ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Comments / 0

Related
Red and Black

LETTER: UCWGA responds to UGA about salary information

The United Campus Workers of Georgia UGA Chapter (UCWGA-UGA) began a Living Wage Campaign in 2020 urging the University of Georgia and University System of Georgia Board of Regents to pay its full-time employees a minimum of $15/hour. As members of UCWGA-UGA, we were happy to see that within the next two years, UGA announced that all “regular staff” would be paid $31,500 per year, or $15.14 an hour. Further UGA was “pleased” that they have also “increased minimum hiring and hourly rates on multiple occasions” for “temporary staff” to $12.75.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

OPINION: UGA students connect with Athens through farmers market

As a student at the University of Georgia, it’s easy to feel like Athens begins and ends downtown. There’s plenty to do both there and on campus so it makes sense that many incoming students are at first unaware of what else Athens has to offer. Athens, though,...
ATHENS, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Lords of the Flies plaguing Georgia homeowners

LOUISVILLE, Ga. - The owners of a defunct Georgia dairy farm agreed to pay $85,000 for causing a toxic spill that killed nearly 1,700 fish. The June fish kill happened after David and Roger McAvoy allowed liquid waste — called soil amendments — to leak into a nearby Wilkes County river.
WILKES COUNTY, GA
The Albany Herald

UGA moves closer to sale of Lake Blackshear property

ATHENS — The University of Georgia is moving closer to finalizing a sale of property on Lake Blackshear in south Georgia. The 2,500-acre lakefront parcel was donated to the UGA Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources by Charles Wheatley in 1989. UGA is now working with Forest Resource Consultants to sell the entire parcel, as changing market forces and unsolicited inquiries revealed selling the entire property would be the best option for the school.
ATHENS, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Education
State
Georgia State
City
Athens, GA
Athens, GA
Education
WGAU

Want to help UGA scientists track spiders? There’s an app for that

There is an invasive spider that has made its way to Georgia and you can help scientists keep track of it. It’s big, it’s ugly, it’s yellow and have no doubt seen the Japanese Joro Spider in your yards. Rebekah Wallace with the University of Georgia’s Center of Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health says there is a smartphone app called Joro Watch that allows you to take pics and report information to researchers.
GEORGIA STATE
DawgsDaily

Georgia's 2023 Schedule Finalized

*Editor's Note: This article is being actively updated.* The University of Georgia's 2023 football schedule was altered in a rather dramatic fashion a week ago when it was announced by the SEC that they would be directing both Georgia and future conference opponent Oklahoma to cancel their 2023 ...
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you also love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should visit if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uga#Paid Holidays#Linus College#The United Campus Workers#The Red Black
Red and Black

5 things you may have missed this week

Athens Mayor and Commission discusses SPLOST project, food bank. On Sept. 13, the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission hosted representatives of SPLOST 2020 Project 25, the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia and the ACC Planning Department in a work session. Representatives presented project plans for the development of a new library and updates on the progress at the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia. The CEO of the food bank said the organization's purpose is to end food insecurity in their communities.
ATHENS, GA
footballscoop.com

Georgia high school's resources look like an FBS program

During a 14-year run Josh Niblett led Hoover HS (AL) to six state titles, a 171-26 record and cemented a spot as one of the top high school football programs in the country. But high school football in Georgia is different, so when Gainesville HS (the third-winningest program in the state of Georgia) went out to look for the ultimate splash hire, they called Niblett, who decided to leave for the Red Elephants job in December of 2021.
GEORGIA STATE
Red and Black

Athens Mayor and Commission considers projects to address housing shortage

The Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission discussed acceptance of a Missing Middle Scan, a reduction of the commission quorum requirement and a recommendation for the development of property off Jennings Mill Parkway at the Tuesday evening agenda setting session. 'Missing Middle Scan'. The commission discussed an Opticos Missing Middle Scan...
ATHENS, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Georgia
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
WGAU

Bridge built in Athens is renamed and dedicated in Stone Mountain

The Stone Mountain Memorial Association rededicates the park’s 131 year-old covered bridge. It is now named for the black man who built it, Washington King. Originally constructed in Athens and crossing the Oconee River, it was moved to the park in DeKalb County in 1965. King, who was the son of a freed slave, went on to head a bridge building company.
ATHENS, GA
Red and Black

The Grit to close in October

The Grit, a long time Athens staple for vegan and vegetarian food, will close its doors in October. After three decades of serving the Athens community, the restaurant will close for business after its evening service on Friday, October 7, according to a recent post on The Grit Facebook page.
ATHENS, GA
WGAU

“Toccoa Original” dies, memorial service today in Ohio

A memorial service is set for this afternoon in Bellbrook Ohio for James Martin, who died on September 11 at the age of 101. Martin, a US Army Veteran, was one of the last living Toccoa Originals who trained for World War II on Currahee Mountain in Stephens County. From...
TOCCOA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Officials investigating threat found in Brookwood High School restroom

SNELLVILLE, Ga. - The principal of a Gwinnett County high school say they are investigating a threat written in one of the school's restrooms. In a letter sent to parents, Brookwood High School Principal Brett Savage says administrators became aware of the threat Monday morning. The school is located on the 1200 block of Dogwood Road in Snellville, Georgia.
SNELLVILLE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy