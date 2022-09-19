Organizers say there are only two words you need to describe the sixth annual Oktoberfest, which returns to downtown Harrodsburg next week: bigger and–hopefully–better. The festival is not only physically bigger, with the addition of a second stage and a Kids Zone at Harrodsburg Baptist Church, the three-day festival has grown so big it can’t even be confined to one month. That’s right, Oktoberfest starts this year in September, on Friday, Sept. 30, at 4 p.m.

HARRODSBURG, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO