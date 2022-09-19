Read full article on original website
Related
actionnews5.com
Mayoral race heats up in Memphis as Strickland’s term nears end
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The race for the City of Memphis mayor is heating up. Incumbent Mayor Jim Strickland’s second and final term will come to an end next fall. As of now Tuesday morning, three Memphians have announced their intentions to be the Bluff City’s next mayor.
localmemphis.com
New alert system in the works for all of Shelby County
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — A new alert system is underway for multiple cities as Memphis hit the two-week mark of the mobile mass shooting. During the shooting spree, many Memphians were concerned that there was no way for the city to send out a mass alert to warn people.
Cemetery issues with overgrown grass and weeds on headstones
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A cemetery is a place where people go to say goodbye to loved ones, grieve, and remember the good times with people they’ve lost. But at Hollywood Cemetery in Southwest Memphis, folks can’t visit their loved one’s grave, because of overgrown grass and weeds.
localmemphis.com
Where does MSCS stand on district enrollment and truancy?
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Earlier this month in his Sept. 2 weekly newsletter, Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland shared data that he says shows a decrease in enrollment and a rise in truant students. However, district leaders took issue with the numbers cited by the mayor, saying he had incorrect data.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localmemphis.com
Opinion | It's another "L" for MLGW | Richard Ransom
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — MLGW keeps proving when customers need it most, that's when you can count on them the least. They proved it in February when their poor response to an ice storm paralyzed this city, they're doing it to that 79-year-old woman in Rebecca's story and who knows how many others.
More problems at Beale Street Landing
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The $43 million Beale Street Landing is showing more signs of wear and tear just eight years after opening in downtown Memphis. The surface of the splash pad is deteriorating, and boards are missing in some of the seating areas. Memphis River Parks Partnership admits the splash pad hasn’t been operational in […]
actionnews5.com
Homeowners left Homeless: Shelby County owns more tax sale properties than any investor
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Archie Robinson nearly lost his home when it was sold to an investor in a tax sale, but research by The Investigators show most properties sold in Shelby County tax sales aren’t purchased by investors, but by the county itself. When Robinson moved into the...
localmemphis.com
Open meeting held to discuss future of '3G' schools
SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Schools in Germantown have been a little weird for the past several years. That's the only word for it, and here's why. The three schools with Germantown in their name — Germantown High School, Germantown Middle School, and Germantown Elementary School — known as the '3G' schools, aren't a part of the Germantown School District. They're a part of Memphis-Shelby County Schools.
RELATED PEOPLE
localmemphis.com
Want to be a barbecue judge at Memphis in May in 2023? Here's how
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officials with Memphis in May have announced the annual World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest Judges Seminar will be held on Nov. 5, 2022. According to a release, the seminar is held to instruct, train and certify barbecue judges for the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest. Successful attendees will be certified to judge starting with WCBCC 2023 and after judging for two years will be fully certified. The 2023 WCBCC in Tom Lee Park is planned for May 17-20, 2023.
localmemphis.com
Immigration, social work and meal services | 'Latino Memphis' serves local Hispanic community
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Latino Memphis provides Hispanic Memphians with legal services for immigration, human trafficking, work permits and more to make life easier for those who don’t have access to feasible local resources. Mauricio Calvo is the CEO of Latino Memphis and Alonso Muniz Cortes is a Department...
actionnews5.com
Homeowners Left Homeless: Thousands may not have known their homes would be auctioned off by Shelby County government
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Investigators are digging deeper into hundreds of Shelby County properties that were sold at auction during the pandemic because the owners were behind on their tax bills. An investigation with our partners at the University of Memphis Institute for Public Service Reporting reveals many of...
desotocountynews.com
County officials celebrate Justice Court building addition
The DeSoto County Justice Court building has been open since mid-July, but late Monday afternoon officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to put a final stamp on the new $8 million facility. The 24,500 square foot facility is now located in Hernando next to the Adult Detention Center and has been...
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘It disgusted me’: Mississippi woman worries website preys on special needs children
MEMPHIS, TN. — A Panola County mother of a four-year-old autistic boy worries her information was stolen by a website claiming to help special needs children. “It disgusted me,” said the young mother, who asked not to be identified. “I definitely was not going to be quiet.”
Mississippi neighborhood to add more speed bumps
HERNANDO, Miss. — Speeding through a neighborhood could soon be a thing of the past, thanks to a new city ordinance passed unanimously last night. ”They fine as long as they ain’t too bucky, but if they are too bucky, you know they make you hop when you run over them I don’t like the kind, I like the ones you go over easy cool,” a resident said.
localmemphis.com
Kroger sued by employee after 2021 Collierville store shooting
COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — Kroger has been sued by an employee about a year after a gunman, Uk Thang, shot over a dozen people and killed two — including himself — at the store on New Byhalia Road in Collierville. According to the lawsuit, Mariko Jenkins is seeking...
Ex-officer’s misconduct charge wiped off record
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A former Memphis Police lieutenant who pleaded guilty last year to official misconduct after he was accused of sleeping with a witness had the charge wiped from his record Wednesday. Attorneys for Eric Kelly filed to expunge the charge Wednesday. They said Kelly has completed the terms of his judicial diversion by […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Overton County News
Former Shelby Co. Criminal Court Clerk staffer indicted
An investigation by Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, working in conjunction with Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, has resulted in the indictment of former Shelby County Criminal Court Clerk staffer Steven Sharp. Sharp allegedly stole at least $61,890.87 in cash from the Criminal Court Clerk’s two property and evidence storage locations.
actionnews5.com
Charges dropped against Raiford’s owner
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Charges were dropped against Paula Raiford, the owner of Paula & Raiford’s Disco, after she was arrested Tuesday. On Sept. 12, Memphis police responded outside a business on Madison Avenue where a woman told police that she had a verbal argument with Raiford, who was an acquaintance of hers.
actionnews5.com
Local personal protection specialist gives AirTag safety tips
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A local personal protection specialist is giving his take on Apple Airtags after a Memphis man was arrested on Monday for using one to stalk a woman. Ernie Hall works in personal protection for a number of local clients in the Mid-South. He saw Monday’s story about the woman who was stalked and harrassed for months.
Eliza Fletcher update: Jogger's murder suspect Cleotha Henderson returns to court
The Memphis ex-con accused of the abduction and murder of a jogging mother of two earlier this month returned to court Monday, facing even more charges. Cleotha Henderson, 38, is accused of forcing Eliza Fletcher into his vehicle during her pre-dawn run on Sept. 2, killing her and concealing evidence. Police found her remains days later behind a vacant home.
Comments / 1