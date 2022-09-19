ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaden Smith
Person
Elisabeth Shue
Person
Jackie Chan
Person
Ralph Macchio
Person
Pat Morita
Person
Jon Hurwitz
Person
Hilary Swank
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#The Karate Kid#Sony Pictures#Classic
Vogue

The Best Venice Film Festival Fashion Of All Time

Venice Film Festival is almost as well known for delivering high-octane glamour as it is for producing Oscar contenders. Ahead of this year’s edition, revisit some of the greatest fashion moments on the Lido through the decades.
BEAUTY & FASHION
epicstream.com

DC Just Revealed Joker's Real Name After 82 Years

There's no denying that the Joker is one of the most recognizable comic book villains out there but despite being around for over eight decades, there are a lot of things we still don't know about Batman's archnemesis which is all the more astonishing considering there have been numerous iterations of the character. Now, DC Comics has seemingly revealed Joker's real name, putting an end to the years-long confusion surrounding his identity.
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Cobra Kai
NewsBreak
Netflix
RadarOnline

Olivia Wilde Ducks For Cover, Hides Face In First Outing Since Shia LaBeouf Leaked Private Video

Olivia Wilde stepped out for the first time amid controversy, and the embattled director appeared worried, unlike the title of her new movie. The actress, 38, broke cover to run errands despite being slammed in the headlines after Shia LaBeouf called her out for claiming she fired him — and leaked proof she didn't. Wilde attempted to go incognito, pulling her baseball cap down over the top of her face in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Radar has discovered. Wearing a pair of black leggings, a cropped shirt reading: "flopp," and a green hat, the mom of two tried to blend in...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Cinema Blend

Amber Heard Set To Appear In Aquaman 2, But Her Agent Said The First Movie Should Have Made Her More ‘Bankable’

Aquaman 2 recently got shifted to 2023, but it has been a hotly anticipated movie ever since the sequel to the 2018 hit starring Jason Momoa, Amber Heard and Patrick Wilson got greenlighted. Oddly, Heard did not get a big bump in her career following the release of her DC film. In fact, she's reportedly set to appear in the second movie in a much smaller capacity, though her agent at WME has admitted the first film should have made her more ‘bankable.’
MOVIES
E! News

E! News

213K+
Followers
51K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy