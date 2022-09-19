ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Gov. Kristi Noem sued over release of travel expense records

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is facing a lawsuit after her office refused to release expense records on five out-of-state trips this year to a liberal watchdog group. American Oversight, an organization that files open records requests and litigation against Republican officials, filed a...
Senate, governor debates canceled in Ohio after GOP opts out

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — An independent commission in Ohio canceled a pair of debates in the state’s governor’s and U.S. Senate races on Wednesday because the Republican candidates declined to participate. The Ohio Debate Commission expressed disappointment that neither GOP Gov. Mike DeWine nor Republican Senate nominee...
Alex Jones testifies in trial over his Sandy Hook hoax lies

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones took the stand Thursday at his defamation trial in Connecticut as he tries to limit the damages he must pay for promoting the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook school massacre was a hoax. More than a dozen family members of...
