Many parenting books are unappealing at best – from the ones that speak to you as if you’re a baby yourself to the ones whose goal seems to be to convince you that everything you’re doing is wrong. But among them, if you search hard enough, a host of sparkling memoirs, tender poetry collections and powerful manifestos take a different view of what books about motherhood should look like. Raw, funny, poignant and eye-opening in turn, the one thing you can be sure of is that they’ll never tell you how you "should" or "shouldn't" be parenting.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 27 DAYS AGO