Related
Red and Black
LETTER: UCWGA responds to UGA about salary information
The United Campus Workers of Georgia UGA Chapter (UCWGA-UGA) began a Living Wage Campaign in 2020 urging the University of Georgia and University System of Georgia Board of Regents to pay its full-time employees a minimum of $15/hour. As members of UCWGA-UGA, we were happy to see that within the next two years, UGA announced that all “regular staff” would be paid $31,500 per year, or $15.14 an hour. Further UGA was “pleased” that they have also “increased minimum hiring and hourly rates on multiple occasions” for “temporary staff” to $12.75.
Red and Black
OPINION: UGA students connect with Athens through farmers market
As a student at the University of Georgia, it’s easy to feel like Athens begins and ends downtown. There’s plenty to do both there and on campus so it makes sense that many incoming students are at first unaware of what else Athens has to offer. Athens, though,...
fox5atlanta.com
Lords of the Flies plaguing Georgia homeowners
LOUISVILLE, Ga. - The owners of a defunct Georgia dairy farm agreed to pay $85,000 for causing a toxic spill that killed nearly 1,700 fish. The June fish kill happened after David and Roger McAvoy allowed liquid waste — called soil amendments — to leak into a nearby Wilkes County river.
UGA moves closer to sale of Lake Blackshear property
ATHENS — The University of Georgia is moving closer to finalizing a sale of property on Lake Blackshear in south Georgia. The 2,500-acre lakefront parcel was donated to the UGA Warnell School of Forestry and Natural Resources by Charles Wheatley in 1989. UGA is now working with Forest Resource Consultants to sell the entire parcel, as changing market forces and unsolicited inquiries revealed selling the entire property would be the best option for the school.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Want to help UGA scientists track spiders? There’s an app for that
There is an invasive spider that has made its way to Georgia and you can help scientists keep track of it. It’s big, it’s ugly, it’s yellow and have no doubt seen the Japanese Joro Spider in your yards. Rebekah Wallace with the University of Georgia’s Center of Invasive Species and Ecosystem Health says there is a smartphone app called Joro Watch that allows you to take pics and report information to researchers.
dawgnation.com
Fran Brown, Will Muschamp and a gold necklace: How the safety position turned into a strength for Georgia football
Welcome to Good Day, UGA, your one-stop shop for Georgia football news and takes. Check us out every weekday morning for everything you need to know about Georgia football, recruiting, basketball and more. The golden necklace that helps explain Georgia football’s excellent safety play. ATHENS — Georgia safety Christopher...
Georgia's 2023 Schedule Finalized
*Editor's Note: This article is being actively updated.* The University of Georgia's 2023 football schedule was altered in a rather dramatic fashion a week ago when it was announced by the SEC that they would be directing both Georgia and future conference opponent Oklahoma to cancel their 2023 ...
3 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you also love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should visit if you haven't already.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Red and Black
5 things you may have missed this week
Athens Mayor and Commission discusses SPLOST project, food bank. On Sept. 13, the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission hosted representatives of SPLOST 2020 Project 25, the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia and the ACC Planning Department in a work session. Representatives presented project plans for the development of a new library and updates on the progress at the Food Bank of Northeast Georgia. The CEO of the food bank said the organization's purpose is to end food insecurity in their communities.
footballscoop.com
Georgia high school's resources look like an FBS program
During a 14-year run Josh Niblett led Hoover HS (AL) to six state titles, a 171-26 record and cemented a spot as one of the top high school football programs in the country. But high school football in Georgia is different, so when Gainesville HS (the third-winningest program in the state of Georgia) went out to look for the ultimate splash hire, they called Niblett, who decided to leave for the Red Elephants job in December of 2021.
Red and Black
Athens Mayor and Commission considers projects to address housing shortage
The Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission discussed acceptance of a Missing Middle Scan, a reduction of the commission quorum requirement and a recommendation for the development of property off Jennings Mill Parkway at the Tuesday evening agenda setting session. 'Missing Middle Scan'. The commission discussed an Opticos Missing Middle Scan...
‘They are not going to let me go’: Athens woman found dead in NE Georgia
After receiving an alarming message over a mobile payment application, the daughter of a 59-year-old Clarke County woman reported her mother missing earlier this month, an incident report shows.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dawgnation.com
As more Power 5 head coaching jobs open, Georgia football very happy to have Todd Monken
ATHENS — Todd Monken earned a substantial raise this offseason, bumping his salary north of $2 million. It is believed he is the highest-paid offensive coordinator in the sport. And to start the 2022 season, Monken has been worth every penny and then some. The Bulldogs are averaging 43.5...
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Stacey Abrams/Raphael Warnock are targets of a racist Forsyth County flier
Some things never change? Water is wet. Georgia grows peaches. And racism endures in Forsyth County. The Republican Party of Forsyth County released a new flier urging “conservatives and patriots” to “save and protect our neighborhoods, our communities and our county” from a Stacey Abrams and Raphael Warnock regime.
Bridge built in Athens is renamed and dedicated in Stone Mountain
The Stone Mountain Memorial Association rededicates the park’s 131 year-old covered bridge. It is now named for the black man who built it, Washington King. Originally constructed in Athens and crossing the Oconee River, it was moved to the park in DeKalb County in 1965. King, who was the son of a freed slave, went on to head a bridge building company.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Joel Klatt shares what distinguishes Georgia this season from previous years
Joel Klatt has taken a new perspective on the top team in college football, and noted on his podcast this week that Georgia has taken over the mantle from Alabama. The Bulldogs are now the team asked about taking them or the field, as Klatt suggests as the ongoing September narrative.
Red and Black
The Grit to close in October
The Grit, a long time Athens staple for vegan and vegetarian food, will close its doors in October. After three decades of serving the Athens community, the restaurant will close for business after its evening service on Friday, October 7, according to a recent post on The Grit Facebook page.
“Toccoa Original” dies, memorial service today in Ohio
A memorial service is set for this afternoon in Bellbrook Ohio for James Martin, who died on September 11 at the age of 101. Martin, a US Army Veteran, was one of the last living Toccoa Originals who trained for World War II on Currahee Mountain in Stephens County. From...
fox5atlanta.com
Officials investigating threat found in Brookwood High School restroom
SNELLVILLE, Ga. - The principal of a Gwinnett County high school say they are investigating a threat written in one of the school's restrooms. In a letter sent to parents, Brookwood High School Principal Brett Savage says administrators became aware of the threat Monday morning. The school is located on the 1200 block of Dogwood Road in Snellville, Georgia.
