Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WHIZ
Port Authority Met to Discuss Progress of Ongoing Projects
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Zanesville Muskingum County Port Authority met Wednesday morning to discuss updates on current infrastructure projects that are happening at area business parks. Port Authority Executive Director Matt Abbott spoke about the project updates and how they add appeal to businesses contemplating relocation. “We do have...
sciotopost.com
Around 500 Bicyclist Will Ride Through Pickaway County This Weekend
Circleville -The Annual Tour of the Scioto River Valley bicycle tour will take place on Saturday, September 24 th and Sunday, September 25th, 2022. Approximately 500 bicyclists will leave Canal Winchester, Ohio at 6 A.M. on Saturday and make the approximate 12-hour ride to Portsmouth. The bicyclists will return to Canal Winchester on Sunday via the same routes of travel.
WHIZ
INK’T Now Open In Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, Oh – If you need custom t-shirts, hats, or any other unique apparel, designed by you, for you, you’re going to love INK’T!. The brand new business on Maple Ave, cut the ribbon on their new shop this morning!. With plenty of options from custom sporting...
WOUB
Community demands change from Vinton County Board of Education following August attack
McARTHUR, Ohio (WOUB) – The Vinton County Board of Education faced community outrage during Tuesday’s monthly meeting, stemming from the district’s lack of public response to the August attack of a Black freshman student by white students at Vinton County High School. Aric Bledsoe, the father of...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
sciotopost.com
Pickaway County – Sofidel Employee Flown to Critical Care Hosptial After Hand Stuck in Machine
Circleville – A Sofidel employee was flown to a Columbus area hospital after getting his hand caught in a machine. According to early reports just after 9 pm, a 911 call came into the Pickaway Sheriffs’ office of a man that was injured after his hand got stuck in a machine and suffered a severe injury at the Sofidel plant off US-23. They reported that they were able to get his hand removed but it was bleeding significantly.
columbusunderground.com
Two University District Church Properties for Sale
Two prominent University District churches are now for sale after holding their final services earlier this year. Summit on 16th United Methodist Church (82 E. 16th St.), and Maynard Ave United Methodist Church (2350 Indianola Ave.), are both listed on real estate websites and are being marketed as potential redevelopment opportunities, concerning some neighborhood residents and historic preservation advocates who would like to see the buildings preserved.
WHIZ
MCCF Offers Workshop Series for Local Non-Profits
ZANESVILLE, Oh – Registration for the Muskingum County Community Foundation’s first Nonprofit Central Workshop Series is now open. Four free sessions will be offered this fall and winter for non-profits throughout Muskingum County. The sessions: Board Development; Fundraising; Measuring Success; and Getting the Grant, will provide professional learning,...
Two tractor trailers crash on I-470 in Belmont County
UPDATE-11:35 AM: Officials say a red truck belonging to Diversified Service Company stalled out going up the hill. A driver of another truck was allegedly looking at his gauges and came up too quick. Officials say the driver of the red truck is okay, but the driver of the white truck has minor cuts but […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
columbusnavigator.com
Lost Mansions Of Columbus: The Frisbie Mansion
In the late 1800s, one of the most beautiful private residences in Columbus was built. Designed by Architect H. A. Linwaite, the sprawling mansion was constructed for Mary L. Frisbie, the widow of a prominent hardware merchant. Located at 750 E Broad Street, the home was truly stunning. Designed in...
Two sought in trade of stolen vehicle in northwest Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are looking for a man and a woman suspected of duping someone by using a stolen car during a vehicle trade last week. According to a Facebook post, Joshua Stover, 30, and Flossie Brown, 40, are wanted for grand theft of a motor vehicle in connection with the Sept. […]
WTAP
Body found as firefighters fight trailer fire
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered found in a trailer that caught fire Wednesday morning near Cutler, Ohio. Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department Captain Josh Chevalier says the trailer was fully involved when firefighters arrived on the scene. Chevalier says it took crews...
Family of 3 escapes Delaware County house fire
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio — A family of three escaped a house fire that was likely caused by a lightning strike Wednesday morning in Delaware County, fire officials said. Crews were called to a home on Fair Oaks Drive in Liberty Township on a report of a fire just after 4:30 a.m. Flames could be seen coming out of the attic.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
4 Places To Get Sandwiches in Ohio
Are you looking for a great deli that serves tasty sandwiches?. If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Ohio. The sandwiches at this deli in central Ohio are big on flavor and in size. Their most popular sandwich is their Reuben, which is stuffed with hot corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, and their house-made Russian dressing on grilled rye bread. Customers also love their pastrami and Kahrl's Killer Club, a delicious club sandwich filled with oven roasted turkey breast, honey ham, applewood smoked bacon, Vermont white cheddar, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on three slices of challah.
WHIZ
Conard “Bob” Newell
Conard “Bob” Newell, 65, of Zanesville, Ohio died Tuesday morning, September 20, 2022 at Genesis Hospital Emergency Department. Born November 16, 1956 he was a son of Harold Newell, Sr. and the late Alberta J. (Triplett) Newell. Bob was a 1975 graduate of Tri-Valley High School and worked for various trucking companies as a driver. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, guns and bowling. Bob was part of the Muskingum Township Fire Department for over thirty years and a member of the Dresden REACT team.
WOUB
Athens City Council votes to reconsider its new ‘pay to stay’ ordinance
ATHENS, Ohio (WOUB) — The Athens City Council voted Monday to reconsider an ordinance that would offer more protection to tenants who fall behind on their rent. The council passed the so-called pay to stay ordinance two weeks ago, although there were concerns about whether it was prohibited by recent changes to state law.
sciotopost.com
10 Finalists Named for 2022 Fairfield County Fair Queen
LANCASTER, Ohio – Ten Fairfield County teens are competing for the title of 2022 Fairfield County Junior Fair Queen. The young ladies, all of whom participate in Fairfield County FFA Chapters and/or 4-H Clubs, were interviewed on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, by a panel of three community leaders who evaluated the candidates on a variety of factors including: 4-H/FFA activities, school and community activities and poise.
sciotovalleyguardian.com
One person has been seriously injured at Sofidel in Circleville
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Fire and rescue personnel responded to Sofidel in Pickaway County on reports of an employee that had been injured inside the toilet paper factory. The person was transported to Berger Hospital, and then later airlifted to a Columbus area trauma center. The individual’s name and...
WHIZ
Produce Market: Eastside Community Ministry and First Baptist Church
ZANESVILLE, OH- Two local organizations are helping to prevent food scarcity in Southeastern Ohio. Eastside Community Ministry and the First Baptist Church in South Zanesville are working together to for their free Fresh Produce Market. They’ll be giving fresh produce to those in need. First Baptist Church Pastor David Nuhfer spoke more about the impact that this event will have on the community of Zanesville.
Ohio sheriff’s horse, Chip, dies at 18
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — An 18-year-old retired race horse who later became a prized member of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office has died, the office announced Tuesday. Chip, who joined the Mounted Unit in 2020 after retiring from a successful racing career, died after two years of service to Franklin County residents, whether it be […]
PhillyBite
5 Best Hot Dog Spots in Ohio
OHIO - Ohio is home to a few fantastic hot dog joints. Here we list some of the most popular, as well as those with unique specialties. Check out Happy Dog in Cleveland, Scooter's World Famous Dawg House in Mentor, and Zombie Dogz in Dayton. Happy Dog in Cleveland. The...
Comments / 1