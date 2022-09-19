ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardi B Shows Off Handwritten Note From Beyoncé: Anyone Who Touches It Will Be ‘Electrocuted’

By Tomás Mier
 2 days ago
Cardi B has a new prized possession: a copy of Beyoncé’s Renaissance , with a message from Queen Bey herself. On Monday, the rap star posted a video of herself showing off the LP — and she made it clear: no one better touch it!

“Look what Beyoncé sent me. Read it, bitch!” she said with a laugh, holding up the LP. “It was so beautiful, so lovely. I’m gonna put it in a glass frame with some laser beams on it. Anyone who gets mothafuckin’ next to it is gonna get electrocuted on mothafuckin’ site.”

“I just wanna say ‘thank you so much.’ I feel so special,” Cardi said before singing along to her song, “Plastic Off the Sofa.”

The note from Beyoncé read: “Hard working, beautiful and talented queen. Thank you for always supporting me. Sending so much love to you and yours.”

Beyoncé and Cardi B have been good friends for a while. In fact, when Beyoncé joined TikTok, she included a clip of Cardi singing along to “Break My Soul.”

Beyoncé released her album Renaissance back in August, featuring songs such as “Cuff It,” “Virgo’s Groove,” and “Alien Superstar.” Read a Rolling Stone review : “Beyoncé is more relatable than ever, giving listeners all the anthems and sultry slaps we love and have come to expect from her, proving that inclusivity is the new black.”

Denise Dykes
2d ago

Stop people worshiping!! She’s only flesh and blood like the rest of us!! I get sooo tired of people thinking someone is above them because they have money!!!

KillerBee5150
2d ago

What's is she now, like 42?! Shouldn't she be calming down soon with drama and the plastic disaster train wrecks?! Once these girls hit 40. You would think they would stop!!

WB86
2d ago

they treat Beyonce like she is a God. I do not like her choice songs.

