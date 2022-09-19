ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power 5 Hot Seats: Stanford’s David Shaw next to go?

Nebraska’s Scott Frost and Arizona State’s Herm Edwards didn’t make it a month into the 2022 season before becoming the first two Power 5 coaches let go by their programs in an eight-day span.

After Edwards ‘mutually’ agreed to part ways with the Sun Devils program on Sunday, West Virginia’s Neal Brown was installed as the 4-1 favorite to be the next Power 5 coached fired by SportsBetting.ag.

The Mountaineers opened the season 0-2 for the first time in more than four decades with losses at Pittsburgh and at home against Kansas before rebounding with a 65-7 victory over Towson on Saturday. However, that did little to cool the heat under Brown’s seat as he sits with an 18-20 career record at West Virginia and has yet to get the Mountaineers into the national rankings.

Brown’s fate could be determined by upcoming games at Virginia Tech and Texas followed by a home game against Baylor, with all three opponents currently 2-1.

The next shortest odds belong to Stanford’s David Shaw at 5-1.

After an opening win against Colgate, the Cardinal weren’t competitive in a 41-28 home loss to Southern Cal last week. Stanford travels to Washington and Oregon the next two weeks before returning home to play host to Oregon State before another road trip to Notre Dame.

The Cardinal have failed to reach a bowl game the past three seasons, leaving Shaw’s long-term future very much in doubt. Shaw’s record at Stanford has fallen to 94-46 (.671 winning percentage) over 12 years, and the Cardinal are 12-20 since their last bowl appearance following the 2018 season.

That’s also the case for Geoff Collins at Georgia Tech.

The Yellow Jackets were shut out 42-0 at home by Ole Miss on Saturday, dropping Georgia Tech to 1-2. The Yellow Jackets opened the season with a 41-10 home loss to Clemson before beating Western Carolina 35-17.

Georgia Tech travels to Central Florida this week before starting ACC play with a game at Pittsburgh. Collins’ record over four years at the program has fallen to 10-27 after a successful two-year stint at Temple where he went 15-10 with the Owls.

Next NCAA Coach Fired Odds
Neal Brown, West Virginia: 4-1
David Shaw, Stanford: 5-1
Geoff Collins, Georgia Tech: 6-1
Jeff Scott, South Florida: 6-1
Chip Kelly, UCLA: 9-1
Ken Niumatalolo, Navy: 9-1
Jay Norvell, Colorado State: 10-1
Karl Dorrell, Colorado: 12-1
Scott Satterfield, Louisville: 12-1
Steve Sarkisian, Texas: 14-1
Bryan Harsin, Auburn: 16-1
Jimbo Fisher, Texas A&M: 16-1
Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern: 18-1
Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame: 20-1

–Field Level Media

