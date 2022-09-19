ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

actionnews5.com

Mayoral race heats up in Memphis as Strickland’s term nears end

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The race for the City of Memphis mayor is heating up. Incumbent Mayor Jim Strickland’s second and final term will come to an end next fall. As of now Tuesday morning, three Memphians have announced their intentions to be the Bluff City’s next mayor.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

New alert system in the works for all of Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A new alert system is underway for multiple cities as Memphis hit the two-week mark of the mobile mass shooting. During the shooting spree, many Memphians were concerned that there was no way for the city to send out a mass alert to warn people.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
localmemphis.com

Where does MSCS stand on district enrollment and truancy?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Earlier this month in his Sept. 2 weekly newsletter, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland shared data that he says shows a decrease in enrollment and a rise in truant students. However, district leaders took issue with the numbers cited by the mayor, saying he had incorrect data.
MEMPHIS, TN
Shelby County, TN
Government
Memphis, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Government
Memphis, TN
Elections
County
Shelby County, TN
City
Memphis, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
Shelby County, TN
Elections
localmemphis.com

Opinion | It's another "L" for MLGW | Richard Ransom

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW keeps proving when customers need it most, that's when you can count on them the least. They proved it in February when their poor response to an ice storm paralyzed this city, they're doing it to that 79-year-old woman in Rebecca's story and who knows how many others.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

More problems at Beale Street Landing

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The $43 million Beale Street Landing is showing more signs of wear and tear just eight years after opening in downtown Memphis. The surface of the splash pad is deteriorating, and boards are missing in some of the seating areas. Memphis River Parks Partnership admits the splash pad hasn’t been operational in […]
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Open meeting held to discuss future of '3G' schools

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Schools in Germantown have been a little weird for the past several years. That's the only word for it, and here's why. The three schools with Germantown in their name — Germantown High School, Germantown Middle School, and Germantown Elementary School — known as the '3G' schools, aren't a part of the Germantown School District. They're a part of Memphis-Shelby County Schools.
GERMANTOWN, TN
Person
Karen Camper
Person
Carol Chumney
localmemphis.com

Want to be a barbecue judge at Memphis in May in 2023? Here's how

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials with Memphis in May have announced the annual World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest Judges Seminar will be held on Nov. 5, 2022. According to a release, the seminar is held to instruct, train and certify barbecue judges for the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest. Successful attendees will be certified to judge starting with WCBCC 2023 and after judging for two years will be fully certified. The 2023 WCBCC in Tom Lee Park is planned for May 17-20, 2023.
MEMPHIS, TN
desotocountynews.com

County officials celebrate Justice Court building addition

The DeSoto County Justice Court building has been open since mid-July, but late Monday afternoon officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to put a final stamp on the new $8 million facility. The 24,500 square foot facility is now located in Hernando next to the Adult Detention Center and has been...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
#Mayor#University Of Memphis#Election Local#Mscs#The School Board
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Mississippi neighborhood to add more speed bumps

HERNANDO, Miss. — Speeding through a neighborhood could soon be a thing of the past, thanks to a new city ordinance passed unanimously last night. ”They fine as long as they ain’t too bucky, but if they are too bucky, you know they make you hop when you run over them I don’t like the kind, I like the ones you go over easy cool,” a resident said.
HERNANDO, MS
localmemphis.com

Kroger sued by employee after 2021 Collierville store shooting

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Kroger has been sued by an employee about a year after a gunman, Uk Thang, shot over a dozen people and killed two — including himself — at the store on New Byhalia Road in Collierville. According to the lawsuit, Mariko Jenkins is seeking...
COLLIERVILLE, TN
WREG

Ex-officer’s misconduct charge wiped off record

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Memphis Police lieutenant who pleaded guilty last year to official misconduct after he was accused of sleeping with a witness had the charge wiped from his record Wednesday. Attorneys for Eric Kelly filed to expunge the charge Wednesday. They said Kelly has completed the terms of his judicial diversion by […]
MEMPHIS, TN
NewsBreak
Journalism
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Overton County News

Former Shelby Co. Criminal Court Clerk staffer indicted

An investigation by Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, working in conjunction with Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, has resulted in the indictment of former Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk staffer Steven Sharp. Sharp allegedly stole at least $61,890.87 in cash from the Criminal Court Clerk’s two property and evidence storage locations.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Charges dropped against Raiford’s owner

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Charges were dropped against Paula Raiford, the owner of Paula & Raiford’s Disco, after she was arrested Tuesday. On Sept. 12, Memphis police responded outside a business on Madison Avenue where a woman told police that she had a verbal argument with Raiford, who was an acquaintance of hers.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Local personal protection specialist gives AirTag safety tips

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local personal protection specialist is giving his take on Apple Airtags after a Memphis man was arrested on Monday for using one to stalk a woman. Ernie Hall works in personal protection for a number of local clients in the Mid-South. He saw Monday’s story about the woman who was stalked and harrassed for months.
MEMPHIS, TN

