead. The Freddies trailed 22-21 in the third quarter before scoring the game’s final 22 points.
FREDERICKTOWN, OH
cleveland19.com

Ohio Cracker Barrel apologizes for denying armed officers service

Brooklyn, Ohio (WOIO) - A Northeast Ohio Cracker Barrel is apologizing to some law enforcement officers, saying they plan to make things right after the uniformed officers were refused service for wearing their guns on their hips. U.S. Marshals from Youngstown traveled to work with their partners in Cleveland for...
BROOKLYN, OH
whbc.com

Dover Trucker Dead in Holmes Crash

WOOSTER, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The driver of a tanker truck from Dover was killed in a two-vehicle crash in northeast Holmes County Monday afternoon. The state patrol says 71-year-old Richard Hunsinger died when an SUV pulled out in front of him along Route 62 halfway between Wilmot and Winesburg.
HOLMES COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Armed student arrested at Lakota/Willard football game

KANSAS, Ohio (WTVG) - Sandusky Co. Sheriff’s deputies said they arrested a Willard student at the Willard/Lakota football game Friday. According to the complaint, a Lakota student alerted officers that a Willard student showed them a firearm they had on their person, and they were looking for particular Lakota students at the game.
WILLARD, OH
Knox Pages

Mayor's Prayer Breakfast probes how to talk about trauma

MOUNT VERNON — Hope Through Trauma -- that was the theme of Wednesday morning's Mayor's Prayer Breakfast at the Woodward Opera House. Mayor Matt Starr gathered alongside Knox County police chaplains, local judges and village administrators to dive into the topic of trauma.
MOUNT VERNON, OH
13abc.com

Dine in the 419: Tackle Box 2

FREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - Employees of Tackle Box 2 wear shirts with the words “River Hippie” across the front. The unique restaurant is along the river in Fremont but off the beaten path. “Tackle Box 1 was down by the bridge. It was a bait shop, and this...
FREMONT, OH
WKYC

New 200 acre nature preserve coming to Medina County

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio — What price can you really put on nature? Westfield Center resident DeDee O’Neill thinks she knows. She’s lived here over 50 years. "Being out in nature is really soothing. And we just decided, you know, we love it out here, and so we stayed," she said.
MEDINA COUNTY, OH
Knox Pages

Three Knox County schools in line for playoff bids at season's midway point

COLUMBUS — If the playoffs started this weekend, three Knox County schools would be in and two of them would be hosting first-round games. While nothing will be decided for another five weeks, teams are beginning to get a feel for what Week 11 might look like after the Ohio High School Athletic Association released the second of six weekly computer ratings. The final computer ratings will come out Oct. 23.
KNOX COUNTY, OH

