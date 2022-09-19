ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, VA

WSLS

Bedford County Sheriff: Woman arrested after abandoning children, dogs

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A woman has been arrested after abandoning her children and dogs inside of a Bedford home, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office. On Sept. 15, the Sheriff’s Office and the Department of Social Services responded to a student’s residence when the student was not attending school, authorities said.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
Bedford, VA
Bedford, VA
wfxrtv.com

LU Campus Police search for suspects in toy gun shootings

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Liberty University Police Department is looking for two males they say are responsible for shooting four students with a toy gun. Police say the incident happened on Wednesday night on campus when students were hit with gel projectiles. The projectiles haven’t hurt anyone and police want to assure the community that the gun being used is just a toy.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Trespassing charge dropped against Lynchburg police officer

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A charge against a Lynchburg police officer was dropped following an assault and trespassing incident in May. We previously reported that authorities responded to a call for an assault in the Boonsboro area around 12:30 p.m. on May 19. In July, Lynchburg Police said a warrant...
LYNCHBURG, VA
#Child Abandonment#Child Abuse#Crime#Bedford Co#The Sheriff S Office
wfirnews.com

William Fleming student identified after online threat directed at school

Roanoke Police have sought a petition for Threat by Writing or Electronic Message to Kill or do Harm (class six felony) on a fourteen-year-old juvenile female regarding threats made against William Fleming High School staff and students. The petition has been served and the teen will be transported to the Roanoke Valley Juvenile Center.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Authorities investigating crash that left one dead in Campbell County

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Authorities are investigating a crash that resulted in one fatality in Campbell County, according to Virginia State Police. Police said the crash occurred at 7:24 a.m. Tuesday in the 9300 block of Richmond Highway when a 2019 Toyota Corolla was traveling east and was rear-ended by an eastbound 2012 Honda Civic.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Teen girl accused of threat after school lockdown

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A 14-year-old girl is accused of a threat that led to one school lockdown in Roanoke Wednesday. Roanoke Police have sought a petition for Threat by Writing or Electronic Message to Kill or do Harm, a felony, on the girl regarding threats made against William Fleming High School staff and students. The petition has been served and the girl will be taken to the Roanoke Valley Juvenile Center.
ROANOKE, VA
WSLS

Man charged with Lynchburg murder, police chase granted bond

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A Lynchburg man arrested with murder has been granted bond, according to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney in Lynchburg. Keri Sharpe was arrested in March and charged with second-degree murder along with possession and use of a firearm in connection with the death of 47-year-old Jared Davis.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Alleged MS-13 gang member sentenced after murder plea

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The final suspect in an accused gang-related killing in Bedford County has been sentenced to 60 years in prison. Cristian Sanchez Gomez was sentenced Wednesday in connection with the March 2017 death of Lynchburg 17-year-old Raymond Wood in Bedford County. “It’s been two thousand and...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
chathamstartribune.com

Oakley found guilty of killing friend

Montel Oakley of Hurt was found guilty of first degree murder Monday after a Pittsylvania County jury deliberated for 45 minutes. Oakley was convicted of killing his friend, Corey Andrew Moon, 44, of Troutville during an argument over music CDs on July 11, 2021. Oakley was also convicted of related weapons charges. He is scheduled for sentencing on Nov. 18.
HURT, VA
wfxrtv.com

LPD investigating anti-Semitic flyers appearing in the community

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — The Lynchburg Police Department (LPD) says they are investigating reports of suspicious activity of someone passing out anti-Semitic flyers throughout the hill city. LPD says calls began coming in to report the flyers on Saturday Sept. 17. Residents reported the flyers on yards and driveways...
LYNCHBURG, VA
wfirnews.com

Pedestrian dead after hit and run in Bedford County

A pedestrian is dead after a hit and run crash in Bedford County. State police say the crash occurred after midnight this morning on Route 460 – less than a mile west of Route 811 in Bedford County. Officials say 26-year-old, Aaron Collins, of Conchord was walking in the westbound lanes of Route 460 when a vehicle fatally struck him. Evidence left at the scene suggests the vehicle was possibly a 2004-2007 BMW 500 Series.
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
whee.net

Police renew assault investigation

The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office is renewing a request for information related to an incident back on July 23rd. Investigators are still searching for a suspect in a burglary and assault case on Pickaway Road. A medical alert company reported the altercation to the county’s 911 center just after 10pm. Responding deputies found a 99-year-old woman suffering from a laceration to her hand. She was hospitalized as a result of the assault. The suspect stole a small amount of cash from the home before leaving the scene.
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, VA

