The United Campus Workers of Georgia UGA Chapter (UCWGA-UGA) began a Living Wage Campaign in 2020 urging the University of Georgia and University System of Georgia Board of Regents to pay its full-time employees a minimum of $15/hour. As members of UCWGA-UGA, we were happy to see that within the next two years, UGA announced that all “regular staff” would be paid $31,500 per year, or $15.14 an hour. Further UGA was “pleased” that they have also “increased minimum hiring and hourly rates on multiple occasions” for “temporary staff” to $12.75.

ATHENS, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO