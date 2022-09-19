Read full article on original website
WSET
ABC13 Investigates: Inmates caused $115K+ damage to Lynchburg Jail. Why no charges?
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — We finally know more about the inmate uprising that unfolded at the Lynchburg Adult Detention Center on August 10, 2021, that caused widespread damage to an entire unit. Authorities blame what happened on one piece of equipment, an old control panel, that malfunctioned in Unit-K.
WSLS
14-year-old charged with felony that put Roanoke high school on lockdown, police say
ROANOKE, Va. – A juvenile has been charged for the threat made against William Fleming High School Wednesday, which caused the school to go on lockdown and have an early release, Roanoke Police say. On Wednesday morning, school officials said that school administrators found out about a potential threat...
WSLS
Bedford County Sheriff: Woman arrested after abandoning children, dogs
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A woman has been arrested after abandoning her children and dogs inside of a Bedford home, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. On Sept. 15, the Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Social Services responded to a student’s residence when the student was not attending school, authorities said.
WSLS
Lynchburg authorities investigating reports of antisemitic fliers, suspicious activity
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Authorities are investigating reports of suspicious activity involving antisemitic fliers throughout the City of Lynchburg, according to the Lynchburg Police Department. On Sept. 17, LPD said they started to get calls about antisemitic fliers that were being placed in yards and on driveways in the area.
wfxrtv.com
LU Campus Police search for suspects in toy gun shootings
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Liberty University Police Department is looking for two males they say are responsible for shooting four students with a toy gun. Police say the incident happened on Wednesday night on campus when students were hit with gel projectiles. The projectiles haven’t hurt anyone and police want to assure the community that the gun being used is just a toy.
WSLS
Trespassing charge dropped against Lynchburg police officer
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A charge against a Lynchburg police officer was dropped following an assault and trespassing incident in May. We previously reported that authorities responded to a call for an assault in the Boonsboro area around 12:30 p.m. on May 19. In July, Lynchburg Police said a warrant...
wakg.com
Danville Police Seeking Help Identifying Several Individuals With Possible Knowledge of Crimes
The Danville Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying several people who may have information about a crime. The department posted 19 pictures of individuals on their Facebook page seeking information about several charges including assault, larceny, and credit card fraud. The department asks that no...
WSLS
Jury finds former Virginia Military Institute Cadet guilty on one count of assault, battery
ROCKBRIDGE COUNTY, Va. – A former Virginia Military Institute Cadet’s has been found guilty of assault and battery by a twelve-person jury in Rockbridge County on Wednesday. Jacob Littlefield was on trial for assault and strangulation that investigators said happened last year in the Barracks at VMI. The...
wfirnews.com
William Fleming student identified after online threat directed at school
Roanoke Police have sought a petition for Threat by Writing or Electronic Message to Kill or do Harm (class six felony) on a fourteen-year-old juvenile female regarding threats made against William Fleming High School staff and students. The petition has been served and the teen will be transported to the Roanoke Valley Juvenile Center.
WSLS
Authorities investigating crash that left one dead in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are investigating a crash that resulted in one fatality in Campbell County, according to Virginia State Police. Police said the crash occurred at 7:24 a.m. Tuesday in the 9300 block of Richmond Highway when a 2019 Toyota Corolla was traveling east and was rear-ended by an eastbound 2012 Honda Civic.
WDBJ7.com
Teen girl accused of threat after school lockdown
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A 14-year-old girl is accused of a threat that led to one school lockdown in Roanoke Wednesday. Roanoke Police have sought a petition for Threat by Writing or Electronic Message to Kill or do Harm, a felony, on the girl regarding threats made against William Fleming High School staff and students. The petition has been served and the girl will be taken to the Roanoke Valley Juvenile Center.
WSLS
Man charged with Lynchburg murder, police chase granted bond
LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg man arrested with murder has been granted bond, according to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney in Lynchburg. Keri Sharpe was arrested in March and charged with second-degree murder along with possession and use of a firearm in connection with the death of 47-year-old Jared Davis.
WSET
Pittsylvania County judge certifies charge after trooper testimony in deadly hit-and-run
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A North Carolina man charged in connection with a deadly hit and run accident in Pittsylvania County had his preliminary hearing on Monday. McKinley Thorpe Jr., of Roxboro, N.C., is charged with one felony count of failure to stop at the scene of a traffic crash.
WSLS
VSP: 26-year-old pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Bedford County
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – UPDATE. A 26-year-old pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run crash on Route 460 in Bedford County, according to Virginia State Police. Authorities were called to the scene of the crash at about 12:30 a.m. for a report of the crash. Virginia State Police have identified...
WDBJ7.com
Alleged MS-13 gang member sentenced after murder plea
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The final suspect in an accused gang-related killing in Bedford County has been sentenced to 60 years in prison. Cristian Sanchez Gomez was sentenced Wednesday in connection with the March 2017 death of Lynchburg 17-year-old Raymond Wood in Bedford County. “It’s been two thousand and...
chathamstartribune.com
Oakley found guilty of killing friend
Montel Oakley of Hurt was found guilty of first degree murder Monday after a Pittsylvania County jury deliberated for 45 minutes. Oakley was convicted of killing his friend, Corey Andrew Moon, 44, of Troutville during an argument over music CDs on July 11, 2021. Oakley was also convicted of related weapons charges. He is scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 18.
wfxrtv.com
LPD investigating anti-Semitic flyers appearing in the community
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) says they are investigating reports of suspicious activity of someone passing out anti-Semitic flyers throughout the hill city. LPD says calls began coming in to report the flyers on Saturday Sept. 17. Residents reported the flyers on yards and driveways...
wfirnews.com
Pedestrian dead after hit and run in Bedford County
A pedestrian is dead after a hit and run crash in Bedford County. State police say the crash occurred after midnight this morning on Route 460 – less than a mile west of Route 811 in Bedford County. Officials say 26-year-old, Aaron Collins, of Conchord was walking in the westbound lanes of Route 460 when a vehicle fatally struck him. Evidence left at the scene suggests the vehicle was possibly a 2004-2007 BMW 500 Series.
whee.net
Police renew assault investigation
The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is renewing a request for information related to an incident back on July 23rd. Investigators are still searching for a suspect in a burglary and assault case on Pickaway Road. A medical alert company reported the altercation to the county’s 911 center just after 10pm. Responding deputies found a 99-year-old woman suffering from a laceration to her hand. She was hospitalized as a result of the assault. The suspect stole a small amount of cash from the home before leaving the scene.
WDBJ7.com
EARLY YEARS: Roanoke Valley authorities warning parents and teens about Rainbow fentanyl
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Colorful tablets being distributed by drug traffickers might look like candy, but they’re actually known as “rainbow fentanyl.”. It’s a potentially deadly drug being marketed to teens and kids. Police in our area are trying to stay one step ahead of it, but...
