ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zanesville, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIZ

Port Authority Met to Discuss Progress of Ongoing Projects

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville Muskingum County Port Authority met Wednesday morning to discuss updates on current infrastructure projects that are happening at area business parks. Port Authority Executive Director Matt Abbott spoke about the project updates and how they add appeal to businesses contemplating relocation. “We do have...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
sciotopost.com

Around 500 Bicyclist Will Ride Through Pickaway County This Weekend

Circleville -The Annual Tour of the Scioto River Valley bicycle tour will take place on Saturday, September 24 th and Sunday, September 25th, 2022. Approximately 500 bicyclists will leave Canal Winchester, Ohio at 6 A.M. on Saturday and make the approximate 12-hour ride to Portsmouth. The bicyclists will return to Canal Winchester on Sunday via the same routes of travel.
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
WHIZ

INK’T Now Open In Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, Oh – If you need custom t-shirts, hats, or any other unique apparel, designed by you, for you, you’re going to love INK’T!. The brand new business on Maple Ave, cut the ribbon on their new shop this morning!. With plenty of options from custom sporting...
ZANESVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Zanesville, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Mason, OH
State
Indiana State
City
Zanesville, OH
sciotopost.com

Pickaway County – Sofidel Employee Flown to Critical Care Hosptial After Hand Stuck in Machine

Circleville – A Sofidel employee was flown to a Columbus area hospital after getting his hand caught in a machine. According to early reports just after 9 pm, a 911 call came into the Pickaway Sheriffs’ office of a man that was injured after his hand got stuck in a machine and suffered a severe injury at the Sofidel plant off US-23. They reported that they were able to get his hand removed but it was bleeding significantly.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
columbusunderground.com

Two University District Church Properties for Sale

Two prominent University District churches are now for sale after holding their final services earlier this year. Summit on 16th United Methodist Church (82 E. 16th St.), and Maynard Ave United Methodist Church (2350 Indianola Ave.), are both listed on real estate websites and are being marketed as potential redevelopment opportunities, concerning some neighborhood residents and historic preservation advocates who would like to see the buildings preserved.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIZ

MCCF Offers Workshop Series for Local Non-Profits

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Registration for the Muskingum County Community Foundation’s first Nonprofit Central Workshop Series is now open. Four free sessions will be offered this fall and winter for non-profits throughout Muskingum County. The sessions: Board Development; Fundraising; Measuring Success; and Getting the Grant, will provide professional learning,...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WTRF- 7News

Two tractor trailers crash on I-470 in Belmont County

UPDATE-11:35 AM: Officials say a red truck belonging to Diversified Service Company stalled out going up the hill. A driver of another truck was allegedly looking at his gauges and came up too quick. Officials say the driver of the red truck is okay, but the driver of the white truck has minor cuts but […]
BELMONT COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Construction Project#Mayor#Detroit Red Wings#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance
columbusnavigator.com

Lost Mansions Of Columbus: The Frisbie Mansion

In the late 1800s, one of the most beautiful private residences in Columbus was built. Designed by Architect H. A. Linwaite, the sprawling mansion was constructed for Mary L. Frisbie, the widow of a prominent hardware merchant. Located at 750 E Broad Street, the home was truly stunning. Designed in...
COLUMBUS, OH
WTAP

Body found as firefighters fight trailer fire

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered found in a trailer that caught fire Wednesday morning near Cutler, Ohio. Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department Captain Josh Chevalier says the trailer was fully involved when firefighters arrived on the scene. Chevalier says it took crews...
CUTLER, OH
10TV

Family of 3 escapes Delaware County house fire

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A family of three escaped a house fire that was likely caused by a lightning strike Wednesday morning in Delaware County, fire officials said. Crews were called to a home on Fair Oaks Drive in Liberty Township on a report of a fire just after 4:30 a.m. Flames could be seen coming out of the attic.
DELAWARE COUNTY, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Sandwiches in Ohio

Are you looking for a great deli that serves tasty sandwiches?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. The sandwiches at this deli in central Ohio are big on flavor and in size. Their most popular sandwich is their Reuben, which is stuffed with hot corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and their house-made Russian dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their pastrami and Kahrl's Killer Club, a delicious club sandwich filled with oven roasted turkey breast, honey ham, applewood smoked bacon, Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on three slices of challah.
OHIO STATE
WHIZ

Conard “Bob” Newell

Conard “Bob” Newell, 65, of Zanesville, Ohio died Tuesday morning, September 20, 2022 at Genesis Hospital Emergency Department. Born November 16, 1956 he was a son of Harold Newell, Sr. and the late Alberta J. (Triplett) Newell. Bob was a 1975 graduate of Tri-Valley High School and worked for various trucking companies as a driver. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, guns and bowling. Bob was part of the Muskingum Township Fire Department for over thirty years and a member of the Dresden REACT team.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WOUB

Athens City Council votes to reconsider its new ‘pay to stay’ ordinance

ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — The Athens City Council voted Monday to reconsider an ordinance that would offer more protection to tenants who fall behind on their rent. The council passed the so-called pay to stay ordinance two weeks ago, although there were concerns about whether it was prohibited by recent changes to state law.
ATHENS, OH
sciotopost.com

10 Finalists Named for 2022 Fairfield County Fair Queen

LANCASTER, Ohio – Ten Fairfield County teens are competing for the title of 2022 Fairfield County Junior Fair Queen. The young ladies, all of whom participate in Fairfield County FFA Chapters and/or 4-H Clubs, were interviewed on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, by a panel of three community leaders who evaluated the candidates on a variety of factors including: 4-H/FFA activities, school and community activities and poise.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

One person has been seriously injured at Sofidel in Circleville

PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to Sofidel in Pickaway County on reports of an employee that had been injured inside the toilet paper factory. The person was transported to Berger Hospital, and then later airlifted to a Columbus area trauma center. The individual’s name and...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Produce Market: Eastside Community Ministry and First Baptist Church

ZANESVILLE, OH- Two local organizations are helping to prevent food scarcity in Southeastern Ohio. Eastside Community Ministry and the First Baptist Church in South Zanesville are working together to for their free Fresh Produce Market. They’ll be giving fresh produce to those in need. First Baptist Church Pastor David Nuhfer spoke more about the impact that this event will have on the community of Zanesville.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio sheriff’s horse, Chip, dies at 18

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old retired race horse who later became a prized member of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has died, the office announced Tuesday. Chip, who joined the Mounted Unit in 2020 after retiring from a successful racing career, died after two years of service to Franklin County residents, whether it be […]
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
PhillyBite

5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Ohio

OHIO - Ohio is home to a few fantastic hot dog joints. Here we list some of the most popular, as well as those with unique specialties. Check out Happy Dog in Cleveland, Scooter's World Famous Dawg House in Mentor, and Zombie Dogz in Dayton. Happy Dog in Cleveland. The...
DAYTON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy