Read full article on original website
Related
makeuseof.com
How to Install REMnux on VirtualBox
REMnux is a free and open-source reverse engineering and malware analysis-oriented Linux distribution based on Ubuntu 20.04. It's a crowd favorite among professional malware analysts due to being modular and feature-rich. If you're looking to kickstart your journey as a malware analyst, having REMnux in your arsenal is a must....
7 Major Windows 11 2022 Features And Changes Microsoft Released
Microsoft MSFT just launched the major yearly update of Windows 11 and it brings a whole lot of new features to the table. Some of the most notable ones are the Tabbed File Explorer, System-wide Live Captions, Focus Session, Do Not Disturb, Studio Effects, Clipchamp, multiple security, and minor updates/improvements in Windows 11.
ZDNet
AGM Glory G1S review: Superhero powers in a rugged smartphone
Earlier this summer, my ZDNET colleague, Jack Wallen, posted his impressions of the AGM Glory G1S rugged smartphone. I'm following that up with this formal review. I spent a month using the G1S in the water, on the beach, in the wilderness, and in other environments where this mid-range phone was destined for.
Windows 11 2022 update brings graphics options for games and a new Controller bar
Windows 11's 2022 update has just arrived and packs some neat features for gamers, including a Controller bar along with various tweaks to usher in graphical improvements. Let’s start with the Controller bar, which is a new controller-friendly view for the Xbox Game Bar. Those playing with a controller can bring it up with a simple tap – a press of the Xbox button for those using a Microsoft gamepad – and it provides a compact bar that lets you easily use the controller to access your most recently used games (or launchers).
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Windows Club
Fix 0x800f0806 Error while downloading or installing Windows 11 Updates
We see updates on Windows frequently that come with security upgrades, bug fixes, and new features. Whatever it is, they can be downloaded and installed automatically and manually, if we choose to. Most of the users are able to install Windows updates automatically without any issues on their PCs. Some users face errors while downloading or installing Windows updates. They can be fixed easily and continue installing the updates. If you are facing download error 0x800f0806 while installing Windows 11 updates, this guide is for you. We have a few solutions that can help you fix the error 0x800f0806. Many people have faced this error while upgrading to Windows 11 Version 22H2.
Engadget
The Windows 11 2022 update is here, but should you care?
Can you believe it's been almost a year since Windows 11 launched? Back then, I was surprised that Microsoft was practically rushing a new version of Windows out the door. But, as I noted , Windows 11 ended up refining Microsoft's desktop formula fairly well. My opinion hasn't changed much since then (and yes, I'm still frustrated by the cleaner but less usable taskbar). Today, Microsoft will start rolling out the Windows 11 2022 update, the operating system's first major revision, which brings better security, accessibility and a handful of gaming improvements. Mostly, though, it'll make it easier for you to get future updates more quickly.
ZDNet
Honor 70 review: An elegant mid-ranger, with substance to match the style
Honor is establishing itself as an independent handset maker, following its departure from the Huawei stable in November 2020. Last year, the Honor 50 made a good showing as the company's first post-Huawei-split handset to offer the full array of Google Mobile Services. This year's high-end Magic 4 Pro packed in the features and impressed particularly with its 100W charging, good cameras, IR blaster and monochrome e-book reading mode.
ZDNet
Microsoft's October 12 Surface launch: What's on tap
Microsoft's expected fall Surface launch now has an official date: October 12. That's the same day that the company's Ignite IT Pro conference kicks off and the day after Meta holds its Meta Connect metaverse-focused hardware event. Microsoft posted on September 21 a placeholder page for the event on microsoft.com/event...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ZDNet
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang: AI language models as-a-service "potentially one of the largest software opportunities ever"
As reported yesterday, Nvidia co-founder and CEO Jensen Huang opened his company's fall GTC conference with numerous product and service announcements, including the introduction of two cloud computing services the company will operate. In a press conference Wednesday, Huang told ZDNET that the two services will be "very long-term SaaS...
ZDNet
How to quickly find and delete unused applications on Android 13
Do you use every app installed on your Android device? If not, why do you keep those unused apps installed?. You might not have ever considered this, but it is not beyond the realm of the possibility that an Android app development could languish. Should that happen, an app could...
The Windows Club
Fix 0x80072af9 Error Code on Windows 11/10
Error Code 0x80072af9 can be seen when you use a VPN, Mail app, or Windows Update. The Windows Time Service can also throw up this error. This error typically appears when attempting to launch Windows Defender or when you check for Windows Updates. It prevents VPN connections or the installation of the most recent definition update. If you face this issue, then this post may be able to help you.
ZDNet
How to limit Spotlight search to improve privacy in MacOS
Let me set the stage: You have certain directories (aka folders) on your MacBook or iMac that contain sensitive information. You don't want others to have easy access to those directories, but it turns out, with the help of Spotlight, anyone with access to your desktop can easily find the files and information contained within.
Understanding Chrome V8 — Chapter 15: Debugging in V8 More Easily
Welcome to other chapters of Let’s Understand Chrome V8. Debugging is undoubtedly the most efficient way to analyze V8, unfortunately, most of V8’s code is hard to debug. Most parts of the kernel code of V8 are implemented by CodeStubAssembler, namely CSA. You can roughly think that CSA is the assembly language.
ZDNet
Windows 11 22H2: These are the big new security features
Windows 11 22H2 is now arriving, and as well as new features, Microsoft's latest operating system update also brings security upgrades. With ransomware, sophisticated hacking attacks, and phishing threats showing no sign of abating, Microsoft has rethought security in Windows 11 with the aim of blocking more threats by default.
ZDNet
Programming languages: Java 19 arrives and here's what's new
JDK (Java Development Kit) 19 arrives about six months after Java 18 and exactly a year after Java 17 – the most recent long-term support (LTS) release of Java. With the release of Java 17, Oracle announced plans to move JDK LTS releases from every three years to every two years, meaning the next LTS release will be Java 21 in September 2023.
ZDNet
Dreamebot's self-emptying robot vac comes with a dreamy price tag
I'm not ready to let robots take over my house completely, but they have now mastered the vacuuming chore. Robot vacuums have been scooting along on my floors for years and have now perfected the vacuuming, mopping, mapping, and now, even emptying themselves so that very little human interaction is needed to get the job done.
The Windows Club
Defer or Delay Windows 11 2022 Update or Feature Upgrades
In this post, we will show you how to defer or delay Windows 11 2022 Update or feature upgrades. Microsoft has recently rolled out the Windows 11 2022 Update Version 22H2 and you might already have received it on your Windows 11 PC. If not, you can get the update using the Media Creation Tool or Windows 11 Installation Assistant. However, if you prefer not to upgrade your system to the new features at present, you can defer or delay the Windows 11 2022 Update.
The Verge
Here’s how Microsoft is rolling out its first major update to Windows 11
The Windows 11 2022 Update is officially here. Microsoft’s latest OS update includes app folders in the Start menu, drag and drop on the taskbar, new touch gestures and animations, and lots of accessibility improvements. You can find our full overview of all the new features right here. Microsoft...
ZDNet
ServiceNow gets a lot more specific with its workflows
ServiceNow, which provides configurable workflow software for various functions within an organization, today launched a new version of its main platform that gets much more granular than it has ever been -- even as detailed as guiding a procurement officer through requests for indirect employee purchases. Featured. ServiceNow has a...
Engadget
'Portal' will get ray tracing to show off NVIDIA's 4000-series GPUs
Portal 3 may never happen, but at least we've got a new way to experience the original teleporting puzzle shooter. Today during his GTC keynote, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang announced Portal with RTX, a mod that adds support for real-time ray tracing and DLSS 3. Judging from the the short trailer, it looks like the Portal we all know and love, except now the lighting around portals bleeds into their surroundings, and just about every surface is deliciously reflective.
Comments / 0