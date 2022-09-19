ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

BGR.com

NASA confirms Artemis I SLS megarocket is ‘go for launch’

Despite all the issues that have popped up, the Artemis I launch date has officially been set in stone. NASA announced earlier this month that the SLS megarocket, which will help usher in a new age of space exploration, is now “go for launch” for the Artemis I mission on August 29, 2022. And, with just six days to go, the space agency doesn’t appear to be backing down.
Benzinga

Elon Musk's Starship Launch To Cost Just $10 Per Kg: How It Compares With 'Heavy Lifters' From 5 Decades Ago

The Elon Musk-owned SpaceX’s Starship is a launch vehicle the company is developing and testing for orbital launch and for transporting humans and cargo beyond Earth. What Happened: Science, a peer-reviewed academic journal, on Sunday shared on Twitter a graphic showing the height, payload capacity, and inflation-adjusted cost per kilogram of some launch vehicles dating back to 1967.
Business Insider

NASA chief says everyone 'poo-pooed' Elon Musk's SpaceX when it was pitted against Boeing but it's had more successful launches

NASA administrator Bill Nelson said critics dismissed SpaceX when it was up against Boeing but Elon Musk's company has actually achieved more, according to Newsweek. The US space agency has awarded SpaceX a total of 14 missions. The most recent agreement was a $1.4 billion contract for five more astronaut missions to the International Space Station.
Prince Menaria

Lightning Prevents SpaceX Falcon 9 Launch.

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and 54 Starlink internet satellites have been rescheduled for takeoff at 9:48 p.m. EST Tuesday, after weather and lightning prevented their launch earlier in the day. What time is the SpaceX Falcon 9 launch today? Coverage will begin at 8 p.m., so tune in before the countdown begins to watch live footage of the mission as it lifts off from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
ZDNet

How to watch a NASA spacecraft smash into an asteroid live

NASA's Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) mission will change the trajectory of the Dimorphos asteroid by sending a spacecraft to collide with it on Monday, Sept. 26. The best part is you will be able to watch as the spacecraft makes its way through space, approaches the asteroid and then bangs into it.
The Associated Press

QUANTRON to Unveil First Hydrogen Fuel Cell Truck Equipped With Allison eGen Power® Electric Axle at IAA

HANOVER, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2022-- Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional and electrified vehicle propulsion solutions, today announced German vehicle manufacturer QUANTRON has integrated the Allison eGen Power ® 130D e-Axle into its new fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), a heavy-duty truck capable for tractor and chassis derivatives based on the MAN TG3 platform (TGS, TGX), which will make its world premiere at IAA. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005536/en/ Allison Transmission today announced German vehicle manufacturer QUANTRON has integrated the Allison eGen Power® 130D e-Axle into its new fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV), a heavy-duty truck capable for tractor and chassis derivatives based on the MAN TG3 platform (TGS, TGX), at its world premiere at IAA in Germany. Meltem Darakci, QUANTRON OEM Account Manager, Martin Lischka, QUANTRON Head of Marketing & Communications, Alexander Schey, Allison Transmission Managing Director, Electrification, Commercialization & Strategy, Michael Perschke, CEO Quantron AG David Graziosi, Allison Transmission Chairman and CEO, Herbert Robel, QUANTRON Board Member, John Coll, Allison Transmission Senior Vice President, Global Marketing Sales & Service, Manlio Alvaro, Allison Transmission Executive Director, EMEA Sales (Photo: Business Wire)
Digital Trends

SpaceX nails first Starlink launch since its internet service went global

After several postponed launches last week due to poor weather conditions, SpaceX finally got to launch its Starlink 4-34 mission, successfully deploying another 54 of its internet satellites in low-Earth orbit. The mission was the first since the company revealed last week that its Starlink internet service is now serving customers on all seven continents.
ZDNet

NASA: This is the weird sound of a meteoroid hitting Mars

NASA has released an audio clip of the sounds of space rocks smashing into the Red Planet captured by the Mars Insight lander's seismometer. Rather than a crash or boom, the sound of meteoroids hitting Mars is more like a "bloop", not unlike part of the Skype ringtone, that happens first when the meteoroid enters Mars' atmosphere, then when it explodes into pieces, and finally impacts the surface.
ZDNet

Microsoft's October 12 Surface launch: What's on tap

Microsoft's expected fall Surface launch now has an official date: October 12. That's the same day that the company's Ignite IT Pro conference kicks off and the day after Meta holds its Meta Connect metaverse-focused hardware event. Microsoft posted on September 21 a placeholder page for the event on microsoft.com/event...
ZDNet

Nova Labs teams up with T-Mobile for crypto-powered Helium Mobile service

It was only a matter of time before crypto and wireless service collided. On Tuesday, Nova Labs, the company behind the Helium crowdsourced network that provides connectivity for random IoT devices, announced a five-year deal with wireless carrier T-Mobile. The partnership will allow anyone who subscribes to Helium Mobile, a...
