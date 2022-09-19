Read full article on original website
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in Kentucky
There are tons of ways to enjoy Kentucky in the fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Bluegrass State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
wdrb.com
Sweet donation! 50,000 pounds of candy donated to Kentucky food banks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Talk about a sweet donation! Food banks in Kentucky are getting more than 50,000 pounds of candy. Perfetti Van Melle, maker of candies like Airheads and Mentos, is treating Kentucky food pantries with more than 54,000 pounds of candy. Two truckloads of Airheads and Fruit-tella gummies...
harrodsburgherald.com
Oktoberfest Returns—Bigger And Better—Friday, Sept. 30
Organizers say there are only two words you need to describe the sixth annual Oktoberfest, which returns to downtown Harrodsburg next week: bigger and–hopefully–better. The festival is not only physically bigger, with the addition of a second stage and a Kids Zone at Harrodsburg Baptist Church, the three-day festival has grown so big it can’t even be confined to one month. That’s right, Oktoberfest starts this year in September, on Friday, Sept. 30, at 4 p.m.
WKYT 27
Some Winchester businesses asking for extended Sunday alcohol sales
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Business owners in Winchester are gearing up for a busy fall season. “That’s what we’re really trying to capitalize on is letting people know Winchester is already a great place to come at night. But you should also come during the day for things like lunch and brunch. That you should really make the venture over,” said Chad Walker, co-owner of Engine House Pub and Pizza Parlor.
WTVQ
Kentucky’s oldest festival, October Court Day, returning Oct. 14-17
MT. STERLING, Ky. (WTVQ) — Kentucky’s longest-running festival will be back again in about three weeks, and the music lineup is officially set. October Court Day hosts hundreds of vendors selling handmade crafts, antiques, tools, clothing, collectibles, food and more. Live music can be heard on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on two Court Day soundstages (one behind Monarch Mill on South Maysville and the other behind Main Cross on the city lot between Main Street and Locust Street).
WTVQ
Lexington firefighters fight a tractor, hay fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington firefighters were called out to fight a tractor and hay bale fire Wednesday evening around 7. According to the fire department, a tractor and hay bale caught fire at 2810 Dairy Road, near Georgetown Road. The fire happened on University of Kentucky-owned property. According...
WKYT 27
Winchester neighborhood fighting against zoning change
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of Winchester neighbors are concerned about a possible facility coming to their neighborhood. Now, they’re trying to get ahead of any zoning changes. One couple said they may have to move if another industrial plant calls their street home. “This is just some of...
Kroger will allow shoppers to make controversial purchases for first time ever months after introducing checkout changes
KROGER is set to allow its customers to bet while shopping in-store, reports say. Gamblers in Ohio will be able to place wagers from January 1 following the legalization of sports betting. The major change comes as stores in Lexington, Kentucky are trialing technology that allows shoppers to buy a...
WKYT 27
Car crashes into Lexington home
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A car crashed into a home in Lexington Thursday morning. It happened on Providence Lane around 9 a.m., not far from Christ the King. Investigators believe the driver hit the gas pedal instead of the brake, sending the car into a window. No one was hurt...
wymt.com
Governor: Mountain Parkway expansion coming to Magoffin Co.
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (AP/WYMT) - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear visited Eastern Kentucky to highlight plans to expand the Mountain Parkway. The planned four-lane expansion in Magoffin County would stretch 13 miles from US 460 in Salyersville to Kentucky Highway 404 in Prestonsburg. About 32 miles have been added to the parkway...
spectrumnews1.com
Mill Ridge Farm tells all about 57-year friendship with the Queen
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Many Kentuckians and people around the world are continuing to mourn Queen Elizabeth II. One of the world’s longest serving monarchs was passionate about many things including horses. Mill Ridge Farm in Lexington got to share that passion with the Queen for 57 years. What...
hamburgjournal.com
A Second Chance for Fritz at Lexington Humane
If you spent just one minute with Fritz, the “couch hippo” today, you would have no clue of the hardships he faced. He hides it well behind his big jowls and slobbery kisses. But, sadly, someone abandoned this poor guy at the Lexington Humane Society in the middle of the night; he was found bleeding and tied to the building with a shoestring.
wymt.com
Beloved Lexington figure Bobby Flynn has died
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A beloved figure in Lexington has died. Bobby Flynn passed away early Thursday morning at the age of 95. He was a former state senator and city councilman for several years. Flynn played basketball at Lafayette High School, then joined the military before coming back home...
Pentatonix, Grammy award-winning acapella group, coming to Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. — This winter, a three-time Grammy Award-winning a cappella group will be performing at Rupp Arena. Pentatonix has announced their Holiday-themed tour will be stopping in Lexington on Sunday, Dec. 4. The tour called Pentatonix: A Christmas Spectacular! will make stops at 22 cities in America, starting...
clayconews.com
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE COLLISION ON HIGHWAY 627 (BOONESBORO ROAD) IN MADISON COUNTY, KENTUCKY
RICHMOND, KY (September 20, 2022) – The Kentucky State Police is reporting that KSP Post 7, Richmond is investigating a fatal collision that occurred just before 2:00 P.M., Tuesday afternoon September 20, 2022, on Boonesboro Road (Kentucky Highway 627) in Madison County. The initial investigation indicates a 2019 Dodge...
wymt.com
VIDEO: Ky. student nearly hit by SUV while getting off school bus
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - A driver is facing charges after a student was nearly hit by a vehicle while getting off a school bus. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on September 19 on Louisville Road as 14-year-old Travis Mason was getting off of the bus. The...
WKYT 27
New traffic signal at Polo Club Blvd. & Winchester Rd. now live
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The new traffic signal on Winchester Road at Polo Club Boulevard is now live. The signal was fully activated Wednesday morning around 9. It has a flashing yellow arrow to turn left onto Polo Club. Polo Club will have two left turn lanes onto Winchester Road and one right turn only lane. No U-turns will be allowed from Polo Club.
Two local educators honored at Frankfort
KENTUCKY (WEHT) – Kelly Gates, a 5th grade teacher at Pride Elementary in Hopkins County Schools, was named Kentucky Elementary Teacher of the Year. Most Tuesdays Gates can be found at Pride Elementary in Madisonville, but this Tuesday she was in Frankfort with Governor Andy Beshear and many others celebrating this huge honor. Gates has been […]
Wave 3
Kentucky man hits it big with winning scratch-off ticket
OWINGSVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - An Owingsville man hit it big in the Kentucky Lottery. Lottery officials say the man, who is remaining anonymous, came forward with a scratch-off ticket worth $777,000. Last Thursday, he stopped at Liberty Mart 3 in Owingsville for breakfast when he bought the $20 Mega 7′s...
WTVQ
Man found shot on Dale Drive in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington police say a man was found shot at 9:26 p.m. Tuesday in the 1300 block of Dale Drive. According to officers, the victim was transported to a local hospital with reported non-life-threatening injuries. This is a developing story. We’ll have more details later.
