Read full article on original website
Related
PC Magazine
GTA VI Gameplay Footage Leaks
UPDATE 9/19: Rockstar Games this morning confirmed that the GTA 6 leak that made the rounds this weekend is the real deal. UPDATE: Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier has now confirmed with Rockstar sources that this leak is indeed real. In a tweet Schreier said:. "Not that there was much doubt,...
These Are the Best 55-Inch TVs Under $500 in 2022
While 65-inch TVs tend to be the average size that most buyers go with, that doesn’t mean that going with something slightly smaller is going to be detrimental in terms of features, picture quality and price. In fact, most TV makers have 55-inch options that are just as good, with the only loss being a reduced screen size. And for anyone that’s shopping for a TV on a budget, there’s often a significant price reduction when you go from 65-inches to 55-inches. The best 55-inch TVs under $500 still come with great features for gamers, streamers and movie lovers, and...
techeblog.com
GTA 6 Gameplay Footage Allegedly Leaked Running On NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 Graphics Card
You’ve seen the fan-made GTA 6 trailer in Unreal Engine 5, now check out some alleged leaked gameplay footage running on an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card. Very little is known about the actual game, but if this leaked footage is real, then it would probably confirm a female lead in this installment, who may be one of four main characters.
Windows 11 2022 update brings graphics options for games and a new Controller bar
Windows 11's 2022 update has just arrived and packs some neat features for gamers, including a Controller bar along with various tweaks to usher in graphical improvements. Let’s start with the Controller bar, which is a new controller-friendly view for the Xbox Game Bar. Those playing with a controller can bring it up with a simple tap – a press of the Xbox button for those using a Microsoft gamepad – and it provides a compact bar that lets you easily use the controller to access your most recently used games (or launchers).
IN THIS ARTICLE
GTA 6: ‘Biggest leak in video game history’ confirms female protagonist
A massive leak has revealed the first look at what we can expect from the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.Videos and screenshots were shared across social media over the weekend, and appear to confirm the forthcoming game will feature a female protagonist for the first time.The leak was initially posted to a popular gaming forum by a user going by the name “Teapotuberhacker”.It has since spread across Twitter and developer Rockstar Games confirmed the GTA VI footage is real, saying that it was “extremely disappointed” for the game to be revealed before its scheduled release date.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Margot Robbie left ‘mortified’ by Barbie photos leak: ‘Most humiliating moment of my life’George Clooney makes ITV’s Lorraine Kelly blush during interview about new movieOlivia Wilde discusses ‘reshaping a family’ after split from Jason Sudeikis
hypebeast.com
Kojima Productions x NASA x Anicorn Watch Brings Space Ludens To Your Wrist
Anicorn Watches is at the centre of a three-way collaboration with NASA and gaming legend Hideo Kojima’s Kojima Productions. Named after the studio’s digital astronaut mascot, Space Ludens, the collection of four editions centre around a watch inspired by Ludens’ Extra-Vechicular Activity (EVA) Creative Suit, the creation of which has been overseen by Luden’s original designer, Yoji Shinkawa, and is approved to feature the NASA logo debossed on its dial.
buckinghamshirelive.com
The vintage electronics worth thousands you could have stashed in your attic
In the modern world of constantly updating technology many items are rapidly replaced with the older gadgets often put out of sight in the loft. But as years pass by many once redundant items can actually increase in value. Whether it is an iPhone or games console - if you...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Xbox Getting Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck Competitor From Logitech
Xbox is now getting its own competitor to the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck in the form of a handheld from Logitech. In recent years, Xbox has slowly been expanding its presence with game streaming, which allows users to play certain games from the Xbox catalog on their phones or other related devices. Now, Xbox is about to get some assistance with its entrenchment in this market even further thanks to the arrival of a dedicated device that has been designed with cloud gaming in mind.
The Biggest Leaks In Gaming History
The wait for a next big AAA game can be excruciating. Just take a look at Nintendo: "Pikmin 4" was announced to be close to completion back in 2015 (per Eurogamer), only for a Nintendo Direct in 2022 to deliver "Pikmin" fans the big news that it was still a little ways away. The threat of cancellation or countless delays don't help fan anxiety — but leaks can have a way of both exciting and infuriating gamers.
Xbox Elite Controller Series 2's Home button just got a whole lot more colorful
Ever looked at that bright white Home button on your Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 and wondered: 'what if it was purple?' Well now it can be, with the latest Xbox update. Microsoft has rolled out an update for the Xbox Elite Controller Series 2 that allows color customization of the Home button. Want to trade that plain white light for a pink, green or even a yellow? Now you can!
notebookcheck.net
New PlayStation 5 model with a detachable disk drive is reportedly coming next year
It has been almost two years since Sony announced the PlayStation 5. While the console has received minor chassis modifications in this period, there is still no sign of a Pro or Slim model, although there have been plenty of rumours about the former. Industry insider Tom Henderson, who accurately predicted the DualSense Edge's launch months in advance, has some new information about some new PlayStation 5 hardware.
notebookcheck.net
Attractive Redmi Pad price and cool third color choice shown in real-life photo leaked in official Xiaomi social media post
There have been numerous leaks concerning the Redmi Pad as of late but the latest information comes directly from Xiaomi itself (via MySmartPrice). Apparently, the Instagram account for Xiaomi’s Kuwait team featured an accidentally posted photo of the Redmi Pad tablet, which was soon deleted. However, screenshots had already been taken, and the post itself revealed two bits of new information about the device.
knowtechie.com
New PS VR2 trailer shows off gameplay and hardware
Sony’s next virtual reality headset, the PS VR2, revealed itself this week in a new teaser video. The snippets of gameplay shown off have got us all excited for the early 2023 release date. The glimpse of the new hardware in the video is cool too. The PS VR2...
Digital Trends
Sega is putting all of its chips on the table with Sonic Frontiers
Back in May, I wrote about how Sonic Frontiers miraculously avoided the controversial Sonic Cycle by keeping updates dry between its first teaser trailer and its official announcement trailer at The Game Awards last year. Now the game is less than two months away from release, and with the reveal of four more trailers, two alternative rock songs taking us back to 2007 (Vandalize by One OK Rock and I’m Here by To Octavia’s Merry Kirk-Holmes), and Super Sonic making his triumphant return at the Tokyo Game Show, Sega seems confident that it will be a big deal for the franchise. Hell, I’m feeling more confident about this game than I ever felt for some of its predecessors. And that’s saying something.
The Verge
Sega Dreamcast’s iconic memory card is making a (fundraised) comeback
You can find all sorts of strange tech on Indiegogo, but this fundraiser for an improved version of the virtual memory unit (VMU) for the Sega Dreamcast is one of the zanier gadgets I’ve heard about this year (via Notebookcheck). The company, Dreamware Enterprises, is in the process of developing the VM2, which it calls a “next-gen VMU for the Dreamcast.” It’s a one-to-one recreation of a niche accessory made for a failed console that it plans to release in black or white in the summer of 2023.
Nintendo Download: Did You Check the Instruction Manual?
REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 22, 2022-- This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220922005321/en/ Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival will be available on Sept. 23. (Graphic: Business Wire)
The Verge
The new Astro A30 headset can pull in audio from three gadgets at once
Logitech has announced a new iteration of the Astro A30 wireless gaming headset, a product that’s gone without an update for several years. It’ll cost $229.99 when it releases in October. The new A30 looks like a modern take on the previous version (thankfully, it’s far less shiny), with the return of its customizable speaker tags that magnetically attach to each side as well as the square-ish shape of the speaker housings. The A30 will be available in matte navy or matte white, and each colorway has a cool (or chintzy, depending on your taste) chrome design effect beneath the replaceable speaker tags.
IGN
Xbox September Update Overhauls Game Library, Adds Storage Options, and More
Microsoft has released its September update for the Xbox Series and Xbox One consoles, completely revamping the game library, adding customisable colour options to the Elite Series 2 controller, and more. The details were revealed on the Xbox Wire, with the updated game library being arguably the biggest change. The...
ComicBook
PlayStation Losing Popular 2022 Console Exclusive to Nintendo Switch
PlayStation is going to be losing one of its best console exclusives of 2022 to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short months. While PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 owners have already had a handful of great exclusives this year with titles like Ghostwire Tokyo, Horizon Forbidden West, and Gran Turismo 7, it's a game that falls outside of Sony's first-party realm that will now be making the jump to Switch.
Comments / 0