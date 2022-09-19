Read full article on original website
Legendary MLB Shortstop Died On Monday Night
A legendary Los Angeles Dodgers player died at the age of 89 on Monday night. Maury Wills, one of the best infielders in Dodgers history, passed away, according to the franchise. "The Los Angeles Dodgers are saddened by the passing of Dodger legend Maury Wills. Our thoughts are with Wills’...
Cardinals: St. Louis listed as potential destination for these 3 stars
The Athletic’s Jim Bowden listed the St. Louis Cardinals as a player for three of today’s stars via trade this offseason. The St. Louis Cardinals are no stranger to being linked to today’s biggest stars. They acquired both Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado in recent years via trade, and were a major player for Juan Soto at the 2022 trade deadline.
Is it Time to Move on From the Astros Cheating Scandal?
The Houston Astros continue to succeed no matter the circumstance. So, is it time to finally move on?
Recently Released Red Sox Catcher To Sign On With Rebuilding Texas Rangers
It did not take long for the Red Sox's recently released backup catcher to find a new home. Kevin Plawecki is expected to sign with the Texas Rangers just minutes after being released by Boston according to FanSided's Robert Murray. DraftKings' Jared Carrabis and MassLive's Chris Cotillo also were involved in reports that he would catch on with a new team right away.
Are the Yankees about to pull a Jacoby Ellsbury with Aaron Hicks?
Aaron Hicks has three years and about $30 million remaining on his contract that general manager Brian Cashman should’ve never offered him. It’s honestly not even a knock on Hicks. It was just objectively out of this world that Cashman broke the New York Yankees’ “policy” of waiting until free agency for someone like Hicks, who’s been injury prone since his pro career began.
MLB Star Power Index: Joey Gallo doesn't need fake muscles; Cardinals win baseball's Big Ten championship
Welcome to the MLB Star Power Index -- a bi-weekly undertaking that determines with awful authority which players/baseball entities are dominating the current zeitgeist of the sport, at least according to the narrow perceptions of this miserable scribe. While one's presence on this list is often celebratory in nature, it can also be for purposes of lamentation or ridicule. The players listed are in no particular order, just like the phone book. To this edition's honorees ...
Shohei Ohtani sitting Thursday afternoon for Angels
Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Shohei Ohtani is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers. The Angels are giving Ohtani a breather before he heads to the mound on Friday. Mike Trout will cover DH work on Thursday while Magneuris Sierra makes a start in center field and hits ninth.
Former Red Sox prospect Jay Groome named Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week; left-hander has posted 3.48 ERA since being traded to Padres
Former Red Sox pitching prospect Jay Groome was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week for the week of September 12-18 on Monday. In his last start for Triple-A El Paso, Groome scattered three hits and zero walks to go along with six strikeouts across six scoreless innings in a 13-0 win over the Round Rock Express.
Rangers and Angels meet to decide series winner
Los Angeles Angels (65-84, third in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (64-84, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Michael Lorenzen (7-6, 4.74 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 63 strikeouts); Rangers: Martin Perez (12-6, 2.84 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 159 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -144, Angels +123; over/under is 8...
Rangers Surge Late to Beat Angels
Starter Dane Dunning claimed his fourth win of the season while four Texas hitters had two hits each.
The Astros Remain A Holdout For 1 Frustrating Trend
This season, we’ve seen a lot of ballclubs resort to bringing in a position player to pitch when the game is far out of reach, whether they’re ahead or behind. We’ve seen the Chicago Cubs use Franmil Reyes for an inning. We also saw the St. Louis...
Josh Smith on Rangers' bench Tuesday
Texas Rangers infielder/outfielder Josh Smith is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels. Bubba Thompson will move to left field while Leody Taveras replaces Smith in the lineup to play center field and hit eighth. Taveras has a $2,200 salary on...
How to Watch Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers Live on September 22
On September 22 at 2:05 PM ET, the Texas Rangers will play the Los Angeles Angels. The game is airing exclusively on MLBN (out-of-market only), Bally Sports Southwest and Bally Sports West. Los Angeles Angels vs. Texas Rangers. When: September 22 at 2:05 PM ET. TV: MLBN (out-of-market only), Bally...
Rookie Jameson sharp as D-backs split twinbill with Dodgers
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Drey Jameson pitched six strong innings in his second big league game and Ketel Marte homered as the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-2 Tuesday to split a doubleheader. The Dodgers won the opener 6-5 as rookie Miguel Vargas drove in the go-ahead...
Taylor Ward helps Angels win despite a triple play turned by Rangers
Taylor Ward had a tiebreaking RBI double in the Angels' three-run sixth inning, and they beat the Texas Rangers 5-2 despite hitting into a triple play.
Double-A Prospect Named Top Rangers Minor Leaguer
The outfielder started the season at Class-A Hickory, but was called up to Double-A Frisco in September.
